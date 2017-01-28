Just let the kids sing!

There are several villains in the sorry case of a local high school chorus now prevented from singing at a church during a trip to Italy, over concerns that it would be an unconstitutional government endorsement of a particular religion.
Go ahead, pick one.
There’s the local crank who was apparently so offended at the idea that the Groton-Dunstable High School Chamber Chorus would perform inside a basilica that she saw fit to lodge a complaint.
There’s the all-too-eager interest group, D.C.-based Americans United for Separation of Church and State, which sicced its lawyer on the school district and threatened a lawsuit.
And there are the local school officials who seemed to cower under the threat of that lawsuit — or merely out of fear for what it would cost to fight it — and canceled the Easter performance, which was to take place during the singing group’s upcoming European trip.
While Americans United insisted the planned performance would be a “flagrant violation” of the constitutional separation of church and state, a number of lawyers told the Nashoba Valley Voice, which has been reporting on the controversy, that a lawsuit would be a long shot.
For starters Americans United would have to find a plaintiff with standing to sue — a student who felt coerced to perform, for example. Trouble is there don’t seem to be any of those.
Even if someone with standing could be talked into feeling aggrieved it’s far from clear that the mere act of performing inside a house of worship by a public school group would be deemed a violation of the establishment clause of the First Amendment. (Forcing a student to worship there would be another story.)
We understand the burden that defending against this kind of ideological complaint could place on a small school district, but Groton-Dunstable should have stood up for its students. Americans United should have thought twice before using a group of teens as pawns. And the local troublemaker who first complained should consider doing some soul-searching.
Sad. All it take for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. We need to stop caving! Take the trip. Sing anyway, just don’t tell them, and if they find out after the fact, so what?
All that I can say is “Jesus Christ, when will all of this crazy-ness end”?
This is so easy to fix. School boards are elected, so replace them with board members with backbones who will fix these administrations.
As for the trip, take it and tell the administrators to pack sand.
* Blinks *
Wow, seriously?
The acoustics alone would be worth singing in one of those Cathedrals. My question is, WHAT are they going to sing?
This should be seen as an HONOR and GOOD THING …. wow.
I’m 62 and IF I was to go back to my high school days, and our School Choir got to do this – I WOULD BE DONE! We would have Car Washes, Pancake feeds, Babysitting and other ‘to do’ to raise the money. Parents and communities would be behind it 100%.
LET THE KIDS SING! It’s going to be a very positive and fun experience for the kids.
Tell the dang Snowflakes – Insecure Babies – Melting Jello group to go CHILL in their SAFE PLACE. Good grief.
Bet if they were planning on singing at a Muslim MOSQUE, there would not be a PEEP of protest from the liberal IDIOTS who made this decision. How come the ONLY religion that is “offensive” to the left is Christianity? HYPOCRITES!
Lately, students have been routinely taken on visits to mosques, and in some cases have been “invited” to join in worship services there.
Considering, too, that student choirs are taken to sing in many different venues, from retirement homes to hospitals to town squares to coffee houses to veterans’ halls, banning them from no venue but a church seems to me blatant discrimination against Christian gathering places.
This choir singing at a church on a school trip is not a violation of separation of church and state concept. Yes it is ridiculous that small school districts can be intimidated by such frivolous law suits. I believe in the separation of church and state. I don’t believe in petty arbitrary attacks on individuals rights to practice their religion on their own volition. Those who participate in trying to stop children from what would otherwise be an enriching activity are not protecting us but instead are creating a great divide.
The actual interpretation of this is that the State (US Government) will not endorse/sanction/instill in any citizen any particular religion and that the citizens are free to worship as they choose. So, this whole thing is BS! All atheists are ridiculous in their claims of being offended and our government pandering to them.
Her we go with further division – all these special protected classes – from the Alphabet Soup group to the illegally here to the elitists and the non-believers and the panderers!
We are American Citizens first and we are to recognize the US Constitution and Declaration of Independence and our USC rule of laws and STOP the twisted misinterpretation for your own self serving benefit!
Obama was a coward and treacherous for calling it “just a piece of parchment with ink on it that doesn’t mean much”. Everybody should have awoken at that moment from their leftist induced stupor and realized what their movement in this country is about!