Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Kaepernick whines, so Nike dumps flag shoes; AOC’s insane border patrol story FALLS APART!

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm July 3, 2019
13

Nike was all set to release a new patriotic shoe just in time for Independence Day. Then, anthem-kneeler Colin Kaepernick complained, and Nike bailed. The governor of Arizona weighed in on the controversy, and his response is priceless. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a meltdown during her trip to the border, and her wild claims are beyond words. Plus, the New York Times says America is not actually that great.

I guess we know who calls the shots over at Nike. It’s not one of their executives. It’s Colin Kaepernick. Nike’s new “USA” shoe was already shipped to retailers. It was to go on sale this week. But Kaepernick complained, and Nike pulled the entire inventory from the shelves. And this is how Nike celebrates the 4th of July???

The reaction to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s meltdown at the border continues. Her outrageous comments have not gone unchecked. If she is SO concerned about the conditions at the border, then why did she vote AGAINST additional funding? Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)
Kaepernick whines, so Nike dumps flag shoes; AOC’s insane border patrol story FALLS APART!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



13 Comments

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
12:47 pm July 3, 2019 at 12:47 pm

Kaepernick is s pure commie scumbag. His thoughts should just be ignored. It has cost Nike my business in the future. They are plenty of other suppliers.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Docor
Docor
12:52 pm July 3, 2019 at 12:52 pm

Hey Nike … We Reap What We Sow ! This is Still A Country Of Pride in God Almighty ! Which includes Caring and Sharing but Only When it lines up with Scriptures ! You Just Shot Yourself in the Foot !

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

tarnishedcopper
tarnishedcopper
12:52 pm July 3, 2019 at 12:52 pm

What kind of company would listen to the whining of a washed-up athlete? A very screwed-up company! It will never be know if these shoes had hit the shelves 2-3 weeks ago how many million pairs they would have sold. Instead the company is eating the cost of making them, shipping them, recalling and shipping them back and the embarassment of listening to a moron.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (3 votes cast)

    Lewis Hartman
    hardheaded
    1:11 pm July 3, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    I will give the company a Year before the file chapter 11.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
    billm622
    billm622
    1:18 pm July 3, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    I don’t get it either. I could be wrong, but I think their profits are up since they took Kapernik’s side in the beginning of his flag protest. If so, it must be foreign business. I’ll never buy a Nike product and hope another manufacturer jumps on the flag bandwagon.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
disqus_jTuHJjjwnO
disqus_jTuHJjjwnO
12:56 pm July 3, 2019 at 12:56 pm

nike…..just another piece of junk I won’t ever buy again.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

disqus_LpWtdcrMA7
disqus_LpWtdcrMA7
12:58 pm July 3, 2019 at 12:58 pm

Like everyone else I’m running out to buy my Nike hats, shorts, and/or whatever because they are such patriots in the way they are celebrating this 4th of July.
Believe that and I’ve got a better one!
I’ll have to see if their product label reads made in America were the American taxpayers pay the taxes to sustain our do nothing Dem House majority and their tax and spend agenda as our debt and debt service sores as the both parties sleep on the future of our country’s economic survival while lining their pockets with perks they vote in themselves and also for the benefit of their friendly lobbyists regardless of their constituent’s beliefs.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

invertedpendulum
invertedpendulum
1:04 pm July 3, 2019 at 1:04 pm

A hint to entrepreneurs:
Make hats with Betsy Ross Flags.
Make Shirts with Betsy Ross Flags.
Make Pins with Betsy Ross Flags.
Make whatever with Betsy Ross Flags.

Keep it simple.

Make money. Lots of money.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Joshua Noyb
Joshua Noyb
1:09 pm July 3, 2019 at 1:09 pm

I am also offended but, for a completely different reason.

If a shoe or product carries an American flag, no matter what era the flag is from, then the product MUST be Made IN America.

So, I’m actually glad Nike decided not to produce the shoe.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Bill 32958
Bill 32958
1:32 pm July 3, 2019 at 1:32 pm

Never owned anything Nike, never will.
AOC is flat-out liar, which is the dem-rat norm.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

Frosty33
Frosty33
2:04 pm July 3, 2019 at 2:04 pm

I have purchased and used Nike products for my children and family for years. NO MORE. I will pick a patriotic company’s product. If Nike is going to a promote a *** like kepperdick, they need to go somewhere else. —And take him with them!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.5/5 (2 votes cast)

docsuske
docsuske
2:27 pm July 3, 2019 at 2:27 pm

I thought Colin was disrespecting police not the flag, when not standing for the anthem?
NOW he IS protesting a FLAG of US history- our FIRST!
NIKE- stupidly dropped the ball, & did what Colin commanded, but they could have just changed to our current flag, if the Betsy Ross is so objectionable- it’s called compromise.
New Balance– I’m waiting to buy a pair of Betsy Ross Runners!!! (Keep the price favorable for all Americans to afford)

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

snattlerake
snattlerake
2:28 pm July 3, 2019 at 2:28 pm

From the description, what AOC saw was a hard cell where criminal detainees are held until they are transported to the appropriate jails for their day in court. These criminal detainees can be of any nationality, including US citizens, are held one to a cell, and are usually held no longer than a couple of hours while awaiting to be transported by the appropriate authorities. As far as drinking water, they must be escorted by officers to a water fountain if they are thirsty, because they are not allowed to have any items in their possession while in one of these cells, which would include plastic water bottles or even their spectacles. Everything AOC said was a flat out lie.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply