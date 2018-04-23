Kaepernick decries ‘lawful lynching’ to Amnesty International

Amnesty International gave former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick its Ambassador of Conscience Award on Saturday for his kneeling protest of racial injustice that launched a sports movement and might have cost him his job.
Onetime San Francisco 49ers teammate Eric Reid presented Kaepernick with the award during a ceremony in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands.
In his acceptance speech, the award-winner described police killings of African Americans and Latinos in the United States as lawful lynchings.
“Racialized oppression and dehumanization is woven into the very fabric of our nation — the effects of which can be seen in the lawful lynching of black and brown people by the police, and the mass incarceration of black and brown lives in the prison industrial complex,” Kaepernick said.
Kaepernick first took a knee during the pre-game playing of the American national anthem when he was with the 49ers in 2016 to protest police brutality.
“How can you stand for the national anthem of a nation that preaches and propagates, ‘freedom and justice for all,’ that is so unjust to so many of the people living there?” he said at Saturday’s award ceremony.
Other players joined his protest in the 2016 season, drawing the ire of President Donald Trump, who called for team owners to fire such players.
In response to the player demonstrations, the NFL agreed to commit $90 million over the next seven years to social justice causes in a plan.
Kaepernick wasn’t signed for the 2017 season following his release in San Francisco.
Reid, a safety who is now a free agent, continued Kaepernick’s protests by kneeling during the anthem last season. Reid has said he will take a different approach in 2018.
Kaepernick paid tribute to his friend for his own role in the protest movement.
“Eric introducing me for this prestigious award brings me great joy,” Kaepernick said. “But I am also pained by the fact that his taking a knee, and demonstrating courage to protect the rights of black and brown people in America, has also led to his ostracization from the NFL when he is widely recognized as one of the best competitors in the game and in the prime of his career.”
Amnesty hands its award each year to a person or organization, “dedicated to fighting injustice and using their talents to inspire others.”
Amnesty International Secretary General Salil Shetty called Kaepernick “an athlete who is now widely recognized for his activism because of his refusal to ignore or accept racial discrimination.”
Previous recipients of the award include anti-Apartheid campaigner and South African President Nelson Mandela and Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani schoolgirl who campaigned for girls’ right to education even after surviving being shot by Taliban militants.
“In truth, this is an award that I share with all of the countless people throughout the world combating the human rights violations of police officers, and their uses of oppressive and excessive force,” Kaepernick said.
© Copyright (c) 2018 Chicago Sun-Times, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Apt that AI appointed the P0S as “Ambassador” of the conscience it utterly lacks!
I used to once admire AI, but these days not so much..
From the article above: “Onetime San Francisco 49ers teammate Eric Reid presented Kaepernick with the award during a ceremony in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands.” Hey Eric, did you present him with the Castro / Che Guevara communist award, since your buddy Colin admires the above mentioned communists?
Kaepernick? It would be a lynching if you did nothing wrong. Today, blacks are being conditioned (nurtured) to think that the color of their skin gives them diplomatic immunity.
Seems to me the best way to avoid being shot by police is to follow their directions: Stop when they say stop; lie down when they say lie down, don’t resist when the say don’t resist. Also don’t make sudden moves for your pocket or waistband, especially in the dark. The vast majority of police shooting could have been avoided by following officer’s direction!
Hence that book from last year, “Crime the new black entitlement”..
Hmm. The U.S. is a terrible place. Yet Krappernick is still here, even though he has the freedom to go wherever he chooses. Krapper, maybe if you chose to dwell on what is GOOD in this country, you might get different results.
If its not black, he doesn’t SEE anything good with it!
Everything that idiot utters sounds like it comes straight of the pages of Pravda.
who is stirring the racial pot?
BLACKS, BLACKS.AND MORE BLACKS.
Hey Cap, you got it right!
Got it in one!
I am disgusted by the hate-filled acceptance speech Kaepernick gave when he recently received Amnesty International’s 2018 Ambassador of Conscience Award In his speech, Kaepernick excoriates the U.S.as a nation that oppresses and dehumanizes Blacks and Latinos He goes on to claim that our nation’s police agencies routinely engage in what he describes as the “lawful lynching” of minorities and subject them to mass incarceration in a prison industrial complex. Since he believes that this nation is such a terrible place for minorities, I encourage Kaepernick and is supporters to emigrate to a country like Cuba, Iran, or North Korea where their hatred of the U.S. is shared by the government.
Hey, Krappernick
All those “lawful lynchings” you’re crying about? Those guys would all be alive if they had done one simple thing: Obey the law.
I know, I know, it’s a weird idea…but maybe if you spread the word to all your homies out there that following instructions from the police and obeying the law were good things, then you’d see fewer of them ending up in body bags.
Ouch…lynchings??? Not in my 64 year lifetime. He is such a defamer of the United States and he has nowhere else to compare it to. He needs to spend some of those millions he has and actually see what he is describing for real. He is really full of bull poop and should be trying to help others instead of crying. Loser!
Guess Kaepernick never believed the old adage that “it’s better to be silent and thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.”
Amsterdam, how appropriate that this bogus organization is stationed in a city that should a tent be placed over it would become the world’s largest whorehouse. Just De Wallen would qualify. Kaperjerk should move there for good. The only thing that excites me about Ole’ Colon is the thought of flipping a match in that haystack hairdo and watching him dance.
I’d laugh if he had his passport stolen while over there, and couldn’t come back into the US!!!
His complaints and lawsuit seem to show a belief that agitators and misfits have a right to multimillion dollar contracts regardless of their value to the teams in question. I am sure he feels he would be an asset to any team. So do most of the players without contracts. His won lost record seems to show he does not have much to offer except agitation.
“Racialized oppression and dehumanization is woven into the very fabric of our nation — the effects of which can be seen in the lawful lynching of black and brown people by the police, and the mass incarceration of black and brown lives in the prison industrial complex,”
Hey Semi-Colin, more white people are killed by police than black and brown people every year and the reason the prisons are so full of black and brown people is because they commit, as a percentage of the population, more crimes.
My people were schlepping big ***ed stones up Pharaoh’s pyramids millennia before your people were totin’ barges and liftin’ bales. You’re a crybaby, a bedwetter and a sissy. I’ve seen gals play lingerie football who were tougher and more skilled than you. Get over yourself and enjoy your unemployment.
Will we next see Kaepernick running for President? Every other loony is talking about it and thinks they’re qualified it seems.