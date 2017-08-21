Kaepernick saga has NAACP and police rallying, items heading to Smithsonian

With the regular season approaching and quarterback Colin Kaepernick still absent from an NFL roster, a civil rights organization and dozens of police officers are among the latest who’ve expressed support for him.

A group of about 75 New York City police officers, mostly minorities, rallied Saturday in Brooklyn to support the quarterback. Many wore black T-shirts with the phrase “#imwithkap.”

Frank Serpico, whose story was chronicled in the 1973 Al Pacino movie, “Serpico,” was also in attendance.

“He’s trying to hold up this government up to our founding fathers,” Serpico said.

Kaepernick retweeted a number of photos taken at the rally.

The former San Francisco 49er’s jobless status — which many believe is a product of his well-chronicled national anthem sit-down protests and social activism — has already garnered support from various media outlets and even former division rival Richard Sherman.

Other rallying has taken the form of protests and boycotts. In fact, the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP plans a boycott on the entire NFL and a rally at Mercedes-Benz stadium Sept. 17 if Kaepernick is not signed, FOX5 Atlanta reported Friday.

“There will be no football in the state of Georgia if Colin Kaepernick is not on a training camp roster and given an opportunity to pursue his career,” Atlanta NAACP’s Gerald Griggs said.

Griggs said another rally is planned at the NFL headquarters in New York.

Kaepernick, who has gone unsigned since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March, has already made plenty of headlines. On top of that, his memorabilia is already headed to museums.

A collection of items related to Kaepernick’s protest efforts will be displayed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture as part of a larger Black Lives Matter exhibit, USA Today Sports reported Friday.

A Kaepernick jersey was donated earlier this year, with the intent to display it within a year or two.

