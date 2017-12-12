Juliet Huddy slams ‘reckless, incompetent media’ for hyping Trump kiss story

New York radio host and former Fox News anchor Juliet Huddy ripped internet trolls and the “reckless, incompetent media” for sensationalizing a story she recalled “lightheartedly” on-air about President Trump trying to kiss her in an elevator over a decade ago.
Ms. Huddy said during an appearance Thursday on “Mornin’!!! w/ Bill Schulz” that Mr. Trump, then-executive producer and host of NBC’s “The Apprentice,” leaned in to kiss her after taking her out to lunch in 2005, the New York Post reported.
Ms. Huddy specified on Twitter that it took place before Mr. Trump married now-first lady Melania Trump that same year.
“He said goodbye to me in an elevator while his security guy was there. Rather than kiss me on the cheek he leaned in to kiss me on the lips,” she recalled. “I wasn’t offended, I was kind of like, ‘Oh my God.’
“I was surprised that he went for the lips. But I didn’t feel threatened,” she said. “It was a weird moment. He never tried anything after that, and I was never alone with him.”
Ms. Huddy said Mr. Trump later joked about the incident on her Fox morning show, saying, “I tried hitting on her, but she blew me off.”
“At the time I was not offended by it. I thought he was a single man and leaned in for a kiss,” Ms. Huddy recalled.
A White House official reportedly denied Ms. Huddy’s account to The Hollywood Reporter.
Ms. Huddy later complained that the story had been “sensationalized” and said she never felt threatened or offended by Mr. Trump’s one-time advance.
“Re: @PageSix story: Yes, it’s true,” she wrote. “And though I’m offended by his comments on ‘other matters’ – as I said on @77WABCradio & @BillSchulz’s show yesterday – I was neither threatened nor offended in elevator. End of story. Now, plz let me get back to @TheCrownNetflix.
“To be clear: I’ve lightheartedly told this story 100 times/12 years,” she wrote. “Was asked by a friend about it again Thursday on-air. Reckless, incompetent media & trolls (shocker!) sensationalized what was nothing more than an amusing, old anecdote from past. Nothing more, nothing less.”
He was not married. Get your facts straight. https://t.co/U8pxoZQ4bH
— Juliet Huddy (@JulietHuddyTV) December 9, 2017
THANK YOU. This is a great example of why people are off and running with the “fake news” accusations. I never said he was married, and I also said I wasn’t quite sure of the date but he wasn’t married. https://t.co/ftbKYLpKAZ
— Juliet Huddy (@JulietHuddyTV) December 9, 2017
Well hopefully you’ve actually done your due diligence and read my comments and subsequent posts thoroughly, not relying on the media and internet which have taken a lighthearted anecdote and sensationalized it to fit certain agendas. Have a nice day.
— Juliet Huddy (@JulietHuddyTV) December 10, 2017
I’m sorry that you think he did something untoward. Because I don’t, and I made that clear. https://t.co/LFuDR1DSRK
— Juliet Huddy (@JulietHuddyTV) December 11, 2017
It wasn’t. And it’s absurd that people are twisting this story and my perception of it to fit their own narrative. https://t.co/s8ziOrdbNc
— Juliet Huddy (@JulietHuddyTV) December 11, 2017
I realize it was light hearted kiss, however I think Juliet Huddy, although she is not being vicious toward Trump, is just trying to bring attention to herself!
Hum , Let me see If I get it .
Single guy takes nice lady to lunch, kisses her in elevator after lunch. Not a problem at all.
Forward 15 years, a Politician was reported kissing a single girl in an elevator , and he is now a Pervert, aka “Lester the Molester”. Not fit to serve, must resign.
However a married politician gets a Monica in the Oral office and that is not a problem. Just a dust up but stays in office.
OK , I got it now.
Yes, Hum. “Just a dust up but stays in office”
Uh, did Newt even get the “dust up”….you know he was an adulterer at the exact same time?
Wasn’t Monica 23+ years ago…anything changed?
Ms. Huddey .., thank you for your honesty. All men are not sexual predators, or harass women, in any way; in any setting.
“I’m sorry that you think he did something untoward. Because I don’t, and I made that clear. https://t.co/LFuDR1DSRK
— Juliet Huddy (@JulietHuddyTV) December 11, 2017
It wasn’t. And it’s absurd that people are twisting this story and my perception of it to fit their own narrative. https://t.co/s8ziOrdbNc”
This is the mentality of Liberals, they twist reality to meet their own desired outcome.
Facts, truth and reality are all irrelevant to a Liberal if it doesn’t fit what they WANT to believe.
There is NO accusation? No Problem, Liberals will make up or twist events in order to create their own accusations.
To a Liberal, anyone who is accused of sexual harassment is GUILTY as accused.
Facts, Truth, Reality have NO bearing on the accusation. One is not innocent until proven guilty, one is GUILTY as soon as accused, according to the self-anointed Liberals and their Snowflakes.
So what if a man kisses a woman and she likes it, or doesn’t like it. I am a man and have been kissed by women that I did not like… so what. Get over it.
So what if Chuck Schumer and Anthony Weiner kiss, fondle, and cuddle all the time… I do not want to see or hear about it.