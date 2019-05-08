Kamala Harris calls for repeal of Donald Trump’s tax cuts: ‘Get rid of the whole thing’

Sen. Kamala D. Harris, a Democratic presidential candidate, said Monday that if she should win in 2020, then she would repeal all of President Trump’s 2017 tax overhaul that gave tax cuts for companies, the wealthy and the middle class.

“Get rid of the whole thing,” the California Democrat said at a campaign stop in Detroit, according to Bloomberg.

Ian Sams, Ms. Harris’ campaign spokesman, said she would replace the cuts with her nearly $3 trillion dollar tax plan called the “Livable Incomes for Families Today” act that would be a refundable cut for low- and middle-income earners of up to $6,000 a year.

However, her calls for a full repeal of Mr. Trump’s tax law would remove the larger tax credits for children and the higher standard deduction, both of which are popular additions.

Ms. Harris recently told the American Federation of Teachers that she would provide public educators with a $315 million raise.

When she was mockingly asked how’d she pay for it, the senator said, “On day one, we’re going to repeal that tax bill that benefited the top 1 percent and corporations.”

