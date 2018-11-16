Judge orders White House to restore press pass to CNN’s Acosta

A federal judge ordered the White House to restore CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass, ruling Friday that President Trump and his aides didn’t give Mr. Acosta enough of a chance to explain himself or contest the revocation.

The ruling is a major win for CNN and its combative approach to the Trump White House.

Judge Timothy J. Kelly, ruling from the bench, said the facts of last week’s encounter that led to the press credential being withdrawn were in doubt, and said that’s all the more reason why the White House should have given Mr. Acosta a chance to explain himself.

“The opportunity to be heard seems especially important in this case,” he said. “The government must provide Mr. Acosta due process if it is to revoke his hard pass.”

Read the full story at The Washington Times.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 4.5/10 (8 votes cast)