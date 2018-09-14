Justice Clarence Thomas mocks Cory Booker’s ‘Spartacus’ moment

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas last week mocked a Democratic lawmaker who claimed to be “Spartacus” by revealing confidential records during Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.
In a clip released by CSPAN, Leonard Leo, vice president of the Federalist Society, questioned Justice Thomas during an event in Texas hosted by his organization about how to preserve the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and civil society.
“Honorable — if we could use that word about more people who are in public life, people who actually ask the questions at confirmation hearings instead of Spartacus,” Justice Thomas said, as the crowd laughed and cheered.
“If we could use the word honorable more often, think about the difference it will make,” he said, saying people must debate hard issues honestly instead of focusing on “scoring points or looking cute or being on TV.”
According to CSPAN, the event honored one of Justice Thomas’ former law clerks.
Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey Democrat, claimed to be “Spartacus” last Thursday during Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing when he released documents to the public marked committee confidential, which were meant for senators’ eyes only.
Mr. Booker said he released the records in an act of civil disobedience to protest the way the confirmation process was being handled by Republicans.
One of my heroes Clarence Thomas. Thank you for having the guts to bring up Corey Drama Queen Booker and his “Spartacus” moment. Unlike the RINOS, who because of their collusion with the DemoRATS, said nothing when Booker Drama Queen came up with his “Spartacus” moment!
I wish there were nine Justice Thomas’s on the Court.
And how in bejebebuz, do these cretins deserve the title of “Honorable”? There’s barely 20% of them i’d consider to be worthy of that moniker.
If I remember my history, after his uprising failed Spartacus was nailed to a cross. Keep it up Cory, you might just follow him.
I was just thinking the same thing. And Spartacus took a great any people with him to the cross.
You just know, if someone said that publicly, they’d automatically be given the standard hate filled “YOU ARE RACIST” yammering from the libtard talking heads.
Booker is a disgrace to his race, Thomas is a national treasure.
He’s a disgrace to the HUMAN race..
“…released documents to the public marked committee confidential, which were meant for senators’ eyes only…” Funny how the article neglects to mention that there was nothing “confidential”, classified or even detrimental to Kavanaugh in those documents. Fails to mention that Spartacus knew that before his statement. Isn’t journalistic integrity wonderful?
Booker doesn’t deserve a reasoned response to such a ridiculous statement. I have therefore collected some memes worthy of his intellect.
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
Enjoy.
Spartacus my ***, Booker is another Obama in the making if that don’t scare you nothing will. Justice Thomas is the kind of man that helps makes and keeps this Country great. Please someone help me out here can you think of one Democrat who is “honorable”. One other thing in a white supremacy racist country how did Justice Thomas reach the Supreme Court of our land?