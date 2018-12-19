Judge: Cops, schools had no duty to protect Parkland students from shooting

A federal judge says Broward schools and the Sheriff’s Office had no legal duty to protect students during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom dismissed a suit filed by 15 students who claimed they were traumatized by the crisis in February. The suit named six defendants, including the Broward school district and the Broward Sheriff’s Office, as well as school deputy Scot Peterson and campus monitor Andrew Medina.
Bloom ruled that the two agencies had no constitutional duty to protect students who were not in custody.
“The claim arises from the actions of [shooter Nikolas] Cruz, a third party, and not a state actor,” she wrote in a ruling Dec. 12. “Thus, the critical question the Court analyzes is whether defendants had a constitutional duty to protect plaintiffs from the actions of Cruz.
“As previously stated, for such a duty to exist on the part of defendants, plaintiffs would have to be considered to be in custody” — for example, as prisoners or patients of a mental hospital, she wrote.
Peterson was the only armed person at the school when Cruz showed up with an assault rifle and murdered 17 people, in addition to wounding 17 more. Peterson has been widely vilified for taking refuge outside the school and not confronting Cruz.
“His arbitrary and conscience-shocking actions and inactions directly and predictably caused children to die, get injured, and get traumatized,” the lawsuit claimed.
Medina knew Cruz and saw him arrive on campus, but did not confront him.
The lawsuit argued that the Sheriff’s Office and School Board “either have a policy that allows killers to walk through a school killing people without being stopped. Alternatively, they have such inadequate training that the individuals tasked with carrying out the polices … lack the basic fundamental understandings of what those policies are such that they are incapable of carrying them out.”
Kristoffer R. Budhram of Jacksonville, who represented the students, could not be reached by email or phone for comment.
Bloom’s ruling contrasts with the action of a Broward County judge last week.
In that case, Peterson’s lawyer sought to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the family of Meadow Pollack, one of 17 people killed in the shooting. Broward Circuit Judge Patti Englander Henning rejected his argument that Peterson had “no legal duty” to protect the students and faculty.
Englander Henning found that Peterson had a duty to the school community as someone whose job was security and who had an “obligation to act reasonably” under the circumstances of the shooting.
The judge also found Peterson was not protected from the lawsuit by “sovereign immunity,” a legal doctrine that shields public employees from legal action based on their official conduct.
Joel Perwin, Pollack’s attorney, said: “We don’t think it’s even debatable that Peterson had a duty to these students. Peterson’s disclaimer of any legal responsibility is a mirror of his abdication of his responsibility for these kids,” he said.
Peterson’s lawyer, Michael Piper, said he would appeal the ruling.
“Bloom ruled that the two agencies had no constitutional duty to protect students who were not in custody.”,,,,which begs the question WHO DOES? The disarmed students who were not in custody then apparently must arm themselves and turn our schools into the Wild, Wild West. Just another reason to home school your children or send them to private institutions that are well secured and keep them away from anything controlled by the government. They certainly do not protect us from them confiscating our personal property, or protect us from incoming drugs and criminals, which begs the question, “Just Why Do We Need Government” Ask yourself the question, “If government failed today, would I still be ok tomorrow.” If the question is no, its time to start acquiring the skills of SELF-government which were designed for all Americans to acquire. Governments do rise and fall.
“We are like butterflies who flutter for a day and think it is forever”.
“Extinction is the rule. Survival is the exception”.-Carl Sagan
Gee, does that go for the government employees as well? Or do only our representatives get police protection?
Municipalities can now save a lot of money by not paying for the “Serve and Protect” graphics on their hot rods. No more big engines and an airports worth of lights.
Cushman will make a comeback.
Home school is the only logical, reasonably safe, institution.
It has been established a loooooooooooong time ago by the federal courts that law enforcement have no general duty to protect individuals in America from crime.
This is why we, the law-abiding American adults, need our guns because the ultimate responsibility for the said protection rests with each of us, individually. And there is a large number of violent predators in our country that may and will harm us if they have a chance.
Also, this is why those who peddle “gun control” pose a deadly danger to many of us.
Also, this is why the misguided, indoctrinated pupils protesting against 2nd Amendment in the aftermath of Parkland shooting were so terribly wrong.
The bottom line is that our once well-functioning society is being “transformed” by self-appointed “liberal” social-engineers, and the pathologies that we all seem to despise so much are logical consequences of that “transformation”.
For how are you going to defend yourselves and your loved ones from a determined armed killer when the “liberal” do-gooders take your guns away from you?
Also, are you going to trade your (existing) liberty for (promised or illusory) safety?
I seem to recall that in the preamble of the Constitution, one of the FEW powers specifically delegated to the government is “to provide for the common defense.” I guess this Leftist LOON judge just IGNORED that little detail when making this ASININE ruling?
“Common defense” is what the armed forces are for. Definitely, not a law enforcement business.
The common defense is NOT individual defense. That is specific.
The founding fathers in their letters to each other discussed that the PEOPLE have always had the right and been expected to defend themselves from man and beast.
The real issue is that NO price department or force should be allowed to have “serve and protect” on their offices and vehicles unless they are required to do so. It creates a contract if it is stated.
SCOTUS never addressed this issue.
Then if ‘common defense is’ not meaning our cops, WHY HAVE THEM?
Sane Self-governing people come together to form governments to do only collectively those things which they as individuals cannot do as individuals,,,like fight wars against collective armies, or monopolies. Only people incapable of self-governing themselves form governments that do collectively that which God created them to do as individuals,,,like Feed, cloth, house, SELF and wipe drooling things off ones own leaking orifices. Self-governance in form of SELF-Government is a frightening place to live for those incapable of it, because the can no longer hide in the middle of the herd but get exposed like the rest of us and soon become ashamed of who and what they are. The opposite is also true when Self-governing people live in states social of dependency as they soon become targets to be diminished, lest the forced illusion and lie of human equality be revealed and the system fall in the reality revealed, which it eventually does anyway. America MUST go one way or the other as a house divided cannot stand.
I think the issue is how to best keep our kids from being murdered. The graphics are simply a gross mislabeling of a product.
The issue is whether you raise your kids to be a founder or a loser,,,founding father or losing liberal.
To me, “common defense” implies keeping order for the mutual protection of citizens, whether the threat is foreign, or domestic.
AND IF the cops have NO DUTY to protect people, WHat the hell is the point in WE THE PEOPLE Paying for the police?? CEASE and desist taking taxes from me.
Cops have a duty to protect the People, just not a general duty to protect individuals.
And they, unlike the coward deputy who decided to not engage the active shooter, often do.
This judge has just told the world that it is up to every man and woman to defend themselves (the judge seems to prefer anarchy). Why do we bother having any law enforcement then? Lets disband them all and reduce taxes.
That being said, let us arm ourselves with whatever we choose, and leave us alone
when we defend ourselves, our family and our property!!!!!
“This judge has just told the world that it is up to every man and woman to defend themselves”
Right.
“the judge seems to prefer anarchy”
Wrong.
“Why do we bother having any law enforcement then?”
For instance, to apprehend criminals after they committed crimes.
“Lets disband them all and reduce taxes.”
All the felons released from jails would cheerfully agree.
“That being said, let us arm ourselves with whatever we choose, and leave us alone
when we defend ourselves, our family and our property!!!!!”
Now, you got it right.
If we went back to defending outselves, like they did in the wild west like days, we’d have LESS crime per capita than we do now…
“For instance, to apprehend criminals after they committed crimes.”
Yes, but it’s a Punishment Department then. Not Law enforcement.
Enforcement must include a deterrent factor.
This ruling follows precedent handed down by the Supreme Court and has been also put in state law, most notably California. See here https://www.hg.org/legal-articles/no-right-to-police-protection-in-the-united-states-20903
Then what’s the point in paying so much for the cops, if they are not ther to protect us??
Since when are students ‘not in custody’ when in the confines of a school? If the student is not in school or class, then they are ‘absent with (sick at home, or other pass) or without leave ( truancy). The right of access to schools is under some form of control by law and the student is accountable to the school as is the school to the student. I don’t get it. The school has a right to “lock-down” at any time. This will be appealed . . . and the judge brought before the Board of Judicial Review for censure.
Remuda, I think you are right on. If not, why pay the deputy sheriff that was there to just watch the shooting and go hide. This judge is just as lost as most libs. I agree that it should, and I hope will, be appealed. Our FBI, SS, Judges and many others have so many brainless people today, it is really pitiful. Get your CC permit today.
Be careful what you wish for. You may just delegate another piece of your individual liberty to your wonderful government.
A better line would be to sue them for allowing dangerous individuals to be around your kids, and to infringing upon your parental rights when it comes safety and upbringing of your children (an obligation of sending them to unsafe school is an example of such infringement).
Add to that, if they are “Not under the custody o the schools’, why as a parent can i get FINED/arrested for NOT SENDING my kid there??
From the article:
“… for such a duty to exist on the part of defendants, plaintiffs would have to be considered to be in custody” — for example, as prisoners or patients of a mental hospital, she wrote.”
________________
So, using her logic, that begs the question as to exactly is being referenced in the law enforcement motto, “To Serve and Protect”??…according to the judge, it apparently means those who are in custody.
That being the case, then the students, who, if they are not home schooled, are being compelled by force of government to attend school, and the government is saying that those who pay taxes…again by force of government… to fund both the school systems and police departments… have no reasonable expectation that their children are to be protected.
This judge should be dragged off of the bench by her hair and immediately be impeached and then disbarred. She’s a complete idiot.
So government in general, and law enforcement in particular has NO DUTY to protect anybody except CRIMINALS in custody and MENTAL PATIENTS? Yeah, that makes sense, said NOBODY, EVER!
You imply you are a conservative but you seem to believe that the government has an obligation to take care of you (to some extent). These two are contradicting each other, unless by “conservative not republican” you mean “conservative collectivist”, “conservative liberal”, or something similar to that effect.
You seem to be confusing conservatism with anarchy. Conservatives are NOT against all government.
Using your logic, even though I am being forced, at the point of a government spear to pax taxes to fund a police department, I shouldn’t expect anything regarding protection from that entity? Seriously? That’s your argument?
What is their purpose then? I can pay a lot less for people, if their only job is to fill out bureaucratic paperwork and be baby sitters to criminals.
I have no choice in whether or not I pay taxes. That being the case, I don’t think it is unreasonable to expect the police department to provide that service.
If you were to ask the question: Is the societal role of the local police department to protect the community….I venture to say that the vast majority would answer “yes”.
If they are not there to protect society, then they are worthless in my book. Let me legally opt out of paying the taxes which go to support that department and I’ll gladly not ask a thing from them. I’m more than happy and capable of taking care of myself
Don’t confuse demanding what I am being forced to pay for… as being the same as saying I have desire for that government protection. I don’t have that desire.
But, since I don’t have an option, then yeah, I’m going to demand what I am being forced to pay for…especially if some deranged maniac is inside a school killing kids.
What is advertised on just about every police cruiser in the US? “To protect and defend”! I can guarantee you this judge is a liberal and her response in this suit is incredulous and WRONG!!! Perhaps it would lead the way to schools obtaining their own protection by 2. Arming teachers & 2. Hiring priv security firms. If our police departments are there ONLY to protect those in custody then what societal purposes do police depts serve? Perhaps there’s a legal precedent this judge is hiding behind but common sense says if we can’t count on our police to protect us it behooves us to arm ourselves as the protection of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is our Constitutional right!
Amen and pass the ammunition!
What is advertised on just about every police cruiser in the US? “To protect and defend”!
It means “To protect and defend” the society, muncicipality, community, etc., but not each and every one individual.
I can guarantee you this judge is a liberal
Whatever you call her, she is just reading the settled law. Take a not of it.
SCOTUS has ruled that police can not be sued for failing to protect an individual.
However, they should be held accountable for failing to protect a group of people.
And the SCOTUS was flat out wrong on that call..
For “failing” to protect. But don’t we taxpayers have a reasonable expectation that they should try?
Not in the laws on the books.
well open carry should be the new normal if law enforcement and judges are going to sit these things out.
Open carry used to be normal in the times when we didn’t have mass school shootings like the one mentioned above.
It has been the “liberal” idiocy (disarming the law-abiding citizenry) that brought these atrocities on our heads.
You really can’t make this up, we’re going down the tube folks, hope you are ready for some VERY WILD times!!
“We’re going down the tube” because of galloping “liberalism” (including “gun control”) that “liberates” us from our Constitutional liberties (including our RKBA), and not because police don’t have a general duty to protect individuals from crime – they never had.
Any student should be able to carry a gun at school, at this point. Since no one is responsible for the safety of the children, they must arm themselves. Give guns to kindergardeners, and teach them how to shoot them.
Any business is responsible for the safety and wellbeing of their customers, so the schools should be responsible for the wellbeing of their customers (students). This is especially true, because it is forced attendence there, or at a private school.
Being traumatized should not be reason enough to sue, because it is not criminal. Physical injury is a crime. There are too many whiny snowflakes out there, and witnessing violence is shocking, but is not completely avoidable. There is often a traumatic reaction, but it is not criminal.
The government will take away our right to defend ourselves with firearms because they will protect us, and then turn around and say they don’t have an obligation to protect us.
Why? Either because, “Ve haf no problems here!” or the ruling class want the people submissive to the thugs they control.
Not either. Both! The “no problems” lie serves the agenda: a controllable populous.
I’d say fine. EVERYONE Of those politicians saying we don’t have a right to be protected, SHOULD PERMANENTLY LOSE ANY AND ALL Security they get.
This judge is off the rails, the Police Officer’s Oath states that he will protect all life from harm and secure property. If not, what is he or she being paid for? Hopefully, this judge will need to be protected be protected from evil harm and the first arriving officer tells him he’s on his own…
You may wish to familiarize yourself with the actual law (including the case law) before making such a statement. Your implication of the judge is wrong.
We hire the police to protect us. We expect the schools to protect our youth while being educated which also is a public program and required by law to attend should be protected by our public police force! This Judge needs to protect the public as we hire these people to do exactly what this judge is saying isn’t the responsibility of these services? If these public services aren’t there to protect and serve our communities why do we even have them?
We expect our police officers to protect us, but they apparently are not bound by the law to do it, unless we are in their custody.
That means that “We the people” must take on the responsibility to protect ourselves.
“We hire the police to protect us.”
Not in America. We have 2nd Amendment that helps us to carry on our individual responsibility to protect ourselves.
Police duty is to attempt to apprehend the criminals AFTER they broke the law, which serves as a deterrent for would-be violators.
This is consistent with the “innocent until proven guilty” legal doctrine.
Would anyone be surprised if I were to tell you that U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom is a New York liberal who was appointed by (surprise! surprise!} Barack Obama? I can’t believe the courts will allow this outrageous decision to stand. What Judge Bloom is telling us is that the oath law enforcement officers take to serve and protect the public is conditional and does not apply to students while they are in school. I wonder where else Judge Bloom believes that law enforcement has no responsibility to protect the public?
I wonder where else Judge Bloom believes that law enforcement has no responsibility to protect the public?
On college campuses and Portland streets, for starters.
No it wouldn’t shock me ONE BIT to find that out..
Are you kidding me ? This Judge, Beth Bloom, should be REMOVED from the bench ! Her decision that the cops , and the schools, have no duty to protect the students is completely ludicrous. Would this idiot Judge prefer that STUDENTS bring weapons to school to protect themselves ? In regard to the cops, their job is to “Protect and Serve”, and that means PROTECTING the students from being killed !
if the ARMED deputy on duty at the school had no duty to protect students, then why was he armed? And why was he even THERE? He might as well NOT have been, since the coward went and hid to save himself, while he KNEW that students and teachers were being slaughtered inside the school building.
I recall one teacher at Parkland High–an athletic coach, I believe–who died trying to shelter students with his OWN BODY. If the cowardly deputy had NO DUTY to protect him or the students he was trying to save, then that teacher should have been allowed to carry a gun. The outcome might have been quite different if HE had been armed!
Exactly Teabag. IF THEY ARE NOT there to protect us, what’s the point in HAVING THEM THERE???
For self-protection.
This is exactly why you may need a gun.
A common acronym for police is LEO which means Law Enforcement Officers meaning they enforce the law. Now they do try to prevent crimes BUT their mission is enforcement which occurs after an infraction has been committed. So how do we protect school students? In the final analysis that is the responsibility of the school. If a child is hurt at school, say a 4th grader breaks his arm on the playground who is accountable? The school district. In 96 I experienced an armed robbery at my work place, the police showed up within five minutes but the robbery only took 90 seconds. Their job is to investigate crimes which is after they occur. It is one of the reasons we have the 2nd amendment. I wonder if all those families of the children involved in school shootings sued the schools if there would be more pressure to are the teachers and staff.
Actual enforcing of a law entails more than after the fact documentation. But that’s a conservative idea: pro-active Security.
Like having immigration checkpoints at the border and not in Wyoming, at a voting booth.
But this is THE case. Here the security was actively avoiding action. If they can rule this “no foul – no fault” the school system is off the hook forever. They will NEVER have to step up and protect the kids from anything.
And that most certainly includes bent teachers and problem students.
“Actual enforcing of a law entails more than after the fact documentation. But that’s a conservative idea: pro-active Security.” Can you quote any Constitutional (conservative) “basis for “crime prevention”? The “after the fact” actions are consistent with the “innocent until proven guilty” legal doctrine. There is nothing “conservative” in “pro-active Security”. You shoot the guy before he threatened you and you go to jail, as simple as that.
Something about the government having a fundamental duty to the “well being” of We The People.
But a cop doesn’t have to shoot a potential jaywalker to prevent one from jaywalking. His presence is a deterrent because of the threat of force.
That is more than after the fact documentation.
Then if they are not there to PREVENT crime, just enforce the laws after they’ve been broken, STOP PUTTING COPS on school grounds..
Well, then you will remove a serious deterrent for would-be killers of school children.
Deterrence. Pro-active Security.
If the ARMED deputy on duty at the school (who hid behind his car while students were being slaughtered inside) had NO duty to protect the students, then why was he there, at all? If the government is going to declare “no gun zones” and deprive people of the ability to defend THEMSELVES, then it seems to me they damned well DO have the obligation and duty to provide that protection which they have FORBIDDEN the public to provide on their own!
So NOW they not ONLY want to disarm us, but to declare we’re on our own, and they have NO DUTY to protect us? Yeah, you just know THAT was a liberal decision!
The problem here is not with “no general duty to protect individuals from crime” but with “gun control” and other “liberal” tricks to “liberate” us from our Constitutional liberties.
Also, the “liberal” misguided inclusiveness that results in allowing dangerous individuals around school pupils deserves its share of blame.
The bottom line is that our once well-functioning society is being “transformed” by self-appointed “liberal” social-engineers, and the pathologies that we all seem to despise so much are logical consequences of that “transformation”.
If students aren’t “in custody,” then how can they be truant when not in school during class hours?
In other words, they will be punished for missing class, yet we now hear that punishment is inconsequential.
Yet another judge who’s too stupid to tie her own shoes.
The idea that school has “custody” of the pupils seems pretty radical, if not outrageous. What would be the legal basis, except for – perhaps – a voluntary contractual agreement that parents may have with school admin, for granting them such a “custody”?
How would you like someone coming to you and claiming “custody” of your own children? After all, you, and not school “authorities”, have the parental rights to your own children. They are not school property or state property, not even a federal property. So why would you be so quick to bestow on school admin any right to take your children under their “custody”?
The problem here is the law that makes it obligatory for you to send your children to an unsafe school.
“…The problem here is the law that makes it obligatory for you to send your children to an unsafe school.“
Thereby accepting custody of miners for a prescibed period of time.
Parents are forced to relinquish custody of their children under penalty of law.
The school owns the responsibility.
“After all, you, and not school “authorities”, have the parental rights to your own children. They are not school property or state property, not even a federal property.”
That’s an illusion.
It can be simply one judges signature to begin complete reversal, your children removed and your never seeing them again, out of court, until they reach the age when they come looking, if they do.
It sounds like “To Serve and Protect” is just lip service then…
If I read you correctly, police would be more useful if they were doing just what seems right to them or to you rather than following that pesky law and the Constitution.
Which is not to say that the coward deputy who did not engage active shooter should not be disciplined sternly.
It is EVERYONE’s duty to protect children. For full grown, armed men, to stand by and do nothing is reprehensible. They certainly do not belong in any position of authority. I understand that there is no legal compulsion for them to protect anyone, so they cannot be held responsible for things they cannot control, but this was inhuman, cowardly indifference, in a situation that required a quick response. They should be run out of town.
She was appointed by Obama. Can you say LIBERAL? The cops had no duty, nor the schools, to protect people? Really?? If memory serves me right, cops claim they protect and serve the public! If the judge is right in her verdict, then we can get rid of the cops. Who needs them anyway? When seconds count, the cops are minutes away. You could be dead by the time they get to where you are. If their responsibility does not include protecting the public, then we don’t need them. Protect yourselves. Second amendment. We’re faster and quicker. Hope the judge feels the same way if she needs a cop. GET RID OF ALL OBAMA’S STINK IN GOVERNMENT!