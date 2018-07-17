Judge halts deportations to give illegal aliens time to decide on children

(UPI) — A federal judge on Monday ordered the U.S. government to temporarily halt deportations of migrant families in order to review whether parents need more time to consider whether they want to leave the United States with or without their children.
Judge Dana Sabraw issued the order during a status conference. The American Civil Liberties Union, which represents some migrant parents separated from their children, requested the Immigration Customs Enforcement delay deportations until at least one week after U.S. officials reunite the families.
The ACLU said there were “persistent and increasing rumors … that mass deportations may be carried out imminently and immediately upon reunification.”
“A one-week stay is a reasonable and appropriate remedy to ensure that the unimaginable trauma these families have suffered does not turn even worse because parents made an uninformed decision about the fate of their child,” the organization added.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is in the process of reuniting some 2,500 children ages 5 to 17 who were separated from their parents after crossing the border. Many of the separations came as a result of the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy to prosecute everyone who crosses the border illegally, which went into effect in April.
Sabraw ordered the Department of Homeland Security to reunite the separated families in two stages — children under 5 by July 10 and the older children by July 26. Last week, U.S. officials reunited more than half of the 103 youngest children, but missed the Tuesday deadline for some who were eligible.
The judge on Monday said he would give lawyers a week to litigate the merits of a permanent one-week delay between reunification and possible deportation.
On Friday, HHS laid out its plan to reunite the older children, but warned a speedy process to do so could put the youngsters in danger.
For the younger children, the government used DNA testing to prove parentage and conducted background checks to ensure the parent had no criminal history that could put the child in danger. Of those families who were not reunited, some parents could not prove parentage and others could put the child at risk, the government said.
DNA tests and full background checks, though, will not be conducted for the older class of children.
“While most children should be safely reunited with their actual parents by the court’s deadline, the class if large and the agencies must proceed rapidly and without the procedures that HHS would ordinarily use to place a child with a parent safely,” the court filing said.
“While the agencies are committed to complying fully with the court’s orders … the Department of Health and Human Services is concerned that the truncated procedures needed for compliance present significant risk to child welfare.”
Sorry but the judge does not have ANY constitutional or legal authority to do this. This is the sole authority of the US Congress and in specific cases, the President according to the Constitution. This is a violation of the Separation of powers Act and a US Supreme Court Decision confirming that the President does have the right to do this. As such this judge can go pound sand.
UPI lies!! “Many of the separations came as a result of the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy…..”
Reality is that this is the result of bad decisions by the illegal immigrant parents. The policy was established long before Donald trump was duly elected President. Any parent subjecting their child to the dangers like these have would have seen their children removed by DSHS and CPS, permanently….to protect the children.
Judge Dana Sabraw in the news again. Oh, how I love the communist judges, who put the illegal aliens above the American Citizen. Judge Sabraw, Barack loves you, which means you are a traitor!!!!!!
Where does this so called judge claim his authority comes from ? These are criminals who have stolen into the US illegally. This is nothing but the overthrowing of the US, guided by liberal communist thinking judges and politicians. These mis-guided judges are leaving no alternative other than illegal aliens being stopped and turned around immediately at the border. No hearings, no nothing. Illegals have no rights in the USA and it’s way past time these judges understand that. It is a sad day in America when so many judges refuse to uphold the law of the land and yet there are no efforts what so ever to remove them from office.
When illegal immigrants are apprehended, they should immediately be deported with the children-no hearings, no judges, deportation immediately.
I totally agree! Send everyone back who attempts to cross illegally! All problems solved…no “family separations”, less will try to get in illegally, less cost for judges/courts/taxpayer legal representation/housing/medical care/etc.!!! Whatever the reason anyone wants in, do it LEGALLY!…no problem!
And send them to the nearest law enforcement office in their countries of origin (just across the border, in most cases). Let THEIR countries pay to get them back to their home towns.
You just have to know that a lot of these border children are going to be abandoned here for us to take care of. Why should anyone need more than 10 seconds to decide if they want their child enough to take it back home?
And I’ll bet a bunch of the people being allowed to stay are pregnant women. So, they drop the next members of their litters, those children are automatic US citizens, and then their family gets to stay.
Get rid of the anchor baby ripoff.
In order to take a pet along to Hawaii they must first be quarantined for a period of 180 days, to ensure the critter has no medical condition that may spread to the state.
Why in the holy hell are we not doing this for the “undocumented” invaders coming across our southern border? Might slow the tide down a bit if they knew that they get a complimentary 6 month incarceration on arrival. And let them keep their spawn with them for the entire time.
It wouldn’t slow them down, because the detention centers are nicer than most of their homes.
Also, we shouldn’t allow long detentions until after we get rid of the anchor baby law.
What is the problem…the kids go back with the parents. Yes, that is a period at the end of the sentence.