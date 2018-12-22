Justice Ruth Ginsburg has cancerous growths removed from lung

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent successful cancer surgery on Friday, the court’s public information office said.
Ginsburg, 86, received a pulmonary lobectomy on her left lung at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Two malignant nodules were successfully removed, surgeon Dr. Valerie Rusch said.
There is no “no evidence of any remaining disease” and no further treatment is expected, the high court said in a statement.
The nodules in Ginsburg’s left lung were discovered during tests she received after she broke several ribs in a fall last month.
Ginsburg is said to be “resting comfortably” and will remain at the hospital for several days.
Wait just a minute! How was she? able to cast her vote on asylum? PROXY? Something smells fishy or I have the dates out of order.
After some research. She was operated on 12/18. The asylum vote was taken on the 21st. There is no way in hell she was sitting on the bench to cast her vote!!!!! So how did they get a vote of 5 to 4? I was unaware a supreme court justice could vote on a ruling from a hospital bed.
Then the article is wrong! It says she had surgery on Friday–which was yesterday. I also read conflicting info that the Senate vote on procedure was 47 to 47 while another source said it was 50-50 (Wrong! I read the GovTracker page. 6 senators did not vote.) Fake news is everywhere it seems.
NPR says: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery Friday for early stage lung cancer, a Supreme Court spokesperson tells NPR. Doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital in New York performed a lobectomy, removing one of the five lobes of the lung.
On Friday afternoon, shortly after her surgery, she cast a decisive vote, refusing to allow the Trump administration to implement its new rules prohibiting people from seeking asylum if they cross the border illegally. The 5-to-4 decision was a setback for the administration, preventing the president from carrying out the policy immediately.
By Friday night, Ginsburg was sitting up in a chair, and calling friends, who said she sounded strong, and pretty chipper.
So, MAYBE she cast her vote by phone from the hospital?