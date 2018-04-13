Kaepernick gets tryout chance, says he won’t stand for the anthem

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly postponed a tryout with free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick after he wouldn’t rule out kneeling during the national anthem.
The Seahawks organization is still considering holding a workout with Kaepernick, who sat out the 2017 NFL season without a contract following a season in which he emerged as the leader of the player take-a-knee activism.
After making arrangements for the tryout two weeks ago, “the trip was unexpectedly scuttled over the Seahawks’ last-minute stipulation regarding Kaepernick’s anthem stance,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing a source.
“The source said the Seahawks wanted to know that Kaepernick wouldn’t kneel this season, and he was unwilling to give that assurance to them,” ESPN said in a Thursday report.
The Seahawks already have a franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson, but Kaepernick is reportedly under consideration as a backup.
Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers passer, has filed a grievance against the NFL alleging that the 32 team owners colluded in not signing him for the 2017 season over his sideline protesting.
Another high-profile kneeler, Kaepernick’s former 49ers teammate Eric Reid, has also failed to catch on with a team after hitting free agency March 14.
The safety Reid was reportedly quizzed Monday by Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown about whether he would stand for the national anthem during a workout for the team, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.
Kaepernick has not commented publicly on the Seahawks tryout, but he retweeted Wednesday the report about Reid’s meeting with the Bengals.
The NFL saw its ratings drop by 9.7 percent in the 2017 regular season amid fan outrage over the take-a-knee protests, which players have described as a demonstration against social injustice and racism.
The team owners finalized last month a $90 million agreement to support social-justice organizations and causes without stipulating that players must stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Maybe he should try out for a job as a Walmart greeter. Would they even want him?
Sure! He doesn’t have to place his hand over his heart.
It was a rather simple choice — they had slim chance of keeping some paltry revenues if they didn’t take the ***, vs guarantee of zero revenue if they did….
Q E D you can’t fix stupid
Send the communist Castro and Che Guevara lover to Cuba where he belongs!
Maybe the two of them can start a new league – and they can run all the plays on their knees. Since the “take-a-knee protests, which players have described as a demonstration against social injustice and racism.” can’t possibly be just part-time, why would they want to stand at all ?
what an ungrateful ingrate this piece of trash is.
you made millions playing a game in the greatest country god ever created and what do you do?
you slap her in the face yes you and your other ungrateful black hoodlums.
try going back to africa or north korea and play football except if you lose or protest you die.
I suppose his taking a knee would bother me if I still watched NFL. Too much SJW drama. I’ll never be back.
From the article:
“The team owners finalized last month a $90 million agreement to support social-justice organizations.”
______________
Translation: The Seattle Seahawks support and promote communist organizations.
If he won’t stand for the National Anthem, maybe he should just sit in the bleechers.
Colin, do not be rebellious. Do not be stubborn. “For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft, and stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry.” (I Samuel 15:23 a) Humble yourself. Apologize to those you have offended. (particularly combat veterans)
Be grateful to God for the talent He has given you. Go out there and be the best quarterback in the NFL. And please remember, stubbornness often represents arrogance and self worship. Why don’t you lead your team (whatever it may be) to a couple of Super Bowl wins.
Hey…..a ring for each hand. Humble yourself first. Then work hard.