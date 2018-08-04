Judge: Trump administration must reinstate DACA

(UPI) — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled Friday that a program giving protections to some undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children must be reinstated.
District Judge John Bates gave the Trump administration 20 days to fully restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The Aug. 23 deadline also gives the government time to appeal the decision.
The judge ruled in April that the government must resume accepting DACA applications, but gave the Department of Homeland Security 90 days to provide a legal justification for ending the Obama-era program, which protects more than 700,000 so-called dreamers. Bates denied the Justice Department’s request to reconsider.
“The court has already once given [Department of Homeland Security] the opportunity to remedy these deficiencies — either by providing a coherent explanation of its legal opinion or by reissuing its decision for bona fide policy reasons that would preclude judicial review,” said Bates, “So it will not do so again.”
Two other federal judges, in New York and California, previously blocked President Donald Trump’s efforts to end DACA on the principle his administration hadn’t offered legally adequate reasons to rescind the program.
DACA is an un-Constitutional executive order that does not carry the weight of law and by law can be replaced by any sitting President. Inform the “judge” he has no standing in this case, HE is not the President, and shred DACA.
Instead of replacing DACA, how bout replacing the judge?
Or just get rid of him and leave an empty seat. Either way.
One thing a person must always keep in mind the judicial branch lacks any enforcement power what so ever, zip, nada, none.
It all depends upon whether WE agree with them
I don’t
DACA was an unconstitutional Executive Order for people who are in the country illegally and cannot be protected by law because they have chosen to place themselves outside it
They are outlaws and this judge is doing all he can to pervert the law so it gives them protection without their obedience to it
They deserve only to be sent back to their HOME country
The George Bush appointed RINO Judge can go to you know where. President Trump has every right to rescind an executive order, that was put in place by a prior President! This shows one how important it is, not to put socialist do gooder loons on the bench. Shame on you George Bush!
Take it to the SCOTUS then.
Don’t bother to even appeal this unconstitutional order from a do-nothing judge. President Trump should tell his DoJ and DHS to move Full Speed Ahead with enforcement. Also tell them to not allow a single $ be spent to assist this judge. If this judge wants to expend his own assets to try and enforce this order, let him. When he’s broke, let him ask Soros for some money, then impeach him for accepting bribes from foreign sources.
Since they can appeal it, they should do so directly to the Supreme Court. Even the liberals on the court won’t be able to justify a position which says an executive order issued by a previous president can not be reversed by the current executive.
Appealing this gives credence to this judge as having some authority in this matter. Never give these types of judges the time of day, and rescind their budgets.
Agreed. This judge has already proven he’s too stupid to hold the job. Oust him from the cushy and unearned position without an explanation of why.
Of course he’ll whine to the Media. They fired me without giving me an explanation!
If the Media asks, tell them that we wanted to explain but couldn’t think of an explanation he’d understand. We can only dumb things down so much. After that, just get lost.
Well, it is clear another Obama appointed judge needs to be removed as against our Constitutional laws. DACA shall not be kept, thank you. They are criminal aliens and have NO rights here at all. If some had wanted to truly live here, why did they never applied for citizenship. Ship the whole family to wherever as #1 they knew the person was an illegal alien, and #2 knowing that the whole family must go, so no leaving behind detritus that will expect us to keep them happy with our money on welfare, etc. DACA was illegal and still is illegal and must go. So, yes, I agree, file today a complaint to the SC, and when that is done will see flight of many of the unwanted illegal aliens from various countries leaving posthaste as they know they are illegal aliens/criminals. These non-judges making laws against our country have to be removed from the bench NOW! You either follow our laws or you can’t remain and think you have the power to support criminals. Making your own laws has never been allowed to judges and it ain’t gonna happen here either.
Judge Bates was a George W. Bush appointee.
I guess I don’t understand how these little piss ant judges have the authority to tell the President what he can and can’t do. These decisions need to come from the Supreme Court not some judge on some lower bench. The Supreme Court needs to step in and rule whether DACA is constitutional or not. This would settle the issue once and for all. Or Congress needs to pass a bill that either gives or denies DACA for the President to sign or veto.
Even then, no.
If the SCOTUS tells Prez Trump he doesn’t have the authority to “repeal” DACA, then that implies Obama never had the authority to apply it in the first place. It’s a lousy piece of paper, not worth the ink to write it. Simply crumple it up and chunk it in the bin.
Not even the SCOTUS can tell Trump he’s wrong.
The only way for Trump to be wrong would be if Congress passed DACA as an actual law, and Trump failed to execute the law. It’s not a law. It’s an EO. And an illegal one at that because Obama was using it to justify his failure to execute existing deportation laws.
So either way, no.
Let’s stop helping stupid people trying to make this DACA issue complicted. IT IS NOT! It is a presidential executive order and ANY executive order from ANY previous president CAN BE (without any need for permission from some piss-ant liberal judge, the entire congress, or even the United States Supreme Court. I really wish Trump would get on nation-wide TV and set all these little tin-pot rectal cavities in black robes straight on some issues! ANY judge, at ANY level that issues a “ruling” that is NOT specifically based on the Constitution, should not only be FIRED they should be disbarred, and never even allowed to practice law. And then he should IMMEDIATELY fire Robert Mueller and his Hillary-Clinton az-kissers and send them packing sand. Fire Rod Rosenstein also.
This big problem started when an EO was executed by Obama. Of course, “live by the EO, die by the EO”. Once President Trump rescinded the EO; it’s legally as if it NEVER EXISTED. Dealing with liberal idiotic judges in these matters only gives them unintended credibility. Just ignore their rants and ravings.
DUH! Probably Obama era appointed Judges from those highly “Republican States” of Cali and NY + District of Columbia! Not surprised. Sounds like someone went Judge shopping!
Maybe they should present a copy of the separation of powers in the U.S. to these judges with pertinent points circled in crayon.