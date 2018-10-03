Kamala Harris brings ‘Jane Doe’ accusations to Senate cloakroom

Subtitle this: Thanks a lot, Sen. Jeff Flake, for handing the Democrats an extra week.

Now, in the midst of the FBI investigation that Flake demanded go forth against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in exchange for his confirmation vote, Sen. Kamala Harris has tossed a letter out there for consideration that comes courtesy of a woman who says she was allegedly raped by the good judge and his friend after they drove her home from a party.

Repeatedly raped, to be clear.

The accuser signed the letter “Jane Doe.” Of course she did.

The accuser also mysteriously left out any details that could prove helpful to an investigation — meaning, the allegations have been thrown out there, in all their tantalizing, titillating gory glory, and there’s nothing to go on to either confirm or deny. That means the left can run with it as if it’s true, and Kavanaugh, his family and his supporters will be stuck arguing a negative.

Here’s part of what the letter alleges that Kavanaugh and a friend did, according to Breitbart: “They forced me to go into the backseat and took 2 turns raping me several times each. They dropped me off 3 two blocks from my home.” The accuser also said the two told her to keep quiet about the incident.

You Might Like







“No one will believe if you tell,” the accuser wrote, recalling what she was allegedly told. “Be a good girl.”

No return address; just a letter written by an anonymous California sender to Sen. Chuck Grassley, “et al,” and delivered to Harris.

Kavanaugh first learned of the letter during Wednesday’s hearing before the Judiciary Committee, when he vehemently denied taking part in such an act of violence and called it a “crock, farce, wrong, didn’t happen, not anything close.”

The transcript of the hearing was released just a few days ago.

And since, President Donald Trump, to his credit, has continued to double down on his support for Kavanaugh.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, says the confirmation vote will go forward this week, come heck or high water. Thank goodness for that.

Let the Kavanaugh family have some peace. This sham act and circus show the left is putting on is a disgrace to the Democratic Party, a disgrace to the Kavanaughs, a disgrace to the country and a disgrace to what used to be the high principles that went along with a Supreme Court-tied proceeding.

Enough already; let’s vote and move on. In the end, if Kavanaugh’s not confirmed, this proceeding will go down in U.S. history as one of the worst travesties of justice in politics — and it’ll be a stain that will coat the Democrats for decades.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (6 votes cast)