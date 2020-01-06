Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Kaepernick, AOC in EPIC MELTDOWN over Trump; Warren has forgettable fundraising quarter

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm January 6, 2020
15

Leftwingers, like Colin Kaepernick, are in total meltdown after the U.S. strike that took out Iranian Qassem Soleimani. Kaepernick even said it was just another attack on black and brown people. The New York Times tried to downplay a video of Iraqis celebrating in the streets, and Elizabeth Warren sees her fundraising going in the wrong direction. All that and more on today’s show!

Colin Kaepernick and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are at it again. This time, they are denouncing the U.S. strike that took out Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani. Kaepernick even went as far as calling it “American terrorism” against “black and brown people.”

The New York Times criticized a video posted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The video shows Iraqis parading in the streets following news of the death of Soleimani. The New York Times agreed that the video was authentic, but still trashed the posting for being “misleading.”

Elizabeth Warren trailed Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Joe Biden in fourth quarter fundraising. In addition, she was the only major Democrat candidate to see her fundraising actually decrease from the previous quarter.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

15 Comments

meredit
meredit
1:07 pm January 6, 2020 at 1:07 pm

It blows my mind, even as a moderate Dem, that anyone cares a hoot what Kaepernick or AOC thinks. They’re whiny brats who need to grow up.

jatondon
jatondon
1:15 pm January 6, 2020 at 1:15 pm

If Trump was just attacking black and brown people as these useless left-wing morons claim he would be a top ten target, which I certainly think he deserves anyway.
He’s just another “victim” because he’s not up to what it takes to be in the NFL.
The only thing he has is the race card – who cares.

disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
1:23 pm January 6, 2020 at 1:23 pm

And seriously no one cares what Colin & AOC think….they are mere race-baiter’s nothing else!

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:27 pm January 6, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    I’d care more about what Godzilla thinks, than i do AOC or Kraperdink.

    Gus Richards
    Gus Richards
    3:11 pm January 6, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    They join that fine group of other national race baiters, Al Sharpton and Jessie Jackson.

Texasbil Henson
Texasbil Henson
1:23 pm January 6, 2020 at 1:23 pm

Maybe if they are having such a meltdown they need to move over to the country they love so much, Iran.

DrBarbara
DrBarbara
1:26 pm January 6, 2020 at 1:26 pm

Please send AOC and Kaepernick to Iran and let them be “human shields.” Remember years ago when all the Hollyweird people were going to be human shields? Wonder what happened? Why didn’t they go? I even offered to buy one-way tickets for a lot of them.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:28 pm January 6, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    because they are all full of BULL, and are too COWARDLY to stand up for their convictions.

Bellerophon
Bellerophon
1:33 pm January 6, 2020 at 1:33 pm

Iranians are neither black nor brown, but are in fact Caucasian, like most Europeans and most Americans. Their main language Farsi is more akin to European languages, being Indo-European in origin, than the languages of Arabs or others from the Middle East.

But, of course, never let the facts get in the way of an opportunity to demonstrate profound ignorance and agenda-driven pathology.

gideonrockwell
gideonrockwell
1:48 pm January 6, 2020 at 1:48 pm

As usual the enemy within, the left wing, including the entire Democrat Party side with the enemies of this nation. If you truly love this nation, love the freedoms we have, and our way of life there is no way you can support Democrats and those businesses and personalities that support them. Even that disgusting treasonous skank from the Vietam War Days Hanoi Jane has hauled her treasonous nipped and tucked self out to side with Iran against us.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:30 pm January 6, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    Which makes ME wonder.. Exactly how much needs to go on, before someone DUSTS OFF THE TREASON CHARGES!

snattlerake
snattlerake
2:07 pm January 6, 2020 at 2:07 pm

I’d say that the reason Soleimani was taken out now was because he was in Iraq, not in Iran. The reason the left does what they do is because they are pure evil attempting to eradicate Christianity and Judaism, which includes destroying our Constitutional Republic.

fredk
fredk
2:38 pm January 6, 2020 at 2:38 pm

Why is Klappernick covered. He is a nothing.

Alexandria Ole’ Horseteeth Occasional Cotex has missed another chance to not speak, and show her ignorance.

MABA…Make Alexandria a Bartender Again.

SemperFiGuy
SemperFiGuy
2:48 pm January 6, 2020 at 2:48 pm

That gutless little puke is a racist. He couldn’t cut it in the NFL so he went on a victim tour and everything that happens is an affront on blacks and browns. Colin, please pack your bags and move to Iran. They’ll worship you over there, until you find out they won’t pay any more attention to you than the rest of us, Nike excepted.
As for AOC, very predictable. The results of her IQ Test came in last week. She failed.

    Bill 32958
    Bill 32958
    3:19 pm January 6, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Well stated, SemperFiGuy.
    I wouldn’t clean a toilet with anything made by Nike. It would insult the toilet.
    As for AOC, my comment would be unprintable here.

