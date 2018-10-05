Judiciary Committee releases executive summary of supplemental FBI report on Kavanaugh

Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans released an executive summary of the FBI’s confidential supplemental background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh late Thursday, which key swing-vote senators vowed they would continue to review Friday ahead of a major vote on his confirmation.

According to the summary of the report, FBI agents interviewed 10 people and reached out to 11. They focused exclusively on witnesses with potential first-hand knowledge of alleged sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh.

INBOX: Sen. Grassley just emailed an executive summary of the FBI investigation report. It's concise enough to fit in one screenshot. pic.twitter.com/Ubuk3xaANk — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) October 5, 2018

Notably absent from the witness list were any individuals directly related to the allegations of Julie Swetnick, who claimed in a sworn statement that she had witnessed Kavanaugh participating in systemic gang rapes decades ago.

