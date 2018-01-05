Justice Department investigating Clinton Foundation over ‘pay to play’ allegations

The Justice Department has launched a new investigation into allegations the Clinton Foundation used “pay to play” politics while Hillary Clinton was U.S. secretary of state, Fox News has confirmed.
A source familiar with the investigation told Fox News late Thursday the investigation is being led by the U.S. Attorney’s office and the FBI in Little Rock, Ark.
Fox News also has learned investigators are looking into whether the Clinton Foundation violated tax law. Accusers of “pay to play” have claimed the foundation promised favors in exchange for donations or pledges of cash or gifts.
The Hill, which broke the story Thursday evening, added that FBI agents have taken the lead in the investigation and have interviewed at least one witness in the last month.
Hey Jeff Sessions, a Grand Jury should have been convened last year on the above column / matter. From what they stated on Hannity’s show last night, the statute of limitations on this matter will run out in February, 2018. According to Sara Carter on Hannity, they may be able to extend the statute of limitations. I will have to see the Clintons prosecuted to believe it. I do not think it will ever happen and I blame Sessions for sitting on his rear end and doing nothing!
I will believe it when I see her behind bars in her florescent orange pantsuit.
I suppose “pay to play” are words less indicative of criminal activity ? Words such as extortion, fraud and accepting bribes, treason ? I think it is time for someone to investigate the so called justice dept. of the past five administrations ! With particular scrutiny given to the past three attorney generals. Everyone in the entire nation who is capable of thought knows what a bunch of criminals control and work within the justice dept. The evidence against hillary clinton is already well known and documented for her crimes of extortion, bribes and fraud not to mention the treason committed when passing classified information to enemies across the world via non-secured, non-governmental email. It’s time to round up the clintons, obamas, comeys, holders, lynches and more and more it looks like the sessions too ! It’s time for sessions to stop talking about what he is going to do and actually do something. If he is incapable of that it’s time for Trump to fire his Alfred E Newman looking mug. To go from being a fairly decent and conservative senator to what he has become in the so called justice dept. is astounding….
4: know and understand that in cases of those at this level are handled differently than a traffic ticket. They find evidence against small players so that they can squeeze them to testify against the “masterminds.” the Feds may also gain provable evidence the actual targets for other crimes. Therefore ease up on your venom.
The criminal Clintons and Obamas would not have acted so boldly unless they knew their people were in place in both the State Department and Justice Department as well as the Whitehouse, to cover their six’s. Non-Establishment Trump came out of nowhere and totally caught them by surprise, never having thought that ANYONE, particularly their co-conspirator Establishment Republican traders of favors would EVER bring a day of reckoning. It is the self-interested establishment people of both partys that continue to run out the clock on the Clintons because the Clintons also know where THEIR criminal or malfeasance skeletons are buried. Did I just see the swamp go down about a foot? it will look like a desert the day the cell door slams on Hillary and the other snakes run for cover.
I’m only surprised that Muller hasn’t already gone on national TV to announce that he’s granted Hillary and her aides blanket-immunity from all prosecution in exchange for their testimonies against Donald Trump; so, further investigation into the matter is moot.
Nothing will happen and the statute of limitations will make sure that it doesn’t. However, it will go down in history and everyone knows she is a crook and liar and totally corrupt. She will pay in the end. I understand she gets away with it because she knows too much…too many secrets. It is difficult for me to believe that any normal thinking person would want her as President. I think if a poll was taken and people were totally honest, the democrats would admit that they are democrat because they know nothing of historical facts, are unaware of current events, are told how to vote by others that are part of the aforementioned group And/Or in for the freebies offered by the Democrats that couldn’t win a vote otherwise. Now they have the marijuana voting crowd. So, if you classify yourself as a Democrat and vote the democratic ticket, do not be fooled. You are looked upon by most hard-working, level headed, moral and somewhat educated people as “doper’s” as well as “lazy” and “clueless.”
Crooked Hillary has been running interference ever since she realized she could be put behind bars for the crimes she and her cohorts have committed. Russian collusion? They have come up with nothing. Obstruction of justice? They have nothing. It won’t require an investigation of Crooked Hillary to get the information needed for an indictment against her. They already have it. Prosecute!