Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg calls eliminating Electoral College more ‘theoretical than real’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg characterized calls for eliminating the Electoral College as more “theoretical than real.”

The justice commented on the proposed changes to the U.S. Constitution that some progressive lawmakers have been pushing during an appearance Monday at the University of Chicago, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“It’s largely a dream because our Constitution is … hard to amend,” Justice Ginsburg said. “I know that from experience.”

Progressive superstar Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York has characterized the Electoral College as a “scam,” and the majority of 2020 Democratic presidential field have either called for — or been open to — moving to a national popular vote.

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by about 3 million votes in the 2016 election while President Trump defeated her by 77 Electoral College votes, frustrating some Democratic voters.

