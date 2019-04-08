Just one more step….

You know Trump has planned for this. There are several points where the Dems could attack, and they’ve already tried fruitlessly attacking most of them.
Dems have already plastered egg all over their faces with the Russia Collusion thing* and now they’re about to do the same with taxes. Because they’re that stupid.
* Of which they were absolutely positively certain he was guilty and deserving of impeachment.
