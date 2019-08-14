Kamala Harris confronted by 92-year-old at senior center: ‘Leave our health care system alone’

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was told to “leave our health care system alone” by a 92-year-old woman during a campaign stop in Iowa on Monday.

Roberta Jewell, who lives at the Bickford of Muscatine assisted living facility in Muscatine, spoke out against Ms. Harris’ Medicare For All plan during the senator’s visit to the facility to play bingo with about 20 other residents, a local NBC affiliate reported.

“Who’s going to pay for it?” Ms. Jewell asked Ms. Harris during a meet-and-greet with the residents, according to a video flagged by the Republican National Committee.

“Well, we’re going to pay for it because right now,” Ms. Harris responded. “Let me tell you something, we’re all paying for health care for everyone and it’s in an emergency room.”

“No, we’re not,” Ms. Jewell fired back. “Leave our health care system alone. We don’t want you to mess with it.”

“I want to make sure your health care is the way you like it so, I’ll promise you that,” Ms. Harris replied. “I won’t mess with the health care that you have.”

Ms. Jewell later told the NBC affiliate that she considers herself a “staunch” Republican and “Trump all the way” supporter who once held office as the Jefferson County auditor in Fairfield.

She said she’s yet to hear a “decent” answer from any of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates on how they plan to fund their ambitious health care proposals.

“I can’t understand how these candidates expect to pay for everybody’s health care,” she said. “Somebody’s got to pay the bill.”

