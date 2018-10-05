Judiciary Committee releases executive summary of supplemental FBI report on Kavanaugh

Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans released an executive summary of the FBI’s confidential supplemental background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh late Thursday, which key swing-vote senators vowed they would continue to review Friday ahead of a major vote on his confirmation.
According to the summary of the report, FBI agents interviewed 10 people and reached out to 11. They focused exclusively on witnesses with potential first-hand knowledge of alleged sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh.
INBOX: Sen. Grassley just emailed an executive summary of the FBI investigation report. It's concise enough to fit in one screenshot. pic.twitter.com/Ubuk3xaANk
— Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) October 5, 2018
Notably absent from the witness list were any individuals directly related to the allegations of Julie Swetnick, who claimed in a sworn statement that she had witnessed Kavanaugh participating in systemic gang rapes decades ago.
Read the summary, and it was as predicted by the previous half-dozen — seventh investigation was a total waste of time and resources!
It certainly makes ME wonder, how much money got spent for this 7th waste of time investigation.. AND WHAT better stuff, could that have been spent on.
It is too bad that some time was not spent by the FBI investigating the accusers background and opinions. Judge, soon to be Justice Kavanaugh, seems to me to have been falsely accused. Dr. Ford’s testimony appears to be a pack of lies. She may have suffered such an event and saw an opportunity to block a constitutional conservative by recalling events with emotion and ascribing Judge Kavanaugh’s name to her attacker.
Since those she named as witnesses were unable or unwilling to verify her story the truth seems obvious, young Mr. Kavanaugh did not do such things.
Further the Congress owes an investigation to prove Justice Kavanaugh was , as he said, innocent.
Mr. Macklin, you are being too kind to this den of snakes. Previously scrubbed, but retained by some, internet info on Dr. Ford indicates that she’s not only complicit in this public lynching of a Constitution following Judge in an attempt to prevent him being a 5th Constitution following vote on The US Supreme Court; but is and has been a radical leftist for decades. Dr. Ford, Feinstein, Schumer, and of course Pelosi understand that their “destroy our Constitutional Republic” agenda will be set back for decades; maybe longer than they will all live.