Kamala Harris assures panicked pathetic supporter on guns: ‘You’re not going to die,’ ‘we’re going to win’

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris posted a video Monday of herself assuring a panicked young woman that she’s not going to die due to gun violence if Democrats win in 2020.

The short video tweeted by Ms. Harris started with the woman thanking the California senator for her gun control stance.

“Thank you so much for everything you do for high schools. I was scared every day and I just —” the woman said before bursting into tears.

“So here’s the thing,” Ms. Harris responded. “You’re right to feel that way but you also have to remember that we’re all in this together, OK? You always have to know that you’re not alone, do you hear me?”

“I just don’t want to die,” the woman replied.

“No, baby, you’re not going to die,” Ms. Harris said. “You’re not and we’re going to be smart and we are going to win. And we’re going to take on the people who are just failing to have the courage. We’re going to do this.”

“I know that with you as the president, we’re going to win,” the woman responded.

Ms. Harris later wrote on Twitter that Republicans are “traumatizing an entire generation of students” due to their inaction on gun control.

The senator has said she plans to take executive action on gun control if Congress fails to act within 100 days of her presidency, including instituting a federal ban on assault weapons and a “comprehensive background check requirement.” She has also called mandatory government gun buybacks like the one proposed by fellow Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke a “good idea.”

