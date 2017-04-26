Judge Blocks Trump Order on Sanctuary City Funding

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked any attempt by the Trump administration to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials, saying the president has no authority to attach new conditions to federal spending.
U.S. District Judge William Orrick (Obama nominee) issued the preliminary injunction in two lawsuits – one brought by the city of San Francisco, the other by Santa Clara County – against an executive order targeting communities that protect immigrants from deportation.
The injunction will stay in place while the lawsuits work their way through court.
The judge rejected the administration’s argument that the executive order applies only to a relatively small pot of money and said President Donald Trump cannot set new conditions on spending approved by Congress.
Even if the president could do so, those conditions would have to be clearly related to the funds at issue and not coercive, as the executive order appears to be, Orrick said.
“Federal funding that bears no meaningful relationship to immigration enforcement cannot be threatened merely because a jurisdiction chooses an immigration enforcement strategy of which the president disapproves,” the judge said.
It was the third major setback for the administration on immigration policy.
First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017
The Justice Department had no immediate comment.
San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said the president was “forced to back down.”
“This is why we have courts – to halt the overreach of a president and an attorney general who either don’t understand the Constitution or chose to ignore it,” he said in a statement.
Once again, Trump has overreached and lost. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids pic.twitter.com/P7kgPIFgCQ
— ACLU National (@ACLU) April 25, 2017
A Justice Department attorney, Chad Readler, had defended the president’s executive order as an attempt to use his “bully pulpit” to “encourage communities and states to comply with the law.”
And he said the order applied to only three Justice Department and Homeland Security grants that would affect less than $1 million for Santa Clara County and possibly no money for San Francisco.
But the judge disagreed, saying the order was written broadly to “reach all federal grants” and potentially jeopardizes hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to San Francisco and Santa Clara.
He cited comments by the president and Attorney General Jeff Sessions as evidence that the order was intended to target a wide array of federal funding. And he said the president himself had called it a “weapon” to use against recalcitrant cities.
The government hasn’t cut off any money yet or declared any communities to be sanctuary cities. But the Justice Department sent letters last week warning communities to prove they are in compliance. California was informed it could lose $18.2 million.
“Sanctuary cities” is a loosely defined term for jurisdictions that don’t comply with immigration authorities.
The Trump administration argued that the executive order applied narrowly to cities that forbid officials to report people’s immigration status to federal authorities. Orrick said it could also be construed to apply to cities that refuse to hold jail inmates for immigration authorities.
The Trump administration says that sanctuary cities allow dangerous criminals back on the street and that the order is needed to keep the country safe. San Francisco and other sanctuary cities say turning local police into immigration officers erodes the trust that is needed to get people to report crime.
The order has also led to lawsuits by Seattle; two Massachusetts cities, Lawrence and Chelsea; and a third San Francisco Bay Area government, the city of Richmond. The San Francisco and Santa Clara County lawsuits were the first to get a hearing before a judge.
On Tuesday, mayors from several cities threatened with the loss of federal grants emerged from a meeting with Sessions saying they remain confused about how to prove their police are in compliance with immigration policies.
The sanctuary city order was among a flurry of immigration measures Trump has signed since taking office in January, including a ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries and a directive calling for a wall on the Mexican border.
A federal appeals court blocked the travel ban. The administration then revised it, but the new version also is stalled in court.
—
Associated Press writer Sadie Gurman in Washington contributed to this story.
The good old Ninth Circuit Kalifornia COMMUNIST Court. Screw the American citizen and the illegal aliens are more important than American Citizens. Secondly, Tucker Carlson had a RINO Congressman from North Carolina on and he stated that we do not need a wall, just a fence in certain areas. When Tucker Carlson asked him what he would do if the Democrats take over the Congress and the White House, the Congressman indicated that he would “fight the good fight”. What a joke the RINO Congressmen are. Also, Laura Ingraham was on Hannity last night and she indicated that she has a friend who was in a meeting with RINO Senators and the RINO Senators were laughing about Trump wanting to build a border wall. This is what we are up against, RINO TRASH, who do not give a RATS REAR END ABOUT WE THE PEOPLE!!!!!
You are absolutely right. I’m with you. RINOS just want to fill their own pockets. pelosi and her 40 thieves.
Some citizens do not get it. They keep voting for brainless politicians.
GO TRUMP Drain the swamp.
I guess the question is: Are we going to be a nation of laws and following the Constitution or not? A nation without borders ceases to be a nation. That being the case there is no reason I can see for paying taxes since they are not doing the job of protecting the country, up holding their oaths, or protecting the US citizens.
A judge that violates the law should be impeached
A lawyer that sides with non citizens should be disbarred and fined
A company that hires illegals should be fined and owners held to account
So I guess when Obama threatened states to take away federal funding if they didn’t support transgender bathrooms it’s OK…but…
Double standard as usual.
BRAVO response pamikey you are absolutely correct in that once again HYPOCRITES to the core!
Maybe they should forget the funding cuts and just issue federal arrest warrants (for aiding and abetting a felon) for the Mayors of the sanctuary cities.
Whatever works.
I agree with you 100%. They have to do something.
When is enough, enough? I am not calling for violence, but we have to bring some kind of reality back to America.
Within the next couple of weeks we’ll hear how Trump didn’t accomplish much in his first hundred days. Even though more people are working, there is another housing shortage approaching, and original ideas have been put forth to slow the inevitable bankruptcy we are headed for.
Makes me think of bullies who go around tripping people, then mocking them for not being able to walk.
This won’t make me popular; but then there are those who are supposed to be on Trump’s team getting their kicks out of tripping others.
While the Dictator held court, he would come up with some bizarre scheme. After everyone finished laughing they found that it was forced on them while they slept, or vacationed.
Trump has been talking about his plans for over a year. 63mil of us want to try it. The old ways of lies and deceit haven’t worked. Wait a minute, some circuit court judge just shot it out of the air before it could be tested. One, against 63mil.
Yeah, Trump screwed up his first 100 days right…??
It is a sad state of affairs when a tin-horn judge can stop the president from doing his job which is enforce the law.
First off, there is no constitutional amendment that requires the Federal Government to fund any state/city/organization, and a good constitutional lawyer should be able to argue that point. This is yet another example of the dumbocrats thinking that we as a country should provide for illegal aliens (a person who cannot prove they are in the country legitimately) before we take care of our own, especially veterans.
Obama appointment.
Obama almost and maybe did ruin this country. If we didn’t have to work to survive and got paid by the right we might have a chance to get this country back on track but it doesn’t look good at this time. All these commies who were appointed by Osama need to be taken out and I mean that in the best way.
If I were President Trump, I would simply state: It’s the law, it’s being enforced and if you don’t like it you will be arrested for being an “Accessory to murder and criminal activities.
I am to an extent subject to the Supreme Court, and to the Congress, not to you.
Be my guest and try to impede me, as I am going to implement “A PRESIDENTIAL ORDER, legally within my rights as Commander and Chief. Be my guest and attempt to arrest me, You not I are ignoring the laws, and therefore breaking FEDERAL LAW.
Then: If I were Trump, I would get another Judge to issue an “INJUNCTION on the Judges Order and issue a warrant for the Judge and the Plaintiffs, siting “OBSTRUCTION OF LAWFUL DUTY – BREAKING THE LAW OF THE LAND”
If I were President, here is the word picture I would send in an email to Judge Orrick and the two or more Plaintiffs .!.
The country is loaded up with judges who don’t know what the real laws are. If the citizens don’t get rid of Obamas crooks that he made judges we will end up losing everything citizens have worked for. Our tax money is being given to crooks and all illegals who Obama brought into the USA. Wake UP!
Ya know, what this judge actually did was essentially dictate how tax dollars are going to be allocated. He has NO authority to make such a decision. That’s what congress is for. But for him, being the San Fran liberal that he is, such minor details are of no consequence to the communist liberals.
Some eminant legal scholars mantain that the doctrine (hope that is the right word) of “scire facias” is an alternative to impeachment of a federal jusge. How it works is unclear to me, but it does seem that prior actions by the judge are involved. In the matter of Judge Orrick, an appointee by the obaman who also arranged for substantial to the traitor-president, it is clear that he is biased and therefore not objective in this ruling. That is sufficient to trigger this scire facias procedure, and I hope it is done. Apparently “any person” can start the procedure. I wonder if that includes me?
My head is going to explode. ONE stupid anti-american law breaking UNELECTED judge has more power than and ELECTED president and established LAWS?
ISIS is no threat at all compared to these anti-american traitor judges and the Dumb-o-rats.
it is time to shed california.. state is more trouble than it is worth and is essentially a lib terrorist base
Maybe California is taken off everyone’s vacation list. Maybe we stop funding Hollywood by going to see their movies. I hate to say it but maybe all us wine drinkers stop buying Napa Valley and surrounding area wine for a while. Let them feel the decline in tourism revenue.
These lefty judges that think that they should be able to make law all need to be forced off of the bench, and then prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. President Trump need to push back hard on these morons.
It’s time that they were forced to do their job, which is to interpret the law, not block it or write it.
The strategy being employed by the Libs is clear enough, but what isn’t clear is why Attorney General Sessions is not responding to it as aggressively as he ought and can. The Constitutional authority to order this, just as the order to restrict immigration, is plain and straightforward. The activist, Lib judges, however, presume to have far greater authority and jurisdiction than they do. AG Sessions could, and should, fast-track the appeals to the SCOTUS and waste no more time with these petty dictators in black robes whose ideology is determining these unsupportable and indefensible stays. The 9th Circuit needs to be dis-enfranchised as the bastion of reliable, predictable, and unconstitutional Lib decisions. It can rather easily be done…and ought to be done…sooner than later. Why isn’t it?
Our forefathers began a revolution over a 3% tax on Tea! Would they stand for this? I don’t think so! They would’ve already taken up arms by now.
President Trump you were elected by the people. You have power…please use it!
Not being a Constitutional attorney I do not understand how his executive order violates our Constitution.
All Trump did with his EO was declare that existing law would be enforced. This lawless judge needs to be arrested, removed from the bench and prosecuted. Time to make examples of some of these people.
First of all, there seems to be a conflict of interest with Judge Orrick who is an Obama appointee and raised money for his campain. Perhaps he doesn”t realize the Obama is no longer President and Hillary didn’t win! Sanctuary is not a right and usually granted by the country’s government and not the individual municipalities or states because thet are not empowered as the immigratiom authority. This case and others like it should now go directly to the Supreme Court so the country can get about its business of protcting the citizens and not granting rights to illegal aliens.
Agree with you… it is WAY too obvious these disgusting judges are doing this because they hate President Trump and want to do everything they can to make him fail
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH OF THIS LIBERAL GARBAGE. …. this judge cares NOTHING about the laws, NOTHING about the citizens… protect the illegal aliens while they kick the citizens in the teeth once again…
ALL because they hate president Trump…
when it is okay for Obama to threaten to take away funds and they do NOTHING to stop him… but when President Trump tries to ENFORCE the laws and threatens to pull FEDERAL FUNDS when cities Choose to VIOLATE FEDERAL laws… they stop him… WAY TOO OBVIOUS IT IS BECAUSE THEY HATE PRESIDENT TRUMP….
because of their hate for the citizens, for president Trump, and their love for the lawlessness and the illegal aliens.. they are willing to shove our country off the cliff into the deep dark sewer….
DISGUSTING!!!!
To moonbeam diversity means screwing Californians.. and giving aid to illegal aliens
He and his legislature needs to be voted out.. they are destroying California..
Socialist Democrat Playbook, Play #1:
If you cannot win at the ballot box, subvert the system by flooding the system with robot Federal Judges who will rule any way we say.