Judge rules New Hampshire’s ballot signature law targeting voter fraud illegal

A federal judge on Tuesday invalidated a New Hampshire law aimed at identifying voter fraud, saying it was unfair to judge voters by their signatures.
The law required election officials to match signatures from voters’ applications for absentee ballots with their signatures on their actual ballots. If officials deemed them a mismatch, the ballots were tossed.
Some 275 voters had their ballots disqualified during the 2016 election.
Judge Landya McCafferty said the measure violated the voters’ due process rights because they did not have a way to challenge their vote being tossed.
The court also found issue with election monitors, who weren’t handwriting experts, being the arbitrators.
“In law and in practice, the ultimate determination is left to the sole discretion of the moderator and is almost entirely insulated from meaningful scrutiny,” the judge said.
The American Civil Liberties Union had challenged the law, saying it violated the Constitution and discriminated against people with disabilities. One of the plaintiffs, whose vote was tossed, was blind.
“We’ve said all along that people should not be denied their fundamental right to vote because of penmanship. We’re glad the court agreed,” said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the ACLU of New Hampshire.
Courts have also been critical of signature-matching laws in Arizona and Illinois.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
What a shame that this nation is loosing its freedoms, honesty, fairness and equal treatment under the law by the very corrupted branch of government designed to enforce and uphold these values. The criminal elements of the American political class are entrenched in the judicial branch and it is THEY who now need to be checked by the other two branches of government.
Why doesn’t the ACLU just come out and state that they want illegal aliens voting, that they want dead people voting and that they want people crossing state lines, so they can vote in different states? The ACLU, founded by communists and atheists!
In my state, when we vote in person, we have to sign in on a register that includes our signature from a previous year. Then the poll workers compare the signatures. So why is it okay to do this for in-person voters but not absentee voters? And how else can potential voters be verified as being who they claim they are? (We won’t even discuss photo ID, right?) Oh, I forgot, that’s the whole point — to let party-sponsored ringers vote early and often.
If the government can DEMAND a photo ID to travel, or to open a bank account, that same government authority should be sufficient to set some minimum standards for monitoring our election processes.
National voter registry would greatly reduce the ability for snowbirds to register and voting in NJ or NY, & then vote in sufficient numbers to sway the FL election outcomes.
Ohio has reported some elections where the number of votes cast outnumber the number of registered voters. In Illinois, the dead not only regularly vote, they sometimes vote more than once. A recognized set of national standards for vote integrity would go a long way towards cleaning up known abuses.
I agree with the judge that permitting poll-worker authority to toss a ballot based upon their subjective assessment that signatures don’t match is WAY too LOOSE.
I lived in states where the Democrats controlled the election process. “Lost votes” are mysteriously “found” to sway election results. Military absentee votes have been “lost” …until after the vote is certified. Some polls in heavy conservative districts “mistakenly” close early.
Given these known shenanigans, it’s dumb to allow these folks the authority to toss your ballot; declaring it a “fraud,” without a notification & appeal process. I’m not that trusting.
We regularly read about identified abuses…we SELDOM read about corrective actions or prosecutions. That should change.
Would fingerprint matching be acceptable? I am sure that adding a special sensitive paper to the forms would be possible and cheaper than lawyers.