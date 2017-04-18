Judge: Doctor in Michigan Genital Mutilation Case a Danger to Public

The doctor insists it wasn’t cutting. But the judge wasn’t convinced and locked her up.
In a historic female genital mutilation case that has planted a bull’s-eye on what prosecutors are calling an “incredibly secretive” religious ritual, a federal magistrate on Monday denied bond to an Indian-Muslim doctor accused of mutilating the genitals of two Minnesota girls at a Livonia medical clinic.
The decision to lock up Dr. Jumana Nagarwala,,44, of Northville, came after federal prosecutors called her a flight risk and a danger to the community, saying she has hurt numerous girls for years, knowing it was wrong, and even ignored a 2016 directive by her religious community not to engage in female genital mutilation because it’s illegal in the U.S.
But it wasn’t just the government’s words that did the doctor in. Rather, an admission by the physician’s own lawyer seemed to weigh heavily with the judge, who in a heated exchange pressed the defense attorney to explain what exactly her client did to two 7-year-old girls on a February night in the undisclosed suburban clinic.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Mona Majzoub questioned why the two girls were at the clinic after hours, and, why the doctor kept no records of the visits and never billed for them.
With her hand trembling as she clutched some documents in the standing-room-only courtroom, defense attorney Shannon Smith disclosed that Nagarwala did perform a procedure on the girls’ genitals, but stressed that it wasn’t cutting. Rather, she said, the doctor removed a membrane from the girls’ genitals, using a “scraper,” wrapped it in gauze and gave it to the girls’ parents so that they could bury it as part of a religious custom practiced by an Indian-Muslim community known as the Dawoodi Bohra.
“All of the acts that my client performed on children” did not involve female genital mutilation, said Smith, arguing that “the issue of female genital mutilation presents vagueness.”
“We understand that this is a very serious case,” Smith said. But, she said, her client did not do what the government is accusing her of and has cooperated.
Majzoub appeared visibly miffed.
“It seems that you are admitting that this defendant did see young girls in a clinic, after it was closed on Fridays,” said Majzoub, who pressed Smith to explain some of the government’s allegations.
Specifically, Majzoub noted that medical doctors had examined both Minnesota girls and concluded that their vaginal parts had been altered or cut. What about those conclusions, she asked the defense.
Smith said her client disagreed with those findings, and said that her client was not responsible for any abnormalities that were cited in that report, but rather that the girls may have caused their own problems by scratching.
Majzoub also asked why the doctor gave one of the girls a shot, as alleged by the prosecution.
Smith said her client denies giving any of the girls a shot.
Majzoub also asked why the doctor gave the girls’ pads to wear for bleeding, as was also alleged by the prosecution.
Smith said there was no bleeding, but rather the pads were used to soak up iodine that was used in the procedure.
“Your position is that your client did not, in any way, engage in cutting,” Mazjoub said.
Smith agreed, stating: “It was completely a religious practice.”
In court Monday, the government painted a much different portrait of Nagarwala, saying she performed female genital mutilation on several young girls over the years, directed them to keep it quiet and encouraged their parents to lie to authorities when investigators started asking questions.
“The conduct of the defendant spans years,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Woodward said in court, calling Nagarwala’s crimes “heinous” acts that were part of an an “incredibly secretive” religious custom.
“She knew that this was illegal but did it anyway,” Woodward said, stressing: “As a medical doctor, she is aware that female genital mutilation has no medical purpose.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said this is the first such criminal case in the country, with prosecutors relying on a federal law that criminalizes the practice of female genitalia mutilation, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. The doctor, however, could get 10 years to life in prison for another crime she was charged with: Transportation of an individual with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. She also is charged with lying to a federal agent.
Monday’s hearing offered more details about the government’s case and the background of the doctor at the center of it. According to courtroom testimony, Nagarwala, a U.S. citizen, was born in Washington, D.C., is married and has four children, two of whom live in Africa. She is a member of the Dawoodi Bohra community — a small sect of Indian Muslims — and belongs to a mosque in Farmington Hills.
Nagarwala works as an emergency room doctor at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, where she was placed on administrative leave after the allegations surfaced last week. Nagarwala earned her medical degree from Johns Hopkins University in 1998, according to the Henry Ford Health Systems website. Her bio lists the languages she speaks as English and Gujarati, spoken by the Gujaratis, who hail from the western India state of Gujarat.
Henry Ford Health Systems has stated none of the alleged activity occurred at its facilities and it does not support such procedures.
According to prosecutors, Nagarwala was arrested Thursday while boarding an international flight to Kenya, where she was going to visit a daughter. Her lawyer said that she wasn’t trying to flee, but had planned that trip long in advance, before she knew of the government’s investigation.
According to the government, Nagarwala’s arrest came after the FBI received tips that she had performed genital mutilation on two Minnesota girls at the Livonia clinic in February. Prosecutors said they found a series of phone calls and more than a dozen text messages between Nagarwala and one of the girls’ mothers, who on Jan. 23 sent this text to the doctor: “Feb 3 at 6:45 p.m.?”
It was on Feb. 3, prosecutors allege, that Nagarwala performed genital mutilation on the two 7-year-olds. Hotel and surveillance records backed up this allegation, placing the girls and their mothers at a hotel in Farmington Hills that same day, and then at the Livonia clinic, prosecutors said. Pursuant to a search warrant, a doctor in Minnesota later performed an exam on the girls and concluded that their genitals had been altered or cut, prosecutors said.
According to Woodward, authorities interviewed the owner of the Livonia clinic, who said that Nagarwala often used the clinic on Friday and Saturday nights — after it was closed — to treat children for genital rashes. Nagarwala used the clinic for these purposes about five or six times a year, on some occasions multiple children showed up, investigators were told.
Woodward said that investigators also interviewed one of the Minnesota girls’ mothers, who admitted to taking her daughter to Nagarwala, but for a cleaning process. That same mother, she said, had previously reached out to Nagarwala and told her that the authorities were asking questions. She asked Nagarwala for advice on what she should say.
“We know that she directed the mother in Minnesota to deny everything,” Woodward said, noting that Nagarwala also deleted several of her own texts with the parents.
In pushing for Nagarwala to remain locked up pending the outcome of her trial, Woodward argued that the doctor had both the financial resources and motive to flee.
Judge Majzoub agreed, noting the doctor had no documents, statements or witnesses to back up her claims that she never cut anyone, whereas the government had witnesses and documents to support their arguments.
“We have multiple victims, and that gives the court great pause,” Majzoub said. n”There is clear and convincing evidence that (Nagarwala) poses a danger to the community.”
In Australia last year, the Dawoodi Bohra community was at the center of a landmark female genital mutilation there as three people were each sentenced to 15 months prison for carrying out the procedure on two girls.
Among the convicted were the girls’ mother, a retired nurse and a Dawoodi Bohra spiritual leader who was found guilty of helping the women cover up the mutilation.
Lawyer for the defendant = Lawyer LIAR. Defendant, with her innocent look in the photo above = a less than human. She will get a slap on the wrist and if she does go to prison, she will be out in no time. Deport this less than human after her jail term.
I’d love to see her deported too, but given that she was born in the US, I don’t believe there is any legal mechanism for doing so.
From what i understand on her, she was Naturalized. Therefore she CAN have that citizenship revoked and get deported back to her home country..
I think they should do to HER what she’s been doing to those poor little girls, then take her and drop her off in an ISIS neighborhood in Iraq or Syria!
Deport, deport, deport! Mutilate children and then lie about it, she is a heathen and we don’t need her type in our Country, they add no value. Go where they appreciate barbarians!
Frankly, I’m surprised by the defense that chose to deny, despite the contradictory testimony, the charges, rather than base said defense on a First Amendment protection. The judge’s ruling is also a surprise, but, based upon what we who weren’t in the courtroom know about the trial, it was really the only logical and reasonable one. This will be appealed, I’m sure, and it will be an important decision made there, pitting what is clearly harmful mutilation of minors for religious reasons, against laws prohibiting such mutilation, regardless of any religious element.
However in certain jurisdictions you can’t perform ‘animal sacrifices” which are part of your religion, cause of health concerns. RELIGION often takes a back seat.. SO WHY NOT here…
What kind of religion would decree this calculated MUTILATION of little girls, performed to ensure they never experience pleasurable, only PAINFUL sex? Just ONE that I can think of–the FILTHY death cult called ISLAM.
How the Feminazis can justify supporting this filthy cult as “supporting women” is just beyond my understanding. It really IS true that all liberals are INSANE.
msm silent, ashly, modonna silent and no woman’s march? Hummmmm
They only seem to care abou women’s issues when its the right wanting to canx abortion clinics or PP dollars..
The best thing about this is this quack will most likely lose her medical license.
It won’t matter. She’s breaking the law now so a little thing like having no medical license won’t stop her.
Lock her up!
She is evidently an Islamic FANATIC, and being licensed or not would not matter to her. If she continues to do this, they should do to HER what she is doing to those little girls, and cut off her freaking HANDS–bet THAT would slow down her “surgery” schedule!
I was shocked this happens in America. I saw a video on Facebook of a woman this happened to and it is far more than disgusting it is criminal. That story also indicated some 500,000 young girls are subject to this barbaric act!
Do the same SCRAPING on this BARBARIAN!! A Real Dr Helps ppl,NOT TORTURE THEM!! LOCK HER UP or send her BACK!!
And the more sickening part to me is in many of the third world mudslime hell holes, its often the FAMILY members performing this sickening act on their own kids..
Why is there so much outrage about this type of mutilation, yet gender reassignment surgery, extreme mutilation, is considered a public good? Go figure.
It would be good to ask a liberal feminist that question but I wouldn’t expect that you will get an answer.
Barbara. If I am misreading your post I apologize but isn’t what was done to those girls “extreme” enough? Is more “extreme than extreme” worse than just extreme or mere mutilation is not as bad as extreme mutilation?
The DEMORATS are all for those and Savagely tearing up BABIES!!
The girls were 7 years old,”gender reassignment surgery” is done on adults who want it done.Can yousay child abuse?
If you check, MOST of us here are against ‘gender reassignment surgery. CAUSE we don’t believe there IS such a thing as being the wrong gender..
we had enough yet?
Where are all those ladies in their Virginia hats? This is something worth protesting and they are nowhere to be seen.
My other question is: Is this a Religious Issue or is it a Religion’s Excuse?
IMO its a religion’s Excuse to mutilate their womenfolk..
This is malpractice she should loose her lisence, And her insurance. If released she will continue to multilate girls so needs to be confined where she will not have a chance to do harm. Question her mental stability.
I think the term “mental stability” when you’re talking about one of these Islamic fanatics is an oxymoron! If they were “mentally stable”, they would NOT be Muslims!
Operative word here: Muslim …. As that population grows these so called religious practices and and Sharia law will become commonplace (i.e “the new normal” ) Do not expect assimilation but further cultural divisions within the USA.
This will be appealed on religious grounds and Muslim girls will be subjected to mutation as a religious rite. Welcome to sharia law. The camel’s nose under the tent. Meanwhile, Christians are losing their religious rights by the activist courts.
This rotten woman who is pretending to be sweet and kind in the picture, should be deported back to some islamic country – any one of them – or imprisoned because of the menace that she is to society.
You nut cases saying she should be “deported” need to get a grip. She is a US citizen!!! Put her in jail for a long time. But that probably will not happen. Look at the result of convictions in Australia – 15 months. They are probably back cutting up little girls within 8 months. I will also ask – “where are the leftist feminists”. The only care when there is a threat to the ability to KILL babies and then they want to make sure anyone and everyone can do that. Mutilation – A OK. Just don’t pay a women less than a man – unless you are a far left female and then you can pay whatever you want.
Is she a citizen by birth or was she naturalized. IF the latter, she can get that REVOKED (and bloody well should)..
This is the barbaric brutality now in our country brought here radical Islam. ALL Muslims should be deported back to their own stinking countries where they can continue their atrocities against each other and hopefully kill each other off. It’s the nazism of our time and we are allowing it. WAKE THE HELLUP AMERICA!!
If the doctor had been a man the FemiNazis would outraged, then again being liberal and embracing things Muslim and eschewing things Christian they will probably remain silent. I wonder what other atrocities are committed in the name of Allah besides this outrage, strapping bombs to youg children, beheading by sword or hacksaw? More and more the religion of ‘peace’ sounds like one of those death cults demanding human sacrifice or Satan worshipers that are proteayed in the horror movies, only this isn’t make believe!
It sounds”like one of those death cults demanding human sacrifice”because it is one.
This is just one more example of why Islam is fundamentally incompatible with American values, and Western civilization in general. Genital mutilation is sheer barbarism intended to render women incapable of enjoying sexual intercourse so that they don’t engage in sex outside of marriage.
What can you say in defense of a religion or culture that deems its men so incapable of controlling their urges that it goes to this extent to place women completely beyond the reach of the barbarians?
What can I say about that religion, watchman? I can say that it is a filthy death cult embraced by savage, SUB-HUMAN lunatics.
As I see it, any lawyer, prosecutor or defense, who LIES in court should face the full weight of law for perjury. For a defense lawyer to state the accused is innocent, knowing full well the facts, is perjury. But they get away with this because lawyers protect their own. I would prefer that if a defense lawyer claims the accused innocent, the lawyer could be excused only if the accused is in fact innocent. If the lawyer knows the accused is guilty, why not submit the plea with the phrase “The accused claims to be innocent.” In this manner, if the accused is not innocent, the lawyer does not take the responsibility of falsely representing the accused.