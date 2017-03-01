A pioneer in the tea party movement is calling the Left to task for trying to compare tea partiers to the so-called “Resistance” movement.
“Every time there’s any kind of uprising on the Left, they call it the new tea party,” observes Mark Meckler, who co-founded the Tea Party Patriots that boasted millions of members across the country.
The left-wing version, Meckler says, began with the “Occupy” movement in which far-left groups supposedly opposed Wall Street. The newest movement is Black Lives Matter, which he calls a “criminal enterprise” opposed to law and order.
OneNewsNow has reported on a movement in California to secede from the United States, when conservatives in North California have demanded their own state for years due to the liberal-led state government in Sacramento.
Last summer, it was Texas officials who were vowing to leave the Union, citing the power and bureaucracy of the federal government.
MSNBC, the left-wing news network, suggested in a Feb. 25 story that liberals yelling at GOP congressmen at townhall meetings mirrors similar anger and frustration voiced by tea partiers.
MSNBC was claiming in 2009 that tea partiers were exhibiting “racial overtones” against Barack Obama (see video below) because he’s black, predicting that a right-winger would attempt to attack the president due to that anger and hatred.
But media watchdog Newsbusters noticed that MSNBC footage of a tea party man carrying an AR-15 rifle at a rally was carefully edited – because the man is black.
The newest “Resistance” movement is based on anarchy with the goal of shutting down opposition, including opposing views in culture and politics.
“This is a fake movement,” Meckler serves of the “Resistance” movement. “It’s everything they accuse the tea party movement of being.”
The vast majority of Americans, he adds, are not in favor of violence in the streets.
Just like the tea party, huh? Don’t think so,
Liberals , Progressives, Socialists, Communists, all banding together to disrupt our government. Shameful!
The “Resistance”?? Looks like they want to resist a better life for all in favor of weeping about the past, half truths, whole lies, rumors that can’t be substantiated, not knowing why they are in resistance, some of them, to begin with, and being against having to work an honest living. Far better, it seems, for them to be paid to make trouble, and get government hand outs for doing nothing, other than causing trouble for what they know nothing about. They do not realize is one day they may face a hiring manager that remembers seeing them in such a crowd, and tells them the company has no need of their services.
And to me the fact there was NO violence from the Tea party towards others,property etc, yet we have seen violence from all over in this “resistance” movement, shows they are NO WHERE near alike..
Loon’s on the lose! Not right for America!
Un American’s
Get on the Trump Train!
or get out of the way
Wake up people!
The banner tells the story… Nothing about country or helping Americans or doing anything constructive or positive, no new or better ideas to contribute, no, only trying hard to be an obstacle to progress in Making America Great Again..!!
tws500, you pretty well summed up today’s “liberals” in action! Ironic that they call themselves “progressives”, isn’t it, when all they do is IMPEDE progress?
I went to several early Tea-party “protests”. They weren’t anti DNC nor anti RNC, they were anti big government control and spending. I remember Chris Matthews calling us racists…Nancy Pelosi said the Tea-party was a terrorist group, and no one, not one Democrat, and only a few Republicans supported it. There is no way todays rude, screamers are even reminiscent of the Tea-party. They try to say they are the DNC/Progressive version of the Tea-party but in reality, they are anarchist in Tea-party clothing. My screensaver is of one of the earliest Tea-party events in DC, not one rude sign, not one racist sign, just a lot of hardworking Americans trying to stop a run-away mega government both Political Parties loved encouraging.
And a telling thing.. I don’t remember a SINGLE person getting arrested at a tea party rally. I remember HUNDREDS being arrested so far at these ‘resistance’ rally’s..
“Anarchists in Tea Party clothing.” What a PERFECT description of these PSEUDO-Tea Party “pretenders”, noparty!
What are they resisting? Showers? Jobs? Education? Productive lives? Responsibility? Freedom? Liberty?
All of the above. Plus they resist personal responsibility, accountability and following the damn law!
MaD dOG, I’ve seen reporters interviewing these idiots, trying to find out what they were protesting about, and it seems NONE OF THEM KNEW! It was just an excuse to riot, and burn and break things. The lawless, taking advantage of the DIVISIONS created by the DIVISIVE identity politics DEMS to BE LAWLESS. THIS is how a society breaks down and devolves into CHAOS–and THAT is what the damned Commucrats are encouraging. You notice not ONE of those lying VERMIN have EVER condemned the violence and lawlessness being done in their names? That is reason enough to target ALL Commucrat VERMIN for POLITICAL EXTINCTION by REFUSING to re-elect or vote for them, EVER, until they simply cease to exist. Then if there are any REAL Democrats left, they can build a NEW “Democratic” Party on the ASHES of the OLD one that was DESTROYED when the radical left “fundamentally transformed” it into the COMMUCRAT Party.
Tea Partiers were always law-abiding, knowledgeable and articulate about what they were opposed to and in favor of, and patriotic. It’s almost anti-climactic to add the following, but it’s really important: They were neat and cleaned up after themselves. What they left behind was often in better shape than what they found when they arrived. These leftist hooligans are the opposite in every way.
I sure don’t have a problem with protesting, but I do have a problem with destruction or others property. That is not a protest, when they block streets
and that is unlawful. Should make them replace everything they destroyed.
People have gone crazy, they should be locked up.
Another difference is that conservatives are not busy creating dozens of fake “resistance” movements, like they did to us, to throw everyone off track.
They resort to a lot of sleazy tactics.
Yeah, I sure wish they’d stop calling these anarchist THUGS “the new tea party!” For one thing, the Tea Party was NEVER violent! I can’t recall even ONE instance of violence, let alone running through the streets rioting, burning, and breaking things like THESE goons.
Nor did the Tea Party ever shout down anybody who disagreed with them to deprive them of their freedom of speech rights–which THESE leftist pukes do ALL the time. The Tea Party never used Nazi Brownshirt THUG tactics to intimidate and silence those who disagreed with them, either, which THESE leftist pukes do.
So please stop FLATTERING yourself that you are “the new tea party.” You’re just a bunch of lawless THUGS using politics as an excuse to be lawless and commit anarchy in the streets. When interviewed, you idiots can’t even say what you are protesting about. You are just using “protest” as an excuse to be LAWLESS.