Judge orders government to inform immigrant children in federal custody of right to abortion

A federal judge has ordered the government to inform all illegal immigrant children in federal custody that they have an unfettered right to an abortion in the U.S.
Notices, in English and Spanish, must be passed out “to all unaccompanied minors” regardless of whether they are pregnant — or even girls. The order kicks in “immediately,” U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who has been overseeing a long-running dispute over illegal immigrants’ abortion rights, wrote in her Friday ruling.
Notices are also to be posted at the dorms where the Unaccompanied Alien Children are staying, and any girl who discovers she’s pregnant must again be informed of her rights to an abortion here in the U.S. That notice must be given in her “primary spoken language,” which could go well beyond English or Spanish.
Two weeks ago Judge Chutkan certified a class action ordering Health and Human Services, the government agency that takes custody of the UAC, to facilitate abortion access for any illegal immigrant who wants to terminate her pregnancy.
The new notices and alerts carry out that decision.
The notices read: “If you are pregnant, you have the right to decide whether to have the baby or to have an abortion. No one who works for the government or the shelter can force your decision either way. No one who works for the government or the shelter can tell anyone about your pregnancy or decision to have an abortion if you don’t want them to do so.”
The notices also give the phone number and email address of a lawyer at the American Civil Liberties Union and urge pregnant girls to call it if they think they are being pressured.
Trump administration lawyers had already given notice they would appeal the class certification.
The Justice Department argues that requiring the government to facilitate abortions for illegal immigrants could actually entice more girls to make the dangerous trip.
Abortion is illegal or more heavily restricted in many Latin American countries, and pro-life advocates have warned the U.S. could become an abortion “sanctuary” for teens seeking to get around their home country’s laws.
Illegal immigrant children caught traveling without parents are given special treatment in the U.S. Immigration authorities must quickly process and release them to HHS, which holds them in dorms run by government contractors while trying to find sponsors to take them to homes here in the U.S.
Government lawyers argue that while in U.S. custody, the government has a duty to the health of both the girl and her fetus. Federal law also prohibits spending money to facilitate an abortion.
The government says girls who want an abortion can either accept speedy deportation or else work to get a sponsor in the U.S. Once with the sponsor, the girl is free to choose an abortion or any other legal course.
But Judge Chutkan ruled those weren’t choices, saying it can often take weeks to find a sponsor. She also said she wouldn’t stomach sending pregnant teens back to countries where abortion was illegal.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Another liberal communist Judge, endorsing murder and making the American taxpayer, pay for the murder.
remove this evil succubus from the bench immediatley if not sooner.
the only law she is enforcing is her own feelings.
And do they not have an unfettered right to PAY for those abortions? Only in the warped mind of a ghetto minded and raised Liberal judge would the mind image of CHILDREN having sexual relations be even visualized within what should be an uncorrupted human mind. Just what unbounded thoughts run through their idle corrupted minds? How do they ever get elected as Judges? The fact that the idea of CHILDREN becoming pregnant, probably by the Coyotes that illegally smuggle the human traffic into the country would presuppose the exigent need of this industry being shut down to begin with, not supported by a corrupted judicial system. WE THE PEOPLE should be welcoming qualified immigrants into America with Open Arms, not welcoming Illegal criminally minded, law ignoring immigrants with open abortion clinics with scalpels and suction machines. Just what kind of humans have these Liberals turned us into? Just how did they turn and take over the goodness of the American majority into the control by the corrupted few? So much for the law of unintended consequences, but with evil the social destruction is ALWAYS intended.
Why would they have an abortion when dropping the baby on American soil gives the child us citizenship?
Maybe if they stopped aborting their own babies by the bushel full, they wouldn’t have to import the needed American Human capitol by any dishonest means possible. These self-absorbed Liberals refuse to put any skin in the game, and seek to remove yours as well.
“Ok Chutkan — then here’s a note to your mum (don’t matter whether she has a temp still) that she’s entitled to a post-birth abortion. CLICK!“
“She also said she wouldn’t stomach sending pregnant teens back to countries where abortion was illegal.”
That’s an interesting liberal, legal precedent – make a ruling, based not on the law, but by what you feel comfortable with.
And make sure to send the bill for these murders to this judge – she’ll sleep better at night.