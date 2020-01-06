Kaepernick, AOC in EPIC MELTDOWN over Trump; Warren has forgettable fundraising quarter

Leftwingers, like Colin Kaepernick, are in total meltdown after the U.S. strike that took out Iranian Qassem Soleimani. Kaepernick even said it was just another attack on black and brown people. The New York Times tried to downplay a video of Iraqis celebrating in the streets, and Elizabeth Warren sees her fundraising going in the wrong direction. All that and more on today’s show!

Colin Kaepernick and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are at it again. This time, they are denouncing the U.S. strike that took out Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani. Kaepernick even went as far as calling it “American terrorism” against “black and brown people.”

The New York Times criticized a video posted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The video shows Iraqis parading in the streets following news of the death of Soleimani. The New York Times agreed that the video was authentic, but still trashed the posting for being “misleading.”

Elizabeth Warren trailed Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Joe Biden in fourth quarter fundraising. In addition, she was the only major Democrat candidate to see her fundraising actually decrease from the previous quarter.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

