Justice Dept. charges 13 Russians, 3 groups with interfering in 2016 election

(UPI) — The Department of Justice announced indictments Friday against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian groups that charges them with criminally interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
The charges, announced by Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.
The defendants, posing as persons located inside the United States, created false personas and operated social media pages and groups designed to attract American audiences, the indictment says.
The defendants also allegedly stole identities of U.S. citizens to post on organization-controlled social media accounts.
Rosenstein said defendants conducted “information warfare” against the United States to spread distrust toward the candidates and the U.S. political system in general.
Prosecutors say a Russian organization called Internet Research Agency with a $1 million annual budget employed hundreds of people in online operations — ranging from creators of fictitious personas to technical and administrative support personnel. The company operated out of offices in St. Petersburg.
Two other entities — Concord Management and Consulting LLC, and Concord Catering — were the Internet Research Agency’s primary source of funding, the indictment says.
“Concord funded [the Internet Research Agency] as part of a larger Concord-funded interference operation that it referred to as ‘Project Lakhta,'” the indictment read. “Project Lakhta had multiple components, some involving domestic audiences within the Russian Federation and others targeting foreign audiences in various countries, including the United States.”
The department said those charged set up hundreds of accounts on social media networks like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to make it appear like people in the United States owned them.
The indictment also charges them with using stolen or fictitious American identities, fraudulent bank accounts and false identification documents so they could pose as politically and socially active Americans.
“For example, the defendants organized one rally to support [then-President-elect Donald Trump] and another rally to oppose him, both in New York on the same day,” Rosenstein said. “After the election, the defendants allegedly staged rallies to support the president while simultaneously staging rallies to protest his election.”
In addition to the three entities — Internet Research Agency, Concord Management and Consulting LLC, and Concord Catering — the Department of Justice named 13 individuals in the indictment. The allegations against the individuals include:
— Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, who controlled Concord, and approved and supported IRA’s operations.
— Mikhail Ivanovich Bystrov, who was general director, the highest-ranking position at IRA.
— Mikhail Leonidovich Burchik (aka Mikhail Abramov), who had the second-highest-ranking position at IRA.
— Aleksandra Yuryevna Krylova, who had the third-highest-ranking position at IRA and traveled to the United States to collect intelligence for operations.
— Sergey Pavlovich Polozov, who was in charge of IT and oversaw the procurement of U.S. servers to help mask the IRA’s Russian location.
— Anna Vladislavovna Bogacheva, who served on translations and traveled to the United States to collect intelligence on operations for IRA.
— Maria Anatolyevna Bovda (aka Maria Anatolyevna Belyaeva), who was head of translations for IRA.
— Robert Sergeyevich Bovda, who was deputy head of translations and tried but failed to travel to the United States to collect intelligence for IRA.
— Dzheykhun Nasimi Ogly Aslanov (aka Jayhoon Aslanov, aka Jay Aslanov), who was head of translations at IRA and general director of an entity used to move funds from Concord.
— Vadim Vladimirovich Podkopaev, who was an analyst and drafted social media content for IRA.
— Gleb Igorevich Vasilchenko, who worked for IRA between 2014 and 2016.
— Irina Viktorovna Kaverzina, who served on translations and used multiple U.S. personas to post social media content for IRA.
— and Vladimir Venkov, who served on translations and used multiple U.S. personas to post social media content for IRA.
In September, after news surfaced about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, one defendant allegedly wrote, “We had a slight crisis here at work. The FBI busted our activity, so I got preoccupied with covering tracks together with my colleagues.”
Rosenstein added that there is no evidence to suggest the interference campaign impacted the election’s outcome. He also said the Russian conspirators wanted to promote discord in the United States and undermine public confidence in democracy.
“We must not allow them to succeed,” he said.
Trump also highlighted that Russian efforts to meddle in the election began before he announced his candidacy. The White House said in a statement that the indictment shows “there was NO COLLUSION between the Trump campaign and Russia and that the outcome of the election was not changed or affected.”
In 2016, the U.S. intelligence community concluded that Russian agents — with knowledge and approval by the Kremlin — engaged in a meddling campaign to disrupt the November 2016 vote.
If the DemoRATS were so concerned about Russia meddling, why did the DNC refuse to have the FBI go into it’s computers? Why didn’t the FBI secure Hillary’s unsecured computers, with State Department business on it? Why didn’t Barack the communist do anything about the Russia meddling? He knew about it. The answer is, that Obama, the DNC, Hillary, the FBI, the State Department and the DOJ all thought Hillary was going to win!
Pure show trials by the socialist progressive Mueller. He keeps telling his tin foil hat wearing Trump haters that he will “get Trump”. That has been wearing thin since January 20, 2017. The drooling base of the left is screaming for blood and Mueller is not giving it to them. This won’t suffice. A troll on another discussion board suggested that this PROVES that Trump was colluding. You must understand that these people do not understand truth, logic, nor real proof. Fearing that these people will, as usual, use radical means to attain their ends, pray that the FBI, Secret Service, and other security foces can find time to make sure they know where these insane liberals are at all times and have the ability to stop them immediately instead of chasing down Hillary Campaign/DNC fake dossiers and dreams of their fathers.
Now this nonsense is over maybe they can start CHARGING SOME OF THEIR OWN for the crimes they have committed…what a joke…THE FEDERAL BUREAU of INCOMPETENCE……
The interesting parts of the indictment aren’t the use of fake names to post on social media, but the OVERT ACTIONS detailed in paragraphs 57 [organizing rallies both for and AGAINST the duly elected President] and 92 [creating fraudulent accounts, aka bank fraud, most of which occurred AFTER the election and even into the early days of Trump’s Administration]. It seems to me that their inciting of the rallies, of which some became violent, were intended to further divide the nations social fabric; and their expanded use of bank fraud was to insure their ability to access & distribute lots more money than even before the election.
If they were in favor of Trump; why not just close up shop after he won, since that would mean far less chance for them to be discovered? However, if they’d actually been in favor of Hillary, they then needed to redouble their efforts to discredit the incoming Trump Administration, which appears to be the case.
All in all, these indictments are unenforceable unless one or more of those indicted tries to enter the U.S.A.; which isn’t likely since their entire base of operations was, and likely still is, in St. Petersburg, Russia.
I have studied Communist Insurgency, and their strategy to spreading their evil political philosophy throughout the world is to send in operatives (known as Guerrillas) to create chaos in a country and try to topple their economic system. Then when they are successful at that they come in offering a solution. Give them the reins and they will make everything stable again. This plan has never changed and they are still up to it even in America. Both Russia and China would love to bump us out of our position as the #1 World Super Power… and take over that spot themselves. We must guard against it!