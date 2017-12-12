Juliet Huddy slams ‘reckless, incompetent media’ for hyping Trump kiss story

New York radio host and former Fox News anchor Juliet Huddy ripped internet trolls and the “reckless, incompetent media” for sensationalizing a story she recalled “lightheartedly” on-air about President Trump trying to kiss her in an elevator over a decade ago.

Ms. Huddy said during an appearance Thursday on “Mornin’!!! w/ Bill Schulz” that Mr. Trump, then-executive producer and host of NBC’s “The Apprentice,” leaned in to kiss her after taking her out to lunch in 2005, the New York Post reported.

Ms. Huddy specified on Twitter that it took place before Mr. Trump married now-first lady Melania Trump that same year.

“He said goodbye to me in an elevator while his security guy was there. Rather than kiss me on the cheek he leaned in to kiss me on the lips,” she recalled. “I wasn’t offended, I was kind of like, ‘Oh my God.’

“I was surprised that he went for the lips. But I didn’t feel threatened,” she said. “It was a weird moment. He never tried anything after that, and I was never alone with him.”

Ms. Huddy said Mr. Trump later joked about the incident on her Fox morning show, saying, “I tried hitting on her, but she blew me off.”

“At the time I was not offended by it. I thought he was a single man and leaned in for a kiss,” Ms. Huddy recalled.

A White House official reportedly denied Ms. Huddy’s account to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ms. Huddy later complained that the story had been “sensationalized” and said she never felt threatened or offended by Mr. Trump’s one-time advance.

“Re: @PageSix story: Yes, it’s true,” she wrote. “And though I’m offended by his comments on ‘other matters’ – as I said on @77WABCradio & @BillSchulz’s show yesterday – I was neither threatened nor offended in elevator. End of story. Now, plz let me get back to @TheCrownNetflix.

“To be clear: I’ve lightheartedly told this story 100 times/12 years,” she wrote. “Was asked by a friend about it again Thursday on-air. Reckless, incompetent media & trolls (shocker!) sensationalized what was nothing more than an amusing, old anecdote from past. Nothing more, nothing less.”

He was not married. Get your facts straight. https://t.co/U8pxoZQ4bH

— Juliet Huddy (@JulietHuddyTV) December 9, 2017

THANK YOU. This is a great example of why people are off and running with the “fake news” accusations. I never said he was married, and I also said I wasn’t quite sure of the date but he wasn’t married. https://t.co/ftbKYLpKAZ

— Juliet Huddy (@JulietHuddyTV) December 9, 2017

Well hopefully you’ve actually done your due diligence and read my comments and subsequent posts thoroughly, not relying on the media and internet which have taken a lighthearted anecdote and sensationalized it to fit certain agendas. Have a nice day.

— Juliet Huddy (@JulietHuddyTV) December 10, 2017

I’m sorry that you think he did something untoward. Because I don’t, and I made that clear. https://t.co/LFuDR1DSRK

— Juliet Huddy (@JulietHuddyTV) December 11, 2017

It wasn’t. And it’s absurd that people are twisting this story and my perception of it to fit their own narrative. https://t.co/s8ziOrdbNc

— Juliet Huddy (@JulietHuddyTV) December 11, 2017

