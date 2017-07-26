Justice Department issues new financial warning to sanctuary cities

The Justice Department issued a new warning to sanctuary cities Tuesday, saying they must prove they fully cooperate with immigration agents in order to claim federal law enforcement grant money.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said jurisdictions that don’t allow federal agents into their prisons and jails, and that refuse to give at least 48 hours’ notice before releasing illegal immigrants, will lose money.
“This is what the American people should be able to expect from their cities and states, and these long overdue requirements will help us take down MS-13 and other violent transnational gangs, and make our country safer,” he said.
The warning was attached to the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant program, which doles out nearly $400 million in funds.
Both the Obama and Trump administrations have concluded that federal law requires local law enforcement to cooperate on immigration enforcement in order to be eligible for these kinds of grants.
But a number of cities and counties have balked, saying they should be able to get the funding while also deciding what level of cooperation to offer. They say that being forced to help federal agents poisons their relationship with their immigrant communities.
A federal court has sided with the Trump administration, at least on law enforcement grants, saying it does appear to have the power to withhold cash from localities that are breaking the law by refusing to share information.
Just do it..!!
I agree. I AM sick of all these ineffective ‘warnings”.. THEY HAVE BEEN WARNED enough already.. JUST HURRY the hell up and cut their damn funding…
True. We’ve fired enough warning shots. They don’t care. They’re doubling down and entrenching.
Yank the funding now.
More winning!
but I’m not sick of it yet.
If these “Sanctuary Cities” are not willing to cooperate, CUT the funding. It is just that simple !
Not only these Federal funds should be withheld, ALL Federal funds for ALL purposes should be withheld from any jurisdiction which isn’t fully in compliance with Federal immigration law. That includes SNAP, Medicaid, and AFDC monies. That would cause cooperation within a few weeks. And forever going forward, lack of compliance should be met with the same remedy, within 30 days of noncompliance.
And not just the funds. BUT START sending in the bloody Us marshals to arrest ALL in charge.. SINCE they are obviously breaking their oaths to uphold OUR BLOODY laws….
MY tax dollars are not to be used for sanctuary cities. Maybe it needs to be a vote on a national scale. All the States who want sanctuary cities should levy a State Sanctuary tax to support the illegals. A tax of roughly 20% of every person’s income, even welfare income, in such States would be necessary.
Now, all States who do not want sanctuary cities should ban them, arrest anyone aiding and abetting illegals and not pay any sanctuary tax.
California, for instance, should pay a 25% INCREASE in taxes right away because that State is going to lose its Federal Grant funds. It refuses to follow Federal law. After all, the illegals are allowed to vote in California and will vote for their own increased income and sanctuary benefits.
Get on it, walk the talk.