Just a few questions, Mr. Comey and Ms. Lynch

Lyin’ and leakin’ James Comey is at it again.

First he politicized the FBI by giving his pal Hillary Clinton and her associates a free ride over their reckless mishandling of classified information to help her try to win the 2016 Presidential election. Then he worked with British and Australian intelligence agencies, Russian informants and other nefarious deep state actors brazenly violating Department of Justice protocols in an attempt — still ongoing — to bring down a sitting U.S. president.

Now facing a congressional subpoena alongside his former boss Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Comey wants the House Judiciary Committee to give him special treatment not afforded to the rest of us. Last Thursday, while Americans were making stuffing, he tweeted this turkey: “Happy Thanksgiving. Got a subpoena from House Republicans. I’m still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions. But I will resist a ‘closed door’ thing because I’ve seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion. Let’s have a hearing and invite everyone to see.”

Seriously? Comey wants a public hearing to protect himself against leaks when he has already admitted to Congress that while FBI director he leaked sensitive government memos detailing his private conversations with the president to a college prof friend — to leak to media — to whip up calls for a special counsel.

The hypocrisy is astounding. That said, here’s a few questions Congress should ask Comey and Lynch when they both testify:

Mr. Comey, why did you give Clinton and her associates immunity when they clearly broke laws regarding the safekeeping of classified information, destroyed devices and wiped servers under federal subpoena?

Now that Trump campaign volunteer George Papadopoulos is reporting to prison today for allegedly lying to authorities, should you also face legal action for lying to Congress under oath in 2016?

You told Congress you didn’t make the decision to not prosecute Clinton until after the FBI’s interview with her. However, we know that you wrote an exoneration memo at the FBI clearing Clinton months prior. Isn’t that perjury?

How can you claim you’re not politically biased in your role overseeing the Clinton and Trump investigations, when you tweeted on July 17: “All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall.”

Ms. Lynch, when you met with former President Bill Clinton during the infamous tarmac meeting, did he or his wife offer you a job or other perks if you made the email “matter” go away? Did President Obama know about the spying on Carter Page, the dirty dossier and other aspects of the ongoing special counsel investigation?

Truth be told, Americans already know the answer. Obama’s White House colluded with the FBI and other powerful deep state actors and beyond to take down Trump — tactics used by corrupt regimes — to target political opponents.

Now they’re hoping that when Democrats seize control of the House come January the “matter” will just go away.

