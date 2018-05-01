Juror says Bill Cosby’s own words led to conviction

(UPI) — A juror in Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial said the entertainer’s own words sealed his conviciton.

Harrison Snyder told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview aired Monday that Cosby’s deposition, in which he admitted giving women drugs to have sex with them, made him believe Cosby was guilty.

“In the deposition, he stated that he gave these drugs to other women,” Snyder said. “He said it himself. He used drugs for other women.”

Cosby was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault for drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand, the former women’s basketball team manager at Temple University, in 2004.

Constand said Cosby gave her pills to relax while they were alone once at her Elkins Park, Pa., home. She said she became drowsy and unable to move, at which point Cosby touched her and forced her to touch him.

Snyder, 22, said he was uncertain of Cosby’s guilt before deliberating with the other jurors, believing it wasn’t an open-and-shut case. But he has “no doubt at all” that the jury came to the right decision.

“People have said they still think that he’s innocent,” Snyder said. “I just tell them, if you were there, you would say the same thing, you’d say he’s guilty.”

Cosby is to remain at his residence in suburban Philadelphia with a GPS monitor until sentencing. He is only permitted to leave his Cheltenham home for medical treatment or to consult with his legal counsel.

He is expected to be sentenced within 90 days and could get up to 10 years in prison for each of the three counts.

The 80-year-old had several honorary degrees revoked, including one from Philadelphia’s Temple, where the actor received his bachelor’s degree.

