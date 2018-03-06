Judge rules Trump DACA phaseout legal

A federal judge ruled Monday that President Trump’s phaseout of the Obama-era DACA program is legal, adding heft to the administration’s defense but doing little to solve the ongoing court quagmire.
The ruling does not overturn two other federal courts, who had previously blocked the phaseout, which was supposed to take effect Monday. But it does offer a needed boost as the Justice Department appeals those other two rulings.
Judge Roger W. Titus, a Bush appointee to the bench in Maryland, said the judges in California and New York who blocked the phaseout attempted to substitute their own judgments for that of the Homeland Security Department, crossing constitutional lines in order to strike at Mr. Trump’s policies.
Judge Titus went even further, praising the Trump administration for the way it handled the situation with a six-month phaseout.
“This decision took control of a pell-mell situation and provided Congress — the branch of government charged with determining immigration policy — an opportunity to remedy it. Given the reasonable belief that DACA was unlawful, the decision to wind down DACA in an orderly manner was rational,” the judge wrote.
DACA is the 2012 program Mr. Obama created, using executive authority, to protect hundreds of thousands of “Dreamers” from deportation and to give them a foothold in society. Some 683,000 people were being protected as of Jan. 31.
But the program was always legally questionable, and Mr. Trump last September, facing threats of lawsuits from Texas and other states, announced his phaseout, with a final deadline of March 5.
Immigrant-rights groups across the country objected, and many of them sued, with at least five cases in California, two in New York, one in Washington, D.C., and one in Maryland.
The judge in the California case ruled in January, imposing a nationwide halt on the phaseout in an expansive opinion blasting the administration for its handling. A judge in the New York cases last month issued a more carefully crafted ruling but reached the same conclusion that the DACA program itself is legal as Mr. Obama wrote it, and that the Trump administration didn’t give a good enough justification for its phaseout, making it arbitrary.
Judge Titus, though, said the administration was facing a credible legal threat from Texas, and the attorney general had doubts about mounting a defense, so the Homeland Security Department’s decision was not arbitrary.
He also took on those who said Mr. Trump’s past comments about illegal immigrants soured the case.
“As disheartening or inappropriate as the president’s occasionally disparaging remarks may be, they are not relevant to the larger issues governing the DACA rescission. The DACA Rescission Memo is clear as to its purpose and reasoning, and its decision is rationally supported by the administrative record,” the judge wrote.
Justice Department spokesman Devin O’Malley said the ruling was “good news,” but said it underscored the judicial overreach of the New York and California courts, who issued national injunctions, making Judge Titus’s ruling nearly irrelevant in effect.
Judge Titus did grant DACA beneficiaries one victory, ruling that none of their information they turned over to apply for the program can be used by immigration agents to deport them.
If the administration wants to use information, it must petition the court in each case, the judge said.
Judge Titus said he didn’t like the result of his own ruling, but he said judges need to butt out of politics and stick to the law.
“This court does not like the outcome of this case, but is constrained by its constitutionally limited role to the result that it has reached,” he wrote. “Hopefully, the Congress and the president will finally get their job done.”
Basically, it means that Titus couldn’t find a legal precedent where an (unconstitutional) XO by one POTUS could not be rescinded via an XO by a subsequent one. America won anyway!
So we have at least ONE sane federal judge left.. GOOD FOR HIM.
Not necessarily, Ituser. He simply had NO CHOICE. After all, if he ruled it was invalid for Trump to RESCIND DACA by XO, would that NOT also invalidate OBAMA’S XO creating DACA in the FIRST place? In which case it would be a moot point, since if Obama’s XO is invalid, then the “dreamers” are just like any OTHER illegals, and subject to deportation if they are caught!
If I would have been Trump, I would have told the liberal Judges to stuff it. Trump had every right to rescind an executive order. The loon Judges can take a flying leap off of a cliff. The Judges can not make laws!
Exactly. Tell those judges “Just you try and enforce your illegal ruling on me!”
This.
Trump doesn’t need to clear his decisions through some judge in CA. Just push on anyway.
Then when this judge starts suing or whatever, replace him. Trump should have replaced all the Obama-appointed judges anyway.
Unfortunately, to begin replacing judges who make unconstitutional rulings, they must first be removed due to their failure to “serve in good behavior”. The proper method for President Trump to combat these constitution-hating judges is just as @backpacker and @ituser said: 1st, ignore their lawless rulings, then when they cry foul tell them to “Just you try and enforce your illegal ruling on me!”
Neither can Presidents, backpacker, but that never stopped Obama!
Well, DUH–if it was legal for Obama to INITIATE DACA by executive order, why would it NOT be legal for Pres. Trump to RESCIND it the same way? This is a lesson the “dreamers” and their Leftist enablers need to learn: accomplishing their LEFTIST agenda by quasi-legal means such as “executive orders” can be EASILY undone the same way. Not like, you know, actual LEGISLATION by the legislative branch that would have to be REPEALED to undo it.
For that matter, if the “dreamers” were half as bright and wonderful as the Commucrats say they are, you would think they would have figured out by now that they are only PAWNS in the Commucrats’ CEASELESS quest for more political power over the the REST of us.