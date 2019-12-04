Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Kamala Harris campaign crashes and burns; Washington Post attacks Melania Trump for this??

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm December 4, 2019
8

Sen. Kamala Harris’ campaign has crashed and burned, and she’s now out of the presidential race. The impeachment process moves to the Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee, and the Washington Post blasts First Lady Melanie Trump over her fashion sense? All that and more on today’s show!

We were told that Kamala Harris was the one to beat. She would be the one who could take down Donald Trump. It turns out, she couldn’t even take down Tulsi Gabbard. Now, she’s out of the race for Democrat nomination for president.

The impeachment process now heads to the House Judiciary Committee after Adam Schiff and the Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee submitted their report for their bogus inquiry. Will the Democrats actually impeach the president?

The Washington Post has taken journalism to a new low by attacking First Lady Melania Trump. In writing about Melania Trump’s Christmas theme for 2019, the paper attacked her over her fashion sense!

Check out today’s show for all the details.

8 Comments

48dodge
12:58 pm December 4, 2019 at 12:58 pm

Now she can go back to her day job…streetwalking.

    captjellico
    1:30 pm December 4, 2019 at 1:30 pm

    Kamala Harris sµcks. But in this case, it didn’t help her.

    oldguy39
    1:35 pm December 4, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    It’s good to have something to fall back on.

ltuser
1:04 pm December 4, 2019 at 1:04 pm

This is why i’d love to see it wrote into law “IF You step out of office from the senate/house, to run for the white house, THEN DROP OUT OF THE RACE, you don’t get your old seat back”..

LibsRvermin
1:12 pm December 4, 2019 at 1:12 pm

I guess she will have to go back to giving BJs for political favors.

jondarmes
1:23 pm December 4, 2019 at 1:23 pm

She can’t go back to something she never quit.

pitter
2:03 pm December 4, 2019 at 2:03 pm

The washington post has not fashion sense, the only one who they admire is big a..s Obama. I never thought I would live to see fashion with a politicking view. We have never had a first lady who dressed as well as Mrs Trump.The WP is just Jealous.

Ron Hood
2:11 pm December 4, 2019 at 2:11 pm

As a politician who has acted in an unprofessional manner at times and frequently exhibited contempt for some members of the opposite party, especially for President Trump’s judicial nominees, Senator Kamala Harris has received a well-deserved comeuppance by being forced to withdraw from the Democrat presidential race after she failed to impress voters with her unappealing political platform and lackluster campaign. Senator Harris’ humiliating failure as a presidential candidate demonstrates that image alone cannot overcome a lack of substance in politics.

