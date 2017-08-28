Kaepernick picked up support of America’s most radical woman last week

Colin Kaepernick, at this point, may very well be known more for his anti-American political activism than his football play.
So it’s no wonder the queen of anti-Americanism, Linda Sarsour, jumped into the fray herself and joined with the NAACP to protest outside NFL headquarters in New York City, and demand that the former 49er be picked up by a team.
Talk about going low.
Sarsour, of course, is best known for running down constitutional America, issuing scathing criticisms against President Donald Trump and demanding that Islam become the religion that guides our country’s politics and culture — well, just about, anyway. And Kaepernick?
He’s the guy who won’t stand for the singing and playing of our National Anthem.
It’s a match made in heaven.
But it’s not likely to get Kaepernick a team. Coaches and owners already see him as a political hot potato — somewhere between a distraction and an outright enemy of the nation. This demonstration in New York City isn’t likely to change that notion.
The NAACP called the affair the “United We Stand” march, a rather curious title since it’s the complete opposite of what Kaepernick does during season games.
Oh, the irony. Maybe a better tag would’ve been “United We Kneel.”
Anyhow, Kaepernick declared free agency at the end of last season. And there he still sits, teamless, on the sidelines, rather pitifully waiting to be picked.
It’s not going to happen.
Kaepernick chose his team — and bluntly, it’s Black Lives Matter.
That the NAACP, Sarsour and others of similar ideology are now branding his inability to obtain a new team a sure sign of racism is laughable.
The NAACP may say Kaepernick is being punished for “exercising his free speech,” and that Commissioner Roger Goodell needs to step in and right this egregious wrong. But fact is: NFL fans are only exercising their free speech by slamming Kaepernick as anti-American. And NFL powers-who-be are only reacting to the fans who provide their livelihoods.
More like a match made in hell — both Sarsour and Kr@pperD!ck are hellhounds!
And since she IS advocating our laws be overridden to follow Islam’s, SHE SHOULD BE jailed for SEDITION.
Deva…..LOVE your nickname for this thug….may I use it???? LOL
“…demand that the former 49er be picked up by a team…”. Say what?
No team wants him, so he now runs the course of the entitlement-minded individual……invite in the race baiters, the inequality manipulators, the professional hate-mongers to their camp to help them through the death throes of rejection with hopes of somehow squirreling a favorable outcome from previous bad decisions made and unwise choices exhibited before a nation one scorns;….rejection earned for displaying scorn for one’s country, while blindly thinking one’s deplorable actions are beyond being corrected.
Maybe BLM can sign him. Soros will supply the $14 million salary.
I had to sit there and listen to the v.p of the ncaap chapter in atlanta cry about why the 17th best rated qb is unsigned in the nfl! all he did was repeat stats over and over. i just sat there yelling at my tv. its not racism. dont be such a dueche bag. show some character etc. show some respect! if kap really wanted to show support spend time or your money to help. what he did didnt help nobody atr all in any way!@
The fact is he just isn’t good enough to get any interest from any team. He was a one-season wonder, nothing more. Teams are cutting better quarterbacks than poor little kaepernick. He should be thankful that he was paid millions of dollars to sit on the bench last year.
He was actually offered a contract extension as a backup QB, but turned it down.
He was raised by white people, given every advantage, was lucky enough to get a dream job paying more than most people even dream of, and now he says its due to racism. Actually he’s just another ungrateful, entitled, anti American spoiled brat.
Hey Colin, since you worship Castro, Che Guevara and Castro’s national healthcare, take Linda Sarsour and move to Cuba. You two clowns are made for each other and I am sure Castro’s Cuba can accommodate you! You will have a great life in a one room apartment, with no air conditioning.
Just heart breaking isn’t it?
Hahahahaha
Truly, Jota….I am heartbroken for this poor poor little juvenile delinquent.
Every time I watch a game that has ANYONE sitting out the Anthem I vow to NEVER WATCH THAT TEAM ever again, so far the seahawks and browns are on my list to NEVER WATCH! Will be looking for more idiots as the season progresses!
I’ll guess you can watch the Cowboys.
Which is why i only recently got back to watching the US woman’s national soccer team, all cause of one of THEIR own started mimicing Krapperdink, and the rest of the team was all for her..
And this b*tch is STILL in our Country WHY???
Since she was born here, all that they can do is CHARGE her with sedition.. for trying to install another country’s law over our own… BUT I DO feel if anyone deserves to have their citizenship revoked and get permanently exiled, SHE Deserves it..
Yup, he chose his team alright! George Sorryass and Black Lies Matter! I wonder if he’ll still make a couple of million a year on their team?
Unfortunately, Gentle….he just could. I read up on a boy I went to HS with and was a distant friend. He was known as the “Speedway Bomber,” back in the 70’s and has been nothing but trouble and a convict all his life. He is now working with “Sorryass” and that Jewish traitor is paying this Indiana boy ….don’t know how much….but since they are both crooks, it’s probably a pretty nice amount.
I wonder what would happen at a game where both veterans and active duty personnel were in attendance and the players followed Kaepernick’s lead. They should immediately go to the ticket office and demand a refund because didn’t pay to have an unAmerican political demonstration for the country they fought for. Season ticket holder should do the same, that will hit the NFL and the teams where it hurts most.