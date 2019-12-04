Kamala Harris campaign crashes and burns; Washington Post attacks Melania Trump for this??

Sen. Kamala Harris’ campaign has crashed and burned, and she’s now out of the presidential race. The impeachment process moves to the Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee, and the Washington Post blasts First Lady Melanie Trump over her fashion sense? All that and more on today’s show!

We were told that Kamala Harris was the one to beat. She would be the one who could take down Donald Trump. It turns out, she couldn’t even take down Tulsi Gabbard. Now, she’s out of the race for Democrat nomination for president.

The impeachment process now heads to the House Judiciary Committee after Adam Schiff and the Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee submitted their report for their bogus inquiry. Will the Democrats actually impeach the president?

The Washington Post has taken journalism to a new low by attacking First Lady Melania Trump. In writing about Melania Trump’s Christmas theme for 2019, the paper attacked her over her fashion sense!

Check out today’s show for all the details.

