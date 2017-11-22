Justice Dept. may sue Harvard for racial bias

The Justice Department is probing whether Harvard University improperly uses race as a factor when it admits students — and is threatening to sue the Ivy League school if it refuses to cooperate, according to documents obtained by the Herald.
The government has been demanding admissions documents for two months, which Harvard so far has not provided.
“The United States remains committed to conducting a full, complete, and fair investigation, and to working collaboratively with Harvard to achieve a just and appropriate resolution to this matter,” wrote Matthew Donnelly, an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, in a Nov. 17 letter to Harvard lawyers.
Donnelly added that since the federal government requested documents regarding the school’s admissions policy, “Harvard has responded with delays, challenges to our authority to investigate, and a belated, unacceptable proposal to restrict our investigation.”
The federal investigation comes in the midst of an ongoing civil discrimination suit accusing Harvard of limiting Asian-American admissions. The suit by the nonprofit Students for Fair Admissions, filed in 2014, calls for the university to stop “racially and ethnically discriminatory policies.”
According to letters between the DOJ and Harvard attorney Seth Waxman, federal authorities notified the school it was probing its admission practices in September. The school is being investigated under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars institutions that get federal assistance from discriminating based on race, color and national origin.
“More than two months have passed since our September meeting, and Harvard has not yet produced a single document,” wrote John Gore, an acting assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, in a Nov. 17 letter to Harvard.
Gore added that if the school does not comply “we may file a lawsuit.” A spokesman for the DOJ declined to comment.
Harvard stood by its responses to the DOJ, saying in a statement “the University will certainly comply with its obligations under Title VI.” The school added it also has to “protect the confidentiality of student and applicant files and other highly sensitive records” in the process.
Waxman, who served as solicitor general of the United States from 1997 to 2001, declined to comment.
In letters to the DOJ, Waxman called the document requests “exceptionally unusual,” noting that the federal probe duplicates the ongoing civil litigation.
Edward Blum, of Students for Fair Admissions, said in a statement he “is gratified that the U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the discriminatory admissions policies at Harvard University.” When asked whether he would give federal investigators information he has received from Harvard through the ongoing litigation, Blum said he can’t because a federal judge “has sealed our record and data.”
Then treat them guilty until proven innocent. Sanction them. Place onerous taxes upon them. Crush them under the heartless heel of Fedzilla.
The same as we should have done to Hillary when she refused to turn over the emails. Those are government property, not yours. You are in possession of stolen intellectual property. Just toss her in the cell until they turn over ALL the emails. Not most of them. Not all of them with some redacted comments. All of everything. Some emails got deleted? Well then it looks like you’re just not getting out.
[Then treat them guilty until proven innocent. Sanction them. Place onerous taxes upon them. Crush them under the heartless heel of Fedzilla.
Add to that, REMOVE THEIR certification as a law school. Black list them from having any harvard grad take the law bar test..
I believe this has to do with Harvard allowing unqualified blacks into the school and then giving them entitlements ($) while disallowing QUALIFIED Asian students. Liberalism prefers thugs and sexual deviates !!
The Asian students are highly motivated and highly educated and they are definitely being discriminated against, as Harvard wants less qualified people in the name of “diversity”.
Harvard is just the tip of the iceberg for racial preferences. The administrators arrogantly think their policies are above scrutiny because no administration has bothered to review them. The only review is court cases by aggrieved parties. The University of Colorado Medical School brags that 30% of admissions are effectively reserved for non represented groups. The medical school even recruits right out of high school for some slots, guaranteeing a slot if a student performs at some level (far below the level for competitive admission).
Having been a university professor for 35 years, I can definitively indicate an area free of racial preferences. Doctoral programs in most areas are free of racial preferences although some government agencies have provided incentives for preferences. Despite strong liberal bias of faculty, racial preferences in doctoral programs are rare. Faculty only want to work with the best doctoral students because faculty success is connected to doctoral student success. Faculty grants and research projects are heavily staffed by doctoral students. Incredible hypocrisy of university faculty: racial preferences for thee but not for me!