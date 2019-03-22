Judge Jeanine’s Fox News show does not appear in this week’s TV listings

Judge Jeanine Pirro’s Fox News program “Justice with Jeanine” has been left off the conservative channel’s weekend listings for a second consecutive week.

Pirro’s provocative chat show — which didn’t air last week following controversial remarks the host made about Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar — will be replaced by a repeat of the docu-series “Scandalous,” according to the listing. The episode will focus on the Kennedy family.

An outraged President Trump demanded in a Sunday Twitter tantrum that Fox News bring back “Justice with Jeanine,” which he relies on as a friendly platform for advancing his agenda. Pirro joined Trump on the campaign trail to support the Republican Party ticket before the November midterms.

“Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro,” started one of Trump’s tweets . “The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country.”

He also demanded that Fox News stand by embattled anchor Tucker Carlson, who was heard calling Iraqis “semi-literate primitive monkeys” on audio unearthed last week.

Fox News watchers reacted angrily to Pirro’s show not running last Saturday. Protest groups sprung up online vowing to boycott the cable news channel if it strayed from its right-wing roots. Those voices grew louder Monday when Fox News announced it was hiring Bill and Hillary Clinton confidant Donna Brazile.

The Pirro controversy began when the 67-year-old former Westchester County Court judge suggested Omar’s Muslim headdress indicates disregard for the rule of law.

“Omar wears a hijab,” Pirro said. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Fox News did not immediately return a request for comment. Network reps distanced themselves from Pirro’s opinions on Omar, but have declined to comment on programming matters.

