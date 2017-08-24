Kaepernick supporters call for boycott and demand that NFL hire QB

NEW YORK (AP) — Supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who refused to stand for the national anthem to protest police brutality against blacks, showed their solidarity with him and his cause at a rally outside National Football League headquarters on Wednesday, demanding that he be signed by the start of the regular season next month.
More than 1,000 people, many wearing jerseys bearing Kaepernick’s name, crowded the steps outside the NFL’s midtown Manhattan offices.Kaepernick, who once took the 49ers to the Super Bowl, opted out of his contract with the team in March and remains unsigned. Supporters say he is being blackballed for his advocacy, but some critics say he should not have sat or kneeled during the anthem or contend his lack of a job is more about his on-field talent.
Chants at the demonstration included “Boycott! Boycott!”
Women’s March organizer Tamika Mallory, addressing football fans, said, “I don’t care how long you’ve been watching football, if they don’t stand up for your children, turn the damn TV off.”
Some speakers said the league’s treatment of Kaepernick is of a piece with a cavalier attitude toward players’ health.
“How in the world can we call ourselves the land of the free, the home of the brave, and you get vilified and criminalized just for speaking your mind?” the Rev. Jamal Bryant said. “The NFL has proven with their treatment of Colin Kaepernick that they do not mind if black players get a concussion, they just got a problem if black players get a conscience.”
Earlier Wednesday, the NAACP called for a meeting with the NFL to discuss the fate of Kaepernick, who was born to a white woman and a black man but was adopted by a white couple. The civil rights organization’s interim president, Derrick Johnson, said in a letter to the NFL’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, that it’s apparently “no sheer coincidence” that Kaepernick isn’t on a roster.
“No player should be victimized and discriminated against because of his exercise of free speech — to do so is in violation of his rights under the Constitution and the NFL’s own regulations,” Johnson said.
The NAACP’s state president in New York, Hazel Dukes, said: “Right now, the action of the league seems to imply to young black men that this league, which is comprised of 70 percent African-Americans, only values black lives if they are wearing a football uniform.”
Goodell has said the league isn’t blackballing Kaepernick.
Some other players followed Kaepernick’s actions last season, and some are doing so in this year’s pre-season. On Monday, a group of Cleveland Browns players prayed in silent protest during the national anthem. Among those kneeling was a white player, Seth DeValve. Another white player, Britton Colquitt, did not kneel but kept his hand on the shoulder of a teammate who did.
That protest earned the ire of an Ohio Supreme Court justice, the lone Democrat holding an Ohio statewide office. Justice Bill O’Neill wrote on Facebook that he wouldn’t attend any games at which “draft dodging millionaire athletes disrespect the veterans who earned them the right to be on that field.”
“Shame on you all,” he said.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
krapperdick’s fans all have one thing in common, they all hate the United States of America.
baitfish:
I am not sure that they hate the U.S.A. They are demented Liberal Democrat who believe only what they want to believe and what their masters tell them to believe.
They have no morality, no honor and no respect for anyone or anyone’s point of view but their own. They are but spoiled mental five year olds and need to be treated as such.
Sorry Scruffy, but they do hate the U.S.A. The rest of what you say is spot on. As a USAF Veteran I find what he has done deplorable. The biggest show was that he kneeled during San Diego’s Military Appreciation Celebration last year for his second kneel down.
As citizens we elect representatives who appoint supreme court justices, and thus these legislate rights, and wrongs.
To many Democrats and Rino’s have been elected , and their supreme court justices appointed, which have legislated wrongs as rights. These wrongs have been legislated as rights, and thus have created school curriculums which turn out people who have the same values of the designers of their school curriculums.
People have elected Donald Trump-Mike Pence because they said they will drain the swamp, and thus the supporters of the Democrats, and Rinos cannot stand for this, as you point out.
Scruffy, they do show the same level of gratitude he does for the only country where he can play that sport and get mucho-moola for it (in the only other country where it is played, all the teams combined couldn’t pay him that much***) — nil. So I (with no understanding whatsoever of “football”) agree with baitfish.
*** About a fortnight ago, I actually asked a man who commutes from Windsor to Warren each day whether any CFL team could afford to pay that much — he chuckled and stated that entire CFL couldn’t pay that many Loonies, let-alone Greenbacks (most current exchange rate, C$ 1 = US$ 0.80).
I do not think they hate the USA. I do think they are victims of a mass media that put profits before truth and journalism. The politicians have done a good job of dividing Americans into easily manipulated groups of labels.
As a Vietnam Vet, I deplore disrespect for the Anthem, the flag and the millions of NFL customers who want an escape from politics. When this began last year, I slowly lost interest in the game and will not participate this year, or any year, as long as this continues….
Jac. I am a 20 yr naval retiree, and like you i detest anyone who disrespects out flag..
AND if any NFL team does cave in and hire them, i hope they lose so many fans they go under within the year..
>> As citizens we elect representatives who appoint supreme court justices, and thus these legislate rights, and wrongs. <<
Justices are appointed by the president, not representatives. Those appointed must be confirmed by the Senate, true, but the president selects the candidates. Oh, and Congress legislates, not the Supreme Court; at least that's the way it works if the Constitution is followed. No guarantee, there.
I thought the team owners and coaches have a say in which players they want to hire, not the NFL. Am I wrong?
No you are not. BUT that doesn’t seem to matter to these rabble rousers…
Allow the 1000 ‘supporters’ to pass the hat: let them “put their money where their mouth is”. My money is on that they wouldn’t raise enough to fill up a preschooler’s memorabilia 49’ers HelmetBank. Might raise enough to put him on some foreign country’s scrub team….a fitting tribute.
Best guess: his hangers’on are simply enjoying what will probably be the only opportunity in their lifetime to get their mugs on the evening news,… enough so that they are willing to crawl down to the lowest level of cozying up with someone whose recent claim to fame (infamy) is that of despising his nation’s flag and anthem,… demonstrating openly his loathing of this country’s law enforcement agencies,…and showing his fellow team members his actual disregard and disdain for them through not honoring THEIR allegiances by standing alongside THEM and honoring what THEY hold dear.
His supporters pictured above are inclined however to one rational thought. That one brain cell they have left is telling them to boycott football,…and by golly, while maybe not for the sanest of reasons,…at least in that regard they have made a wonderful choice.
And they’re all idiots.
*this was in reply to baitfish. Don’t know why it showed up so far down.
More than just that, they all have that hag Pelosi as a Reprehensible Representative.
It amazes me that there are so many stupid *** white people that stand with Krapernick. He is a worthless piece of human debris, that was raised white and when could not compete any longer he decided to become black and play his race card. Too bad Krapernick…you are done…kaput, over, a has been….time for you to slink back to your hole and thank God that he gave you two wonderful white people who were willing to take a chance on you, and you repaid them by turning into a pile of crap. You and your supporters have done yourselves in today. The NFL cannot afford to support you, and any team owner who does is going to pay a terrible price at the gate. So long Krapernick. You are a loser of the first order, and not worthy to lick a veterans boots, much less earn millions from dumbassesd people who pay to see your mediocre *** TRY to play pro football.
baitfish, You are 100% correct. Secondly, anyone like that clown Kaepernick wearing socks indicating the police are pigs, anyone like that clown Kaepernick wearing a tee shirt with the terrorist Che Guevara on it and anyone who idolizes Castro and Cuba’s national healthcare (which means no care) is an amoeba brain (amoebas are one celled organisms, so they are brainless)! That describes the American hating left to a tee!
Exactly. He seems to be a functional moron. And that goes double for the idiots clamoring for him to be hired back.
As long as we people allow the media to label us we are reduced from individual to a label to be easily categorized and pigeonholed. We are not cattle we are individuals who can have opinions that are different yet the same. In other words, we think for ourselves.
I do not follow Pro-Football and have no interest in it. Political protest is a time honored American tradition. Yet I question his decision as there were other avenues to make positive change. Many organizations purporting to “represent” groups are in truth people with power and money pushing for their personal interest and not for the betterment of the people.
His lack of manners even for possibly a good cause did no good in the end.
I already stopped watching the NFL because of the disgusting actions of cry baby Kaepernick and grossly overpaid disgraceful thugs like him.
So right – College football is better and so far, no drama.
A few are beginning to follow suit.
College football is better because of the variety of play. Pro reminds me of Old WAC football all throwing. Boring!!! I do not blame bad manners on the players as much as the upbringing. Many are intelligent well educated and mature. Some are not. Some do not have people around them to set them straight. Emotion can carry us from our goals very easily. Emotional maturity is one area where his display was not effective nor well mannered.
The race card is a phony label as he cannot speak for all. It was a foolish, childish, display. IMO he needs to have advisors who are educated in politics, etiquette as well a positive personal persona!
That’s unfortunately true Crusty. But when so many of these colleges are liberal hell holes, that is to be expected.
No, college is where they learn this behavior. I have to try to teach these mental midgets math at the university level when they are operating at the middle school level.
M A G A !!!
These wealthy, ignorant athletics know nothing of what these brave men in uniform face daily. They begin each day never knowing what is in store for them and if it will be their last. Many have lost their lives defending the freedoms we hold so dear in this country. Some come home missing a limb or more. Some don’t come home at all. The NFL should make it a requirement to respect the flag and country as long as they wish to play and receive pay for doing so. If they want to protest, let them take it up on their own time, off the field. Until they do, my house will boycott all NFL games and we are petitioning all we know to do the same and pass it on via social media.
A quick note from History.
Over 1,000 NFL players have served in the Armed Forces. One thousand—the equivalent to every NFL player on each team who will take the field this Sunday.
During World War II, 995 NFL athletes joined the ranks of our military and served our country. Of those, 23 died.
Over 200 NFL soldiers defended America in Korea.
Twenty-eight of our NFL soldiers fought in Vietnam, and a handful have shipped out to the Middle East. Three of these brave men have lost their lives.
While the number of NFL soldiers has lessened, the level of commitment for those who serve our country has not.
Just ask the Tillman family.
Pat Tillman, former Arizona Cardinals defensive back, operated at a high level of play on the football field; he dominated offenses.
In 2000, Tillman secured 155 tackles (120 solo), 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, nine pass deflections and one interception.
Then some cowards decided to attack our country—Tillman wasn’t having it.
The attack occurred on September 11, 2001, at the beginning of the football season. At the end of the season, Tillman was offered a contract worth $3.6 million to continue playing for the Cardinals.
How many walked away since Tilman to SERVE THEIR COUNTRY instead of MILKING THE FANS?
CAN I HEAR A COLLECTIVE ZERO?
If memory serves me correctly, didn’t Pat Tillman die in action?
That’s the difference between him and a whiny baby like Kaepernick.
Tillman had honor, something i doubt Krapperdink knows anything about.
I only wish that I could vote for your comment 100 times, it is SO relevant !
So the people who support Kaepernick are boycotting the NFL. And the people who are not supporting Kaepernick are boycotting the NFL. So no one will be watching the NFL this year. Good job Colin. And so how do you expect to get a job there and be paid? Oh yeah, and all you people who demand that he be hired, will you be kicking in to pay his salary?
That is easy why don’t these fans start their own team and hire their JOBLESS QB. ast
I am tired of these spoiled millionaires complaining about the country that made them wealthy. With exception of the New England Patriots, the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. The lunatics are running the asylum on the other teams. I would like to see some of the other owners take similar stands as the three owners I mention did.
To Justice Bill O’Neil….you are awesome in my book for stating it so very clearly and condemning the action of these players who have no idea how lucky they have it, living is this great country and being able to do what they do. Kudos!
The issue is that this spoiled brat tried to make a statement on someone else’s dime. If he wanted to make this statement he as a representative of the NFL could have done it off the field and not where paying fans had to endure his politics. We want to see football not someone’s point of view that differs from football. Let him have his moment off the field. Let him say to those he is trying to represent, “Hey I made it big by doing the right thing. So, can you.”
Then again, he had white adoptive parents teaching him the values that need to be taught to these poor people before they develop the handed down hate.
nada will change in the n.f.l. until they get a commih with a set of paul bunyon sized cohnonies.
bunny rabbit size would be just as effective if he USED THEM!
I agree. The size of his nads matter not. ITS THe willingness to use them!
Last I heard NFL was a private corporation. Does the NAACP presume to pick corporate employees now? Have they decided how much to pay him too? How about $1.00 per year? If they are so fired up about getting this troublemaker a job, let them hire him. He disrespects the flag, the country, the police, his fellow players. A perfect match for NAACP employment.
They have already done so.. Several tech giants were bullied by the NAACP to hire more blacks..
According to the NAACP, “No player should be victimized and discriminated against because of his exercise of free speech — to do so is in violation of his rights under the Constitution and the NFL’s own regulations.” Really? Can anyone imagine this organization’s reaction if an NFL player demonstrated some intestinal fortitude and called out these race-baiters for being obvious hypocrites.
Why punish myself because of something that idiot Kaepernick has done? I LOVE football, and it’s not the NFL’s fault that Kaepernick is misguided in his hatred. So instead of boycotting the entire NFL I just didn’t watch any San Fran games. I’ve been a life long Cowboys fan…So when I saw that Jerry Jones told his players to stand up or leave the team it made me even more proud to be a Cowboy. Now… What IS the NFL’s fault is the lack of them taking a stand and telling the players to quit making ***** out of themselves during the anthem. Just make it NFL plolicy that all players stand and show respect to our soldiers during the anthem or you are not going to play in the NFL. Easy enough. Problem solved.
If you wear a Federal Uniform ie USAF, USN, USA, USM or USG you may not wear it to protest
If you wear a State Uniform or insignia ie State Police or Texas Ranger you may not wear it to protest
If you wear a municipal uniform ie Police, Fire, Paramedic/EMT You may not protest while wearing it.
Most companies who have employees who wear uniforms do not allow you to protest wearing their “colors”.
He doesn’t have the “right” to do this. NAACP is stupid and wrong. No player? He is an employee, just like anyone else who works for – gets paid to do a job – as anyone else. If teams feel – and most do – that he can no longer do the job he is done like everyone else before him who as found to not have the skills, smarts or ability to do the job. No one is guaranteed a specific job. He has a right to work, not a guarantee of being an “elite” athlete. Let him go flip burgers for a while and then he will see how fortunate he was to be born here and be gifted enough to play a game for his employment at $13 million a year
I would advise him to start really penny pinching his money, because his big earning days are over, unless he can make a career out of being an ethnic crybaby. Come to think of it, it’s worked for a lot of others before him.
Conquistador, those are facts.. AND ALL are true. BUT these rabid idiots don’t care ever about facts or the truth..
Kaepernick is not that great of a player anyway. That last time I saw him play he sucked. As for his supporters, they seem to be mostly black. What else is new?
ESPN certainly has a need for an on-air personality who isn’t racist. ESPN is certainly racist if they don’t offer him a $25 million contract to cover the NFL and the Superbowl.
Disrespecting America like a spoiled weiner, brings nothing but scorn from the vast majority of Americans. I will only boycott teams that may hire you. You are a disgrace!!! You should beg forgiveness from America and try to make amends.
I hear the US ARMY hires trouble makers! Give this jackass a rifle and drop him in the desert,
He wouldn’t last one day doing a real warrior’s job. And the money just wouldn’t be enough for a spoiled little punk like him. AND, worst of all he’d probably get the other soldiers hurt or killed trying to pull some stunt to call attention to himself.
And i doubt he would make it past boot camp..
He is no longer a great or even really good QB. He lost a step or step and a half which means he can no longer evade a decent pass rush or out run pursuers on a scramble. He ain’t worth the kind of money he wants and doesn’t know it. He can no longer start and would lose you games as a backup. Hiring him for political reasons would be worse than the reverse. Would set a terrible prescedent. Terrible.
“He is no longer a great…” — was he ever a great?
LOL
looks like a loser convention
proud of owners… they own team and can choose who they hire to rep them… as a fan, I applaud this……….. I do not want to see protests in inappropriate forums where they infringe on my rights
we need to fight the ignorant libs at every turn.. they have acted like spoiled ignorant children and we need to step on them….. to pacify them is to allow them to ruin us all… fight them
BLM/ANTIFA ARE scumbag terrorist orgs… no better than Isis or the neo nazis
BLM/ANTIFA ARE scumbag terrorist orgs
When a person accepts payment to commit acts of Violence the Citizens of any country become MERCENARIES and ARMED ENEMY COMBATANTS NOT IN UNIFORM!
In short, ACTS OF WAR on US SOIL gives 100% JURISDICTION to the US Military.
They DO NOT FACE a civilian court, but strictly to a MILITARY TRIBUNAL!
there is a rampant confusion here that must be nipped in the bud–‘demand economy’ does not mean that if you demand something, you get it. capitulation to mob temper tantrums is no way to run a business, government or society. it’s one thing to air grievances toward an end. it’s entirely something else when the airing of grievances becomes a hobby, pastime or career. rational people have limits to sympathy, patience, interest and tolerance. pity to waste those resources on such pointless collective immaturity. . .
So, will they demand that he be payed a premium salary? Will they demand that he play every game? Will they riot – (please, its no longer protesting – that Starbucks burned down a long time ago) at every stadium until their demands are met? Why does half the population of this nation feel like they can riot in the streets and intimidate people into bending to their will? Tim Tebow was also let go because he was a distraction but there was no protests. These crowds will not only boycott the games, they will threaten the patrons that attend. You can bank on it. Congratulations, NFL – this is what happens when you become a political organization.
Cause unfortunately time and time again they are proven the mre they act like spolit cildren and rant, the more likely those in charge (DEMS mostly) are to cave in and give them what they want…
[Why does half the population of this nation feel like they can riot in the streets and intimidate people into bending to their will?]
If the NFL caves in to these demands it is time to shut them down! Then we can see which organization comes forward to pay the unemployed players bills, it should be very interesting to watch.It will be great for the kids they can go right to there local unemployment offices and get autographs cheap!!!
Let me see.
The players demand the NFL hire this loser.
WE, the customers and FANS are the ones that supply the owners with the money to pay those contracts.
SO, considering the contract money you are paid, there is more than just a few BILLION tied up, so…
WHY NOT HIRE HIM yourselves?
But…
Keep in mind, WE THE FANS are supplying the money to honor those hundred million dollar contracts, so..
IF you have enough money to support crap like that, perhaps we should provide the TEAM OWNERS with impetus to RENEGOTIATE YOUR CONTRACTS DOWN?
Just a thought you may not have considered.
Sponsors also look at the FAN BASE of any given player when determining the value of any sponsorship they offer.
I’m glad that the NFL is being squeezed on this issue. The League needs to stand up for the country that helps to make them a great enterprise. The League needs to set strict rules for the players to follow. The players need to know that they can’t set standards but that standards are set for them. With the money that the players are making, they need to follow the League’s rules. Those fans of America who are boycotting the League will show everyone that Standing Up for America is Important..!! And, those hoodlums who boycott can cry with kaepernick down in the hood.
Actually, Kaepernick won’t be ‘in the hood’ and never was. He’s been raised in a middle class white family and as an adult lived a life that can only be a distant, and misty dream to most of us, especially the poor people ‘in the hood’. I know, I lived there for awhile as a kid too, but we managed to get out. What Kaepernick and all the knuckleheads like him will be doing by killing off the NFL is taking that dream away from others who might actually be thankful for the chance to pull themselves and their families up and out of poverty.
Way to go, Colin, you win the jackass of the year prize.