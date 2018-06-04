Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake in limited ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled narrowly Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. But the court is not deciding the big issue in the case, whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.
The justices’ limited ruling turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips. The justices voted 7-2 that the commission violated Phillips’ rights under the First Amendment.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Please note that the term ‘narrow decision’ does not refer to the number of judges voting on either side of the issue. It refers to the scope of the decision.
Justice Anthony Kennedy said in his majority opinion that the larger issue “must await further elaboration” in the courts. Appeals in similar cases are pending, including one at the Supreme Court from a florist who didn’t want to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding.
The same-sex couple at the heart of the case, Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins, complained to the Colorado commission in 2012 after they visited Phillips’ Masterpiece Cakeshop in suburban Denver and the baker quickly told them he would not create a cake for a same-sex wedding.
Colorado law prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, and the commission concluded that Phillips’ refusal violated the law. Colorado state courts upheld the determination.
But when the justices heard arguments in December, Kennedy was plainly bothered by comments by a commission member. The commissioner seemed “neither tolerant nor respectful of Mr. Phillips’ religious beliefs,” Kennedy said in December.
That same sentiment suffused his opinion on Monday. “The commission’s hostility was inconsistent with the First Amendment’s guarantee that our laws be applied in a manner that is neutral toward religion,” he wrote.
Liberal justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan joined the conservative justices in the outcome. Kagan wrote separately to emphasize the limited ruling.
Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.
In a statement issued after the ruling Monday, Phillips’ Supreme Court lawyer praised the decision.
“Government hostility toward people of faith has no place in our society, yet the state of Colorado was openly antagonistic toward Jack’s religious beliefs about marriage. The court was right to condemn that,” said Kristen Waggoner, the Alliance Defending Freedom senior counsel who argued Phillips’ case.
Waggoner said Phillips is willing to sell ready-made products to anyone who enters his store. But, “he simply declines to express messages or celebrate events that violate his deeply held beliefs,” she said.
The American Civil Liberties Union, which represented the couple in its legal fight, said it was pleased the court did not endorse a broad religion-based exemption from anti-discrimination laws.
“The court reversed the Masterpiece Cakeshop decision based on concerns unique to the case but reaffirmed its longstanding rule that states can prevent the harms of discrimination in the marketplace, including against LGBT people.” said Louise Melling, the ACLU’s deputy legal director.
Several legal disputes are pending over wedding services, similar to the Phillips case. Video producers, graphic artists and florists are among business owners who say they oppose same-sex marriage on religious grounds and don’t want to participate in same-sex weddings.
Barronelle Stutzman, a florist in Richland, Washington, has appealed a state Supreme Court ruling that found she violated state law for refusing to provide the wedding flowers for two men who were about to be married.
The justices could decide what to do with that appeal by the end of June.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
The Gay Nazis are not happy with people simply “tolerating” their aberrant lifestyle. No, they demand that society APPROVE of it, and even CELEBRATE it, DESPITE the fact that it is not only unhealthy for THEM, it is DESTRUCTIVE to a healthy, functioning society. This is NOT a reasonable expectation, and is in fact, FASCIST TYRANNY by a militant, lawsuit-happy minority that seems to feel they have the right to trample everybody ELSE’S rights in pursuit of their own “special victim” status.
And since the Scotus DID effectively say “Colorado royally screwed the pooch here”, does this now mean all those fines and penalties, the baker was COMPELLED To pay out, he can now sue to get back?
I see it this way: Live as you will, but keep it to yourself and don’t push your beliefs on me. What these people did was to shop around to find a baker that refused to bake them a wedding cake. They were looking for a payday and exposure to the media. That is the ONLY reason for all this brouhaha. A normal thinking person would simply find a baker that would bake their cake for them, and I assure you, that in the queer community, they know exactly who these bakers are.
Same here. Don’t force me to accept your style, LET ALONE celebrate it. AND FOR gawd sake, STOP holding all these damn gay pride parades all over the place..
First off: How is 7-2 a “narrow ruling“??
.. I would hate to see a “LAND SLIDE”!
But, here is a point to ponder:
The States will now be seriously more careful on attacking Religious Freedoms and will take a closer look at cases where ( IE: Washington State ) to see “IF” they sided in Error against Christians?
They will have no choice and that is and will be a very good thing.
The term “narrow ruling” has nothing to do with the number of justices in support. In fact, many 9-0 rulings are narrow, and deliberately so, in order to get to unanimity. The term “narrow ruling” refers to the precedential effect of the ruling. A “broad ruling” in this case would have been, e.g., that professionals cannot be compelled by the state against their conscience to utilize their skills., and that a baker is such a professional. Such a ruling would apply to all bakers, and by extension, to many other professions. This ruling simply states that the state authority must not be biased against the accused party. It applies only to cases where folks can show that the state authority is biased. That is pretty narrow, indeed.
Exactly Terry. The “Narrowness here” is not in how many made the ruling, but in what was ruled.
TerryEFox, you are correct. The Court DELIBERATELY applied this very narrow ruling in order to rule on this ONE case without creating a precedent that would affect other cases. They seem to feel a “broader” rule on this issues requires further deliberation.
Thanks Terry …. sorry for my misunderstanding. I had just read a political commentary from a specific state where the vote was ‘ .. by a narrow margin .. ‘ ( according to liberals ) when it was 79% in favor …. the right side won this. Lib’s did not like it. 😀
So my mind was still on that train track.
[TerryEFox, you are correct. The Court DELIBERATELY applied this very narrow ruling in order to rule on this ONE case without creating a precedent that would affect other cases. They seem to feel a “broader” rule on this issues requires further deliberation.]
I am just wondering WHY they tried to avoid creating precedent?
America is slowly but surely returning to AMERICA!
GOD THANK TRUMP!
But this slowness, imo needs to QUICKEN its pace!
Oh and the entirety of that colorado ‘commission’ that made this (now illegal) ruling, needs to be FIRED< AND FINED, then forced to pay DOUBLE the compensation to the bakery, as THEY Fined them..
So, I guess according to Ginsberg and Sotomayor, if you’re a Christian in a video making business and a gay couple wants a professional sex tape made, you would have to comply. Thank God, 7 people on the court understood what the larger ramifications would have been, had they ruled the other way.
That is EXACTLY what Gay ginssey and Sodomayor want.
this is about the states of the union and how their sometimes crazy laws are unlawful and unwarranted. it is a reief that the SCOTUS is involved now and Americans can hope for rulings that put an end to the chaos of constant demands by marginal groups who are determined to change our society. for the worse.
While i cheer the court’s making this ruling, i don’t think it went far enough. IMO it should have ruled “NO STATE or commission, can force, or compel a private business to cater and serve a group, in violation of their religious freedoms. AND ANY which do so, are themselves breaking the law, and will face justice.”
The US Supreme Court had no business ruling that people of the same sex can marry in the first place ! Natural Law or Nature’s law states “UNION is between opposite sex” ! A king of the jungle does not lay down with another king of the Jungle . In order for a species to exist union must be between members of the opposite sex !
That is true. BUT TILL someone applies to have the court RE LOOK and reverses the Oberfell decision, we are stuck with it.
charles1712, the Leftist LOONS on the Court CREATED this mess in the FIRST place. Marriage laws have traditionally been the purview of individual states. With one BAD decision, the Supreme Court allowed the Feds to usurp the rights of states to regulate marriage as they see fit, and have created no END of legal quagmires for EVERYBODY as a result of it!
Another step forward. It is no surprise old Ruthie and Soto dissented. They are very non Constitutional minded justices.
If someone hadn’t woken up Ginsberg the vote would have been 7-1. If Kennedy is thinking about retirement that gives President Trump the opportunity to appoint another conservative to the court. Hopefully Ginsberg will see the writing on the wall that her liberal agenda is a memory and also retire.
What I’d really like to see is Alito and Thomas retire. Even tho they are conservatives they are getting older. If they’d retire then President Trump could appoint younger conservatives to the court which would have an effect for several decades.
johnnypriest, while your point about Thomas and Alito is a salient one, both are EXCELLENT Justices, and to ME it seems more important to replace as many as possible of the Leftist LOONS on the court with Conservatives, and the sooner the better! When Pres. Trump is nearing the end of his SECOND term in office would be time enough to consider safeguarding what will by then, I hope, be a Conservative Majority on the Court by bringing in younger people to replace Alito and Thomas. You know, just in case people are actually STUPID ENOUGH to elect a Leftist LOON again after Pres. Trump leaves office, though I hope that Mike Pence will succeed him as President. That will keep the DROOLING HORDES of the Left at bay for ANOTHER 8 years!
THey may still be excellent. BUT If we are clearing house of all the ‘old guard’ then that should be all.. not just a few on the left side.
I am wondering what happened to a retailer who decides to refuse service. As it used to be, you could refuse service to anyone who entered your business. You actually had the ability to decline to offer your services, regardless of the reason. It would be your discretion, whether or not to provide services. That’s just basically freedom of choice. Besides I don’t want anyone who doesn’t want to give me their best efforts. This was always just a hit job, by the liberal left.
Absolutely! And can I also please state that not all Colorado is against Christianity. It is only the liberal cities populated with potheads like Boulder, all the metro area of Denver. Pueblo is so full of illegals living off of welfare and getting loaded that it’s not real safe to even go shop there. The rural areas of my state are beautiful and even though we have a small minority of potheads, most of us are hard working, moral people who are just appalled at what is taking place in our state.
Thing is, cause of percentages of the vote, it matters not if 90% of a state’s rural areas lean one way. If the 2 to 3 large cities in the state lean the opposite, generally they will always Outnumber the majority of the rest of the state.
DrBarbara, sadly this seems to be the situation in virtually ALL of the “liberal stronghold” states like California, New York, etc. The drooling hordes of the Left congregate in the big cities, and simply overwhelm and OUTVOTE the rest of the less-populated areas of the state, overwhelming them with sheer numbers. So all those who are NOT liberal LOONS are, basically, held hostage by the densely populated cities controlled by the Leftist LOONS. Kind of like the ENTIRE COUNTRY was held HOSTAGE to OBAMA by the Leftist LOONS who elected him (with the help of MASSIVE voter fraud).
PS Colorado is such a BEAUTIFUL state! I used to live there, and simply DEPLORE it being systematically taken CAPTIVE by the LOONY LEFT.
IMO, a lot of it is all those liberal colleges, with all those thousands of students attending, and living in the community, turning it liberal.
If 7 to 2 is considered “narrow”, I’d suggest that the fakestream media has employed Common Core Math..
zman, the “narrowness” of the ruling is NOT defined by how many voted for or against it, but the narrow scope of the ruling, itself, which was deliberately crafted to rule on this ONE CASE without creating a precedent that could be used to decide OTHER, similar cases.
The court correctly ruled businesses cannot be forced to support something that is against their religious beliefs. The court did not rule that businesses could refuse to-do business with someone because they are homosexual. There is a difference between a birthday cake and a wedding cake.
“The court correctly ruled businesses cannot be forced to support something that is against their religious beliefs”
“There is a difference between a birthday cake and a wedding cake.”
There really is not but cakes don’t make themselves and forcing someone to bake either is not liberty but tyranny
Supreme Court took our vote away and made theirs the only one that counts
There is no reason I or anyone else should be FORCED to see an imaginary thing, no union is formed, no recombining of DNA, it is all make belief and we all have to play along on pain of punishment
It also undermines WE the PEOPLE because we are in a union where we have things in common, now there are three types of marriage and it is really discriminating for them to say no one else can have their special kind of marriage and then force everyone to recognize it
To accommodate deviant behavior they have undermined the rule of law because for all to be equal before it means we all have something in common
So now they have to decide whose rights are greater
All five of the justices who voted for it should be impeached. They have done more harm to the UNION than the South by leaving it.
So you feel the court should have ruled against the baker??
What would have been even better, would have been the SCOTUS ordering that the plaintiffs and the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, reimburse the baker for all expenses he incurred in defending himself against the gay mafia.
I agree. The commission should have been FORCED, with the same weight of law, to pay compensation (TWICE as much as the initial fines were) back to the baker, OUT OF THEIR OWN POCKETS!
Great win for common sense. Great win for real American people , big Commie loss. Obama Judges on vacation in Siberian Alps, not Colorado Alps.
The media still keeps trying to portray this case as discrimination against a gay couple because they are gay. It is not now nor has it ever been a case of discrimination against a gay couple. This is about being forced to endorse a gay wedding by baking and decorating a cake for said occasion. That makes the distinction between a birthday cake and a wedding cake. A cake for a birthday and a cake for a wedding are still just cakes. However, it is the icing and the decoration which transform each cake into something different.
I am certain that if a heterosexual couple had asked Mr. Phillips for a cake for a gay wedding, they would have been turned away as well.
It might also have had something to do with he was willing to bake the cake, and THEY buy it and leave, but they wanted him to also cater the wedding.. That was going too far..
The Court should have ruled that what Colorado and those of the LGBTQ WACKOS need to respect the First Amendment. See this men only went to that baker to close him down. The same holds true for those on that WORTHLESS panel, Commission or what ever name they gave that CONSTITUTION violatinv group of MORONS. See they were ok with those in the LGBTQ WAKOS not doing things but the instant a Christian says no they are to be shut down. This so called Commission ruled that a Gay baker did not have to make an Anti-Gay cake yet this Christian was required to make a cake that violates his beliefs. WHY??? To make a gay baker to make a cake that is Anti-Gay is the same thing. I bet if a Muslim were asked to do something against their faith that Commission would have stood behind them. It is OK in the LIBERAL IGNORANCE MINDSET to HATE Christians but no one else. Well it is NOT OK to HATE Christians or anyone else.
Space required me to break this statement up. The Court(Supreme Court) violated their own ruling in saying Gays could marry. See the Court being the State has no legal Standing to rule on Marriage since it is a construct of GOD’s so that means it is the Church. The Supreme Court ruled that the Church and State were to be kept separated so how can they rule on something they already ruled they had no authority over.
This is an age old question, but if this same couple went to Muhammad Bakery, Home of the finest Wedding Cakes in all of Colorado, and the Muslim Baker refused.
1) Would the gay couple even complain to the commission?
2) Would the courts treat the complaint the same way?
I’m sure it would be easy to test this, if not done already!
A) no i doubt they’d complain
B) it would be fun to see which liberal protected group (gays or muslims) would get the bigger ‘thumbs up’ there..