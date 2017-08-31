Judge blocks enforcement of Texas’ ‘sanctuary cities’ law

A federal judge blocked parts of Texas’s strict new immigration crackdown law late Wednesday, ruling that the state cannot attempt to punish sanctuary cities for refusing to turn illegal immigrants over to federal authorities for deportation.
Acting less than 30 hours before the law was to take effect, U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia said it’s up to the federal government, not the state, to decide what sorts of cooperation localities must provide in the context of immigration.
But the judge left in place the part of the law that allows police to determine the legal status of those they encounter during their duties. Judge Garcia said as long as the checks don’t prolong the encounter, they are presumed to be constitutional.
The ruling is a substantial, though not complete, victory for sanctuary-city defenders.
If it stands, it would head off any efforts in conservative-leaning states to punish jurisdictions that are balking at President Trump’s efforts to enforce existing immigration laws.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, vowed an immediate appeal and said Supreme Court precedent is on the state’s side.
“Today’s decision makes Texas’ communities less safe,” the governor said. “Because of this ruling, gang members and dangerous criminals, like those who have been released by the Travis County sheriff, will be set free to prey upon our communities.”
Sanctuary cities have become a major flashpoint in the immigration debate, with Mr. Trump vowing to try to punish them for thwarting his efforts to deport more criminal aliens.
Even the Obama administration criticized sanctuary cities, saying they made communities and police officers less safe.
But sanctuaries have expanded in the months since Mr. Trump took office, as localities seek tangible ways to show they are resisting the president’s agenda.
In Texas, state Republicans had long sought to punish sanctuaries. They made good on their promise this year by passing SB4.
The law, which was to take effect Friday, would require localities and public colleges to cooperate with federal authorities. Officials who tried to thwart cooperation could be ousted, while police chiefs or sheriffs could face criminal charges.
The judge said that trod on the powers of the federal government.
“The mandates, penalties and exacting punishments under SB4 upset the delicate balance between federal enforcement and local cooperation and violate the United States Constitution,” said Judge Garcia, who was appointed to the federal bench by President Clinton.
His ruling also undercuts a key argument of the Department of Homeland Security, which claims its administrative warrants — signed by a sworn deportation officer — should be enough to justify a locality holding an illegal immigrant for up to 48 hours.
The Trump administration’s Justice Department even weighed in on the side of Texas in the case, saying it saw the state’s law as helping, not conflicting with, federal law.
But Judge Garcia rejected those arguments, saying local arrest powers are different from immigration agents’ powers. He said asking localities to hold illegal immigrants would require police and sheriffs to make their own determinations of probable cause, and the administrative warrants aren’t sufficient for that purpose.
Localities can choose to honor “detainer requests,” the judge said, but cannot be forced to do so.
SB4 also said police are permitted — though not required — to determine the immigration status of anyone they encounter.
Judge Garcia said as long as the immigration check doesn’t prolong a stop, it wouldn’t be unconstitutional.
The Supreme Court has upheld a similar law in Arizona, where police are instructed to check immigration status of those they believe to be in the country illegally.
Immigration activists had called for all of SB4 to be delayed in the midst of recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey, saying that if the state starts pushing a crackdown on illegal immigrants, many of them may refuse to seek needed help right now.
State Rep. Armando Walle, speaking to reporters before the judge’s ruling, said he saw several situations during the hurricane rescue effort of families refusing help — and he figured they involved illegal immigrants afraid of being snared.
“That is real. The fear is real,” Mr. Walle said. “SB4 exacerbates folks like our undocumented community seeking refuge — literal refuge — from having 10 feet water in their home.”
State officials, including Mr. Abbott, had insisted that even with SB4 in effect, nobody needed to fear trying to get help at Harvey shelters.
“When people are going to evacuation centers, when people are seeking help or anything like that, no one is being asked about their status,” the governor said.
Another liberal Judge who is playing the Latino race card. Guess what Judge, the Federal Government under Trump is against sanctuary cities, you airhead, so Texas is in the right. But law and order for our country means nothing to you liberal trash judges, does it Judge racist Latino Garcia?
Deport U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia!
New Socialist Democrat Judge motto: Make law not sense.
Let’s see… a Mexican judge blocks a law preventing more Mexicans from entering the United States illegally…
Nope. No conflict of interest. Move along folks. Nothing to see here.
What’s the betting this latino judge is a clinton or obama appointee..
AND WHAT TOTAL nonsense from him saying a State has no power to decide what level of cooperation with THE LAWS OF THE LAND a city has to comply with…
YET ANOTHER JUDGE who should be ripped from the bench, and publicly disbarred/disrobed!
Another bill clinton appointee. Liberal, same sex favoring, illegal alien protectionist.
Liberal judges must be removed before they ruin our nation!!!
i am affraid that its too late for that.
the damage has been done and it would take years upon years for it to be reversed.
And what was that about Trump condemning a LATINO for ruling against the rule of law, and not being able to separate his RACE from his Duty to the rule of law?? AND how bad did he get lambasted in the media for it.. YET HERE YET again is the PROOF he was right.
It’s a virtual certainty that judges with Hispanic names and selected by Democrat presidents are going to do the bidding of the Democratic National Committee — particularly regarding illegal immigration!
Which is why, NO LATINO should ever be appointed to a judgeship..
It’s time the Sovereign State of Texas tells ALL the Federal Judges that they have NO Constitutional jurisdiction within the borders of their Sovereign State. See the Constitution of Texas, Art. 1 Sec 1. Only the USSC has jurisdiction within the several states. Additionally, having a prohibition against “sanctuary status” merely means that local LEOs are required to follow Federal immigration law. The judge in this case needs impeachment and removal from office for violations of Federal Immigration Law, which is contrary to “good Behavior”.
When will we get rid of these federal judges who rule against anything that is safe, good or legitimate for America. I read that Obama appointed judges before he left who would continue destructive policies and uphold them, like that judge in Hawaii.
Unfortunately the only remedy for horrible activist federal Judges is impeachment for not serving with “good Behavior”. If the House was doing their job, they’d be bogged down for months with Articles of Impeachment. Humm, maybe that wouldn’t be so bad after all??
THEN those congressmen need to GET TO WORK ON those articles.
[Judge Garcia said as long as the immigration check doesn’t prolong a stop, it wouldn’t be unconstitutional.]
Exactly what Sheriff Joe Arpaio did, after the injunction. HE did nothing wrong! Yet the left continues to put down the President, for pardoning him. POTUS did the right thing, for an 85 year old former law enforcement officer, who gave 50 years of his life, to the Constitution.
There is a difference between “resistance” and “obstructionism”, and the judge should be brought up on charges of violating Article six of the Constitution of the United States.
This judge is also in violation of Article One, Section One of the Constitution which, among other things, prohibits ‘legislating from the bench.’
Plus, he is violation of the Tenth Amendment which grants control of the States to the States to enforce federal and state law within their borders.
“A feral judge blocked parts of Texas’s strict new immigration crackdown law late Wednesday”
There. I fixed the first line for you.
What kind of bull stuff is that. That’s telling the cities that they can pick and choose which laws they will enforce and which ones they will ignore. I think I’ll get some property and become my own town that way I can decide which laws I like and which ones I don’t.
LIberals like this judge obviously is, ALWAYS think they can pick and choose which laws to enforce… WHICH IS why so damn many liberal cities are HELL HOLES of crime!
And, as the egocentric judge admires the reflection in the mirror of one with greater power than the President, the State of Texas sends a Ranger with a subpoena to appear in court for violating the Constitution, aiding and abetting criminal illegal aliens, violating the judicial oath of office and defying the new State Law to go in effect September 1.
For slow readers: I hope the State of Texas whips this ol’ boy’s pants off.
Where is our pet judge ready to place an immediate injunction against this unlawful act? The democrats have one waiting at every turn. Why do conservative judges sit on their stinking hands???????
Typically, Conservative judges base rulings on constitutionality, while Liberal judges use emotion. Hence, SCOTUS overturned the Hawaii judge and the 9th circus
Maybe there just is not enough conservative judges LEFT to be on the beck and call to overturn these liberal law breakers.
Municipalities (cities) are a creation of the state. Thus cities MUST obey state law. States, in turn, MUST obey federal law…which defines illegal immigration as a crime.
Failure &/or refusal of states and cities to enforce federal law is, itself, a crime (accomplice before and after the fact).
This judge is ignorant of the law and, thus, incompetent to hold his position. Immediate impeachment and disbarment are appropriate.