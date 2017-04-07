Justice Dept. warns employers not to hire H-1B visa holders over qualified Americans

(UPI) — The Justice Department warned employers seeking H-1B visas to avoid discriminating against qualified American workers.
The message Monday came at the start of the fiscal year and the beginning of government acceptance of H-1B visa petitions. The visas are typically used by technology firms to temporarily hire specialized workers from outside the United States. Employers violate the anti-discrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act if they take citizenship or national origin into account in hiring, firing and recruiting practices, or otherwise discount U.S. workers with hiring practices favoring H-1B visa holders.
“The Justice Department will not tolerate employers misusing the H-1B visa process to discriminate against U.S. workers,” acting Assistant Attorney General Tom Wheeler of the Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “U.S. workers should not be placed in a disfavored status, and the department is wholeheartedly committed to investigating and vigorously prosecuting these claims.”
There should also be some provision for rehiring — with full back pay — all the American high-tech workers who were not only laid off but also required to train their replacements, under threat of not getting a severance package if they refused.
That’s right..!! America first..!!
1) Eliminate the H1B program. No recourse, if the job ceases, they lose their eligibility immediately. It would still take 6 years for all of the currently employed under this program to become ineligible for continued employment; that is unless they are working for a company described below.
2) Require ONLY documented US Citizens be employed in any fashion [even janitorial services] by any company or organization working on any contract [including university research] which has even $1 of Federal Funds involved. The side benefit would be the elimination of both the sale of our secrets to other nations and a substantial reduction in industrial espionage.