Judge orders White House to restore press pass to CNN’s Acosta

A federal judge ordered the White House to restore CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass, ruling Friday that President Trump and his aides didn’t give Mr. Acosta enough of a chance to explain himself or contest the revocation.
The ruling is a major win for CNN and its combative approach to the Trump White House.
Judge Timothy J. Kelly, ruling from the bench, said the facts of last week’s encounter that led to the press credential being withdrawn were in doubt, and said that’s all the more reason why the White House should have given Mr. Acosta a chance to explain himself.
“The opportunity to be heard seems especially important in this case,” he said. “The government must provide Mr. Acosta due process if it is to revoke his hard pass.”
this is total b.s.
What right does a Federal Judge have to tell the President who he can ban from the White House for bad behavior? 🙁 🙁 🙁 🙁 !!
You should know! It’s between the abortion and sodomy clauses in the Constitution.
So much for the backlog of cases. This one got right up front in no time at all.
Let me guess, the judge is a judicial nullifying paid Democrat operative??? Trump should just ignore him and see what power he does NOT have to enforce. Like he could get the federal police to arrest him? Presidents overrule federal appeals judges and are on the level of the Supreme Court where like most Democrat stooge judges, they get overruled 80% of the time,,,,more after Kavanaugh gets spun up. As a last resort just have NO MORE PRESIDENTIAL news conferences,,,,until Acosta goes away, and let his unemployed media peers take Acosta out to the woodshed for a good Butt kicking accosting..
I always laugh when i hear judges/courts saying “BUT we have massive backlogs”. When you see cases like this, heard within 72 hrs of being put in..
Fine, stick him in the back and not call on him. If he or anybody else continues to be obnoxious then just stop the press conferences and issue written statements.
I agree. Give him his press badge back. JUST DON’T hold any more pressers.. Just issue a press brief.
IMHO it’s the President’s house, and the reporters (tongue in cheek) are his guests. This activist judge has no authority in this matter, and to prove this point the press conferences should be moved to one of the President’s private residences. But to keep it simple, using written statements is an excellent idea, with every one of them being posted on the White House web site for all to see.
Reporters can submit any questions they have via the website.
100% agree total BS. President Trump PLEASE defy this unlawful court order. President has right to pull credentials based on inappropriate behavior. NO DOUBT Acosta continued tradition of inappropriate BEHAVIOR.
Deny them all, until they are willing to police themselves. Provide the answers to their questions in writing. Use twitter to communicate with the electorate. Who really needs the spin of the MSM?
due process,,, for getting thrown out of the bar for being obnoxious …not a legal desecion
Well to Hell with being CIVIL to Anybody, Law, Order, Manners and Rules just got thrown out the window,by a judge that will demand order in the Court. it’s a free for all now.
And this insanity, coming from a judge TRUMP Appointed.
I PLEAD WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP. PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE! DEFY THIS BOGUS ORDER! PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE! OPENLY REFUSE TO GIVE BACK THAT PRESS PASS TO ACOSTA! SOMEBODY MUST START PUTTING THESE JUDICIAL ACTIVISTS IN-THEIR-PLACE!
PLEASE DON’T CAVE IN TO THESE DISRUPTIVE SONS-OF-B!TCHES! DON’T ANSWER THE “JUDGE” JUST REFUSE TO COMPLY! OR GIVE THE PUBLIC THE THEORY OF LAW … GIVE THE PUBLIC THE CHAPTER AND VERSE AS TO JUST HOW ACOSTA’S “RIGHTS” WERE VIOLATED!
Explain himself? The problem was the guy would not shut up! AND he did lay hands on that young intern.
The Bible is clear on what will become of a crooked judge.
The judge should be fired! If Acosta is allowed back in he should be seated in the back of the room and NOT called upon to ask questions!
I’m sure Acosta wil push himself to the front of the seating area and continue his obnixious ways. Just pretend that you don’t see him, and if he shouts out and disrupts again, escort him out of the room and continue doing so until he minds his p’s and q’s. (not that this will happen in anyone’s lifetime).
THIS is why the white house NEEDS TO INSTALL GROUND rules.. With clear lines of ‘what happens’ if you break those ground rules.
The values that underlie western civilization, formerly known as manners and common politeness now has to be legislated to maintain civility on the impartial media.
That’s Progressive all right.
The next step is legislating that the president has to stand and be egged at press conferences….or risk being sued for not allowing due process.
Yeah. Let him have a seat in the bathroom in the basement with a TV view of what is going on and no way to ask questions only report on what he hears. Now that’s reporting. 🙂
The bathroom isn’t so bad if he just remembers it is equivalent to the bowels Hillary’s once formidable State Department IT Section with it’s bunker-like FIREWALLs.
(At least someone told her those stall doors were possibly fireproof, at one time. He might have to use his imagination a bit.)
I am guessing the White House controls the seating assignments of the Press Corps. Seat Acosta in the last row and never call on him for a question. If he interrupts, have him escorted from the room. Take off the kid gloves and play hardball with these liberal reporters.
When ur a jerk you get treated like a jerk. You act like a jerk you deserve the consequences of being a jerk. Acosta is nothing but a nobody jerk trying to prove he is a somebody jerk who peed in his diaper and wants everyone to know it.
That is easy enough. Appeal. And if Trump and his administration don’t want the leftist demented lying Democrat Acosta back in the White House, just hold the press conferences outside and reserve him a seat at the rear between two Secret Service agents.
OR just stop holding press conferences. ISSUE a press brief, and take no questions.
This judge needs to not set a precedent. Does this mean that all of these reporters can now disrespect the office of the President of the United States? I THINK NOT! Unless Acosta loses his pass PERMANENTLY, the White House should discontinue these talks. There is NO EXCUSE for reporters to act the way that Acosta has acted for the last two years! He has no respect for the OFFICE of the U.S. President. UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOR!
I agree. The obnoxious arrogant little worthless twerp should never be called on. Also use 2 mics with shutoff capacity.
OR install a shock buzzer in it’s handle. LET acosta go off on his rant, then press the buzzer, electrifying the mike!
3 strikes you are OUT! Set him in the back, don’t allow him to ask questions. When he trys to get attention, give him a strike card, with a written letter of 3 strikes you are out notice. Have an intern read the letter to him, no one at CNN can read.
Since when do judges have the power to “order” every else around? We might as well just have a king. . .
AND as i asked the other day. SINCE there is no legal requirement for there to be these passes, HOW was revoking it violating his due process or first amendment rights?
I don’t really see where a court would have any say in whom the White House allows into press conferences that it hosts. They don’t have to allow anyone to ask questions.
And let’s not lose sight of the fact that Jimmy had already asked and been answered. Several times.
So, judge, your dishonor, if you will, what’s the limit on the number of times one can make the same demands in a single presser? How many outbursts do you allow in your courtroom before threatening with silencing the speaker….with contempt rulings?
Let’s just do what the good judge would allow….Gag the idiot.
can’t wait to see the courts ruling on the White House Christm….Holiday Party guest list.
There’s no constitutional requirement for the President to have press conferences.
There’s no constitutional right for journalists to attend a White House press conference.
Acosta wasn’t accused of a crime, so why “due process?”
As Andrew Jackson said: “Mr. Chief Justice Marshall has handed down his opinion; now let him enforce it.”
No problem. Cancel all press conferences.
OR just don’t let acosta know one’s going on.
So any blogger has the RIGHT to attend press conferences, act like some wannabe prosecutor and generally be disruptive? Must be the same principal that former holders of a security clearance can sue to get it back. Looks to me to be the last Presidential press conference.
These morons at CNN do realize that they have set the precedent for behavior during future press conferences, including and especially when a Dumbocrat holds the office of POTUS.
He really should be asking questions from acosta street!
Ok, I demand a press pass and they can’t refuse me.
Trump should ignore this worthless judge. Trump should tell this judge, “let’s see you enforce your ruling”.
Acosta the INBRED, should stick that thumb where the sun doesn’t shine and than do what a baby does.
Tell the judge to pound sand along with this jerk Acosta. All leftists should be defeated.
First time to leave a reply:
Is not the Press Pass the Property of the White House, NOT CNN or Acosta?
It is a privilege to be earned and granted at the discretion of the White House and therefore removable at the discretion of the White House, not his personal property.
As pointed out on the numerous other threads on this. YES IT IS the property of the white house, and YES it is a privilege to have it.. Apparently here’s yet another libtard activist judge (Who trump appointed), who doesn’t know the law.
Maybe trump’s team should have vetted him better.
You have GOT to be kidding me!
This is partly what’s wrong with our country today.
Where a “judge” decides that it is his responsibility to dictate what someone must do or not do, where he has zero jurisdiction.
It’s absolutely absurd!
The Whitehouse should totally ignore this ridiculous demand and tell the judge he can take a hike!
Plus if Acosta is somehow restored to WH access, the President should never call on him for a question… ever!
Watch that be the next lawsuit—they’ll claim Trump isn’t calling on Acosta (or isn’t calling on him enough). Will the judge’s next order be that Trump has to call on Acosta at least once during each press conference? The judge has really overstepped his bounds in this case.
I would keep sending him to the Principal’s Office and call his Parents ( CNN) every time he acts out as a spoiled child. Maybe evern put duct tape over his mouth. Explain himself??? The Judge must need a course in protocol and respect to do this. I would keep escorting him out when he tries to hog the Q & A session.
The left is destroying the country through the lesser courts. If Trump doesn’t fight this judge there is no stopping it. As I said before STOP live press conferences. A memo can be sent out with the presidents comments to each outlet which is better than email as then the president dosen’t have to receive the rude, disrespectful tirade THAT will bring. You know , the left yelling first amendment rights abused!!! The president doesn’t HAVE to put up with this ********.