Kamala Harris brings ‘Jane Doe’ accusations to Senate cloakroom

Subtitle this: Thanks a lot, Sen. Jeff Flake, for handing the Democrats an extra week.
Now, in the midst of the FBI investigation that Flake demanded go forth against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in exchange for his confirmation vote, Sen. Kamala Harris has tossed a letter out there for consideration that comes courtesy of a woman who says she was allegedly raped by the good judge and his friend after they drove her home from a party.
Repeatedly raped, to be clear.
The accuser signed the letter “Jane Doe.” Of course she did.
The accuser also mysteriously left out any details that could prove helpful to an investigation — meaning, the allegations have been thrown out there, in all their tantalizing, titillating gory glory, and there’s nothing to go on to either confirm or deny. That means the left can run with it as if it’s true, and Kavanaugh, his family and his supporters will be stuck arguing a negative.
Here’s part of what the letter alleges that Kavanaugh and a friend did, according to Breitbart: “They forced me to go into the backseat and took 2 turns raping me several times each. They dropped me off 3 two blocks from my home.” The accuser also said the two told her to keep quiet about the incident.
“No one will believe if you tell,” the accuser wrote, recalling what she was allegedly told. “Be a good girl.”
No return address; just a letter written by an anonymous California sender to Sen. Chuck Grassley, “et al,” and delivered to Harris.
Kavanaugh first learned of the letter during Wednesday’s hearing before the Judiciary Committee, when he vehemently denied taking part in such an act of violence and called it a “crock, farce, wrong, didn’t happen, not anything close.”
The transcript of the hearing was released just a few days ago.
And since, President Donald Trump, to his credit, has continued to double down on his support for Kavanaugh.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, says the confirmation vote will go forward this week, come heck or high water. Thank goodness for that.
Let the Kavanaugh family have some peace. This sham act and circus show the left is putting on is a disgrace to the Democratic Party, a disgrace to the Kavanaughs, a disgrace to the country and a disgrace to what used to be the high principles that went along with a Supreme Court-tied proceeding.
Enough already; let’s vote and move on. In the end, if Kavanaugh’s not confirmed, this proceeding will go down in U.S. history as one of the worst travesties of justice in politics — and it’ll be a stain that will coat the Democrats for decades.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Of Course Walla Walla Kamala openly Used a Jane Doe,,,right after taking the real Doe from George Soros behind our backs.
Note; Walla Walla, a Jamaican term meaning to “roll around” in something (mud, dirt, etc.)
All dirt leads back to Soros like all roads led to Rome. Soros is a truly ripe FBI investigation leading to a cleansing Political happening
Harris is not Caesar’s wife because she is not above reproach. I’ve heard reports about how she came to be in the position she is. Time for investigations to look into the investigators, including Harris, Blumenthal, Schumer, Clinton, Soros, and the rest of the scum.
Back away from the bong son.
Walla Walla is the largest city and the county seat of Walla Walla County, Washington, United States. The population of the city itself was 31,731 at the 2010 census. The population of Walla Walla and its two suburbs, the town of College Place and unincorporated “East Walla Walla,” is about 45,000.
It is also home to the Washington State Penitentiary.
According to Wikapedia :”In American radio, film, television, and video games, walla is a sound effect imitating the murmur of a crowd in the background.” Like the sound of a moaning crowd responding to the description of the liberal fake news media at a Trump rally.
Notice the language. “Took “2 turns” raping me “several times”. They dropped me off “3 two” blocks from my home. It sounds like Jane Doe just might be Walla Walla Kamala. Get your popcorn, sit back, the next one will be a female Democrat Senator accusing Kavanaugh of flying to her house, breaking in the door, and raping her “right on her own bed.”!
Both Harris and Feinstein should resign from the Senate. Withholding evidence is a crime. So is lieing to the Senate. Their work is typical for democrats. How are they helping the poor as they claim? How are they making America great? They are a stain on all Americans. What about their affairs and unethical activities?
It is by now obviously clear that there is no truth to the steady flow of accusations against Judge Kavanaugh. Yet the Desperate Democrats keep running the rape accusations up the flagpole, hoping someone will salute them. Theoretically, with enough money to persuade with, dishonest attorneys and accusers will probably continue to make their appearance as long as the Senate tolerates it. The Democrat members of the Senate know that they are apt to lose any chance of legislating from the bench with a pro-Constitutionalist like Judge Gorsuch.
Every single person who brings these sort of false claims up needs to be prosecuted. Since the Senator feels OK with bringing up an anonymous letter with ugly insinuations that have zero proof SHE needs to be held accountable. ENOUGH!
The Democrats are behaving like spoiled children. They didn’t start out that way but after years of no consequences for their bad actions they expect to get away with it.
Carmela Harris is a leftwing Communist from la la land. Wants to be President but will not enforce the constitution. She must take that oath, will it be a felony if she breaks the oath? She is a total Racist along with admitted groper Corely Booker. Stink, Stank, Stunk
Senator Harris is, in and of herself, a crock and a farce. Thus doesn’t even begin to pass a smell test.
If this was not so serous, it would be funny. All his life, he has been a good judge, husband, friend and father. Now that the democrats do not want him on the supreme court, he’s a rapiers, drunk ect ect. How could he have been living 2 life’s and no one had ever question it????? Something smells and I think that its a democrat stink bomb.
Kamala BS. HA HA HA Does she really think anyone will believe her? Probably does since she thinks she is wonderful. Good laugh.
Upon hearing these increasingly tenuous claims from the Dems, there are only two kinds of people:
1. Those who recognize their desperation to say *anything* that will get some traction; and
2. Those who will “believe” anything they hear that supports their position.
Any allegation should pass a certain minimum threshold before it should even be presented for consideration. For failure to do their due diligence in this regard and for a host of other reasons, the law licenses of kamala harris, diane feinstein, sheldon whitehouse, et al should be revoked forthwith.
Godha, IMHO you’re leaving out a few people and things. The people would be too numerous to mention but, law license or not, they should be removed from office and prosecuted for making a false accusation. When they lie to us, there should be consequences.
Who is surprised? Tomorrow will bring another whacko letter, followed by another, another……… Seems s bit desperate to me.
These dishonest, lying Democrats will DO, or SAY anything to get their way ! I knew that they would come up with MORE accusations, during this week, and they didn’t disappoint. The Dems hope to continue to come up with PHONEY accusations, until the mid term elections ! Judge Kavanaugh is a GOOD man, and does not deserve this treatment !
I didn’t know there were any Demoncruds post-2000 who aren’t dishonest liars….
Anyone who would believe a word Kamala Harris says is more than naive. They would be a fool.
Hey carmela, that wasn’t Bret, it was me. Ha Ha, SCUMBAG.
I can see it. A class action sexual assault suite on behalf of one Jane Doe.
All this is to be expected from a group who runs the risk of losing their cloak of being presumed as a damsel in distress status and being exposed as the wh ores they are so they can then murder their children in the womb
NEWS FLASH
Not all women are good women, but they don’t want anyone asking any question of which are which
I guess the democrats have yet to reach the level of how low hey will go to get their way
(1) Yes, presidential wannabe harris just *had* to get some press out of this situation. She’s always ‘outraged’ about something, but never seems to get anything done.
(2) There was a wrestler years ago, kamala the Ugandan giant. Is this his daughter?
The Democrats are behaving like spoiled children. They didn’t start out that way but after years of no consequences for their bad actions they expect to get away with it. Time to change this!
Harris cornered me in a restaurant in CA–or was it Florida? Wait, no–it was Maine. There was an ocean I could see from the window. Anyhow, she insisted that I touch her below the waist. When I grabbed her knee and asked if that would do, she laughed and called me the N-word. Even though I’m white.
This is true.
I wonder what would happen if the Democrats in Congress got tens of thousands of letters accusing various Democrats of misbehaviors?
We’d probably never hear a word about them.