Kaepernick whines, so Nike dumps flag shoes; AOC’s insane border patrol story FALLS APART!

Nike was all set to release a new patriotic shoe just in time for Independence Day. Then, anthem-kneeler Colin Kaepernick complained, and Nike bailed. The governor of Arizona weighed in on the controversy, and his response is priceless. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a meltdown during her trip to the border, and her wild claims are beyond words. Plus, the New York Times says America is not actually that great.

I guess we know who calls the shots over at Nike. It’s not one of their executives. It’s Colin Kaepernick. Nike’s new “USA” shoe was already shipped to retailers. It was to go on sale this week. But Kaepernick complained, and Nike pulled the entire inventory from the shelves. And this is how Nike celebrates the 4th of July???

The reaction to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s meltdown at the border continues. Her outrageous comments have not gone unchecked. If she is SO concerned about the conditions at the border, then why did she vote AGAINST additional funding? Check out today’s show for all the details.

