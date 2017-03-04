Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has altered his stance and will stand during the national anthem next season, ESPN reported on Thursday.
The decision comes on the heels of Kaepernick hiring new agents, who told all 32 NFL teams that the quarterback would opt out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers and will be available when free agency begins March 9.
Kaepernick initially said that his national-anthem protest was meant to bring attention to social and racial injustice. Now, according to ESPN’s report, the 29-year-old will no longer kneel for the anthem to avoid a possible distraction for a new team.
Kaepernick doesn’t want the “past method of protest to detract from the positive change that he believes has been created, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said.
Kaepernick started the campaign of kneeling during the national anthem as the 49ers’ backup behind Blaine Gabbert before taking over as the starter on Oct. 16 against the Buffalo Bills.
With Kaepernick under center, the 49ers lost nine straight and 10 of 11 overall to finish the season with the second-worst record in the NFL at 2-14.
Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while fumbling a career-worst seven times. He also ran for 468 yards and two TDs.
Copyright 2016 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Kaepernick gone from SF and ready to stand for the national anthem,
Kaepernick, move to Cuba, where they have national health care. You can live in a one bedroom apartment, with no air conditioning. Your apartment will be 130 degrees inside. That is perfect for you, you ungrateful piece of garbage! Take Geraldo with you!!!!!!
The only reason why this ungrateful pile of garbage Kaepernick is willing to stand now for Our National Anthem is because he is out of a JOB and looking to be hired by another NFL team ! Not that the NFL cares if he stands for our National Anthem or doesn’t stand . I say boycott the entire NFL for their lack of respect for our National Anthem !
The Democrats and their appointed Supreme Court Injustices have legalized, and normalized criminality, even to innocent, impressionable kindergarteners, using adult school teachers, and special interest group activists.
When the corrupt values of the religious worldview of so-called unbiased Secular Humanism are pointed out, then even hard line liberals may join us in cleaning up this Democrat legislated Cesspool.
I hope no other team takes him. He can join the rest of the working stiffs and make an honest living. Hope he has to sell that home he has also. I have more respect for cockroaches.
This dirt bag is “opting out” of his contract…really? Now he needs a job and suddenly no principles. Who would like to have this problem on their books. With 10 losses out of 11 games and constant juvenile behavior.
Actions have consequences. This man spent an entire year spitting on our country, as is his “right”. Let him spend another year sitting at home, then some heartfelt reflection and genuine remorse for the disrespect he demonstrated based on the lies he felt duty bound to perpetuate.
Of course the NFL has equal blame for not quashing this at it’s onset.
Let them also suffer the consequences of their IN-action.
This guy would last a half a second in philadelphia
OK, so he won’t kneel during the National Anthem from now on, what other disrespectful thing will he do now, spit on the flag? Or maybe even worse, he will just rip the flag out of someone’s hand and dessicate on it! When he leaves SF, the Honorable(?) Commissioner should just suspend him for eternity from the league. Or does he, The Great White Commissioner, really think that disrespect of the flag is not even equal to the 4 game suspension that he gave Tom Brady for Tom’s “More Likely Than Not” punishment for letting a little air out of some footballs?
“CopperNeck” get lost. Football doesn’t need you. Un-American Loser.
He needs to finish out his “career” in Canada.
Africa
The NFL will never get another dime of my Money
Boycott these unfrateful owners and their over paid minions
All Thugs
“past method of protest to detract from the positive change that he believes has been created, per sources,”
What positive changes? Even by liberal standards, what positive changes have there been for his ill-conceived cause? None.
He’s not changing his attitude because of any supposed results. He’s trying to detoxify himself to prospective recruiters. Once he finds another cushy job on another team, he’ll go back to his old habits because “not enough progress has been made”.
He reeks of pandering. This is no different than Angela Merkel pretending to be tough on Muslim invaders long enough to get reelected.
Seems like money “trumps” ethics.
Yeah, he’s “ready to stand” because he is now unemployed, and would likely STAY that way if he continues to act like a disloyal jerk, and he knows it. He is “becoming a free agent” to avoid being cut for losing 10 of the 11 games in which he started. Now that it’s become a possible liability to HIM, he suddenly decides he doesn’t need to protest anymore? Just shows you his “protest” convictions are about as sincere as all the other “limousine liberals” and their “cause du jours”.
NOW he wants to stand, what happened to that “making a statement” BS? Guess he finally figured out he wasn’t all that important to the 49’ers and now needs a job. Hope they all ignore him, let him go play in the Canadian league. They like his type up there.
He should have spent more time playing football than protesting!
If he he hadn’t created a gimmick, the NfL would have realized how much he ***** before causing the ratings to crater as they did.
I was enjoying breakfast at a famous restaurant with many veteran buddies when the news broadcast informed us all of the disrespect and dishonor of Colin for our flag and for our National Anthem. One of my friends said, “It won’t be long that he will be out of a job in San Francisco and the loss of income will come home to him and all of a sudden he will be standing again!” We all laughed and agreed. What a prophetic word!
Colin may be standing in front of his recliner at home since he is now likely too negatively hot for any other NFL owner to touch.
Who cares any more whether this loser stands, sits, kneels, or rolls over and plays dead? I’d say he doesn’t even have the courage of his convictions, but he never had any convictions in the first place — just a grandstand play for publicity. Didn’t pan out for you, loser, did it? Tsk tsk, what a shame.