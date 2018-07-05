Judge: Trump administration showed ‘bad faith’ in adding citizenship to census

A federal judge expressed skepticism Tuesday over the Trump administration’s move to add a citizenship question onto the main 2020 census, saying the states have made a good argument that the federal government acted in “bad faith.”
U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, an Obama appointee, said Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross Jr.’s initial claim that he added the question at the request of the Justice Department was undercut by his recent admission that he was thinking about it even before then.
He ordered the government to disclose a host of information on its decision making, and signaled he’s “unlikely” to toss the lawsuit, as the Trump administration had asked.
“Today marked a major win in our lawsuit to protect the Census,” said New York Attorney General Barbara D. Underwood, who is leading the lawsuit — one of a number of challenges to the citizenship question.
Democratic-led states and immigration activists have been fighting vehemently to oust the question, saying they believe it’s being used as a way to scare immigrants away from participating in the census. That, they say, would skew the count and deny states some federal cash that’s doled out on the basis of population.
The Justice Department said it asked for the citizenship question to be added last year in order to get a better sense for demographic breakdowns, saying it needs more exact data to be able to bring voting rights cases.
Mr. Ross for months had said the Justice Department request was the basis for his decision to add the question.
Recently, however, he admitted he’d been considering adding the question even before that. That fed into critics’ complaints that the move is political, rather than an effort to get accurate data.
Even some Census Bureau officials had raised concerns internally that asking about citizenship would skew the count, the plaintiffs say.
Supporters of the question counter that the question was asked on the broad decennial census up until 1950, and since then it has still been part of a number of smaller census surveys, so asking the question isn’t brand new.
Brett Shumate, a deputy assistant attorney general, argued on Tuesday that the plaintiffs were relying on a “speculative chain of inferences” to support the suit’s claim that adding the citizenship question would result in an “undercount” of people, according to The Associated Press. The government has ways to ensure an accurate census, he said.
The commerce secretary “has those procedures in place and plans to count every person in America,” he said.
I’d like for this Leftist LOON judge to explain his reasoning that attempting to find out just how MANY illegals are in the country, and claiming/using benefits to which they are NOT entitled as non-citizens there actually ARE is “showing bad faith?” Isn’t it really just the OPPOSITE of that–by actually putting CITIZENS’ interest ahead of those of ILLEGAL INVADERS?
I would suggest that his REAL objection to using the census to get this head count is based more on the additional representation certain states are getting in Congress–the better to push their anti-American, LEFTIST agenda–based on vastly INFLATING their population by counting the illegals they are harboring via “sanctuary cities” and similar illegal and unconstitutional BS! This is yet ANOTHER case of a Leftist LOON judge ruling on the basis of his Leftist LOON ideology, instead of actual LAW.
“Today marked a major win in our lawsuit to protect the Census,”
The census exists to inform We The People of who is here. The process is not sacred but the intent is. People in the shadows are there due to their desire to circumvent Constitutional Law.
Once they have disrespected the United States I don’t care one hoot about their position on national Security.
This is just another ploy for the democrats to try to protect their illegal immigrant voter base and to keep under cover the HUGE number of illegals that are actually here. They’ve been using that 11 million number for decades. We’re supposed to believe that even though thousands more illegals pour in every day, that number has never gone up. Can’t have something like an accurate census blow that up.
This constitutional MORON believes that the census of American citizens should include Non-Citizens? What shady online law school presented him with a LAW DEGREE? Who are the anti-American people who proposed this imbecile for a judgeship? Why is he still on the bench with his ignoramous decisions?
The real reason states like California want to keep the citizenship question off the census is pretty straight forward. The non-citizens can give California up to 9 more Electoral College votes, just California, which is enough votes to offset 3 to 4 of the smaller states, which of course tend to vote republican. The census should include citizenship for the sole purpose of keeping elections fair. I am sure this Judge is completely aware of that!
Yes, states receive stuff based on their population. You are totally correct.