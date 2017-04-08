Judge OKs genderless designation

An Oregon judge has issued a ruling that is contrary to biological science.

An Oregon County Court has granted a Portland resident’s request to be designated “genderless.” The 27-year-old video game designer has been granted the right to change his name to “Patch,” only one name, and to be designated as “agender,” meaning no gender.

Alliance Defending Freedom senior counsel Gary McCaleb says the ruling reflects “a further confusion of the law with a very misguided concept of gender identity.”

“The government and civil society have legitimate reasons to recognize people as male or female,” says the attorney, “and it’s been very obvious in our litigation over privacy in public schools where professed transgender students are seeking access and, as a result, intermingling the sexes.”

The issue of privacy and safety comes into play even in connection with the Oregon man who wants to be no gender.

McCaleb says, “[In today’s culture], when you hear the word ‘gender’ it doesn’t mean sex, it doesn’t mean male/female. Gender means what I think I am, what I perceive myself to be – and now, as you see with this court in Oregon, [Patch is] commanding all of society to adhere to and affirm a personal, subjective perception.”

“America is a nation of laws,” McCaleb tells OneNewsNow, “It’s not a nation governed by personal perception. So the ruling by the judge is a troubling development.”

