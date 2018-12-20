Judge blocks Donald Trump’s asylum crackdown

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s attempts to speed up deportations for people with bogus asylum claims, ruling Wednesday that the president and his team had gone beyond what Congress intended.
Judge Emmet G. Sullivan — who a day earlier had excoriated former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — ordered the government to allow migrants with iffy claims to be given a full chance to make their case for asylum.
And he ordered the U.S. to un-deport plaintiffs in the case who already had been ousted under the new policy, saying they deserve to be brought back and allowed to claim asylum.
“Because it is the will of Congress — not the whims of the executive — that determines the standard for expedited removal, the court finds that those policies are unlawful,” Judge Sullivan wrote.
Judge Sullivan in the News: Judge’s accusations mar Michael Flynn sentencing hearing
His decision overturns a move by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had tried to block asylum claims of migrants who said they faced gang violence or domestic abuse back home.
Mr. Sessions had argued that while traumatic, those reasons strayed far from the political or religious persecution by governments that traditionally made someone eligible for asylum.
The Trump administration has said people bringing those claims could be quickly refused, and put into speedy deportation.
Judge Sullivan rejected that, saying Congress intended for people to be able to easily demand asylum based on a “particular social group.”
“The attorney general’s direction to deny most domestic violence or gang violence claims at the credible fear determination stage is fundamentally inconsistent with the threshold screening standard that Congress established,” he wrote.
The White House lashed out late Wednesday, saying Judge Sullivan’s decision will overwhelm the system and encourage still more illegal immigration.
“Today’s ruling is only the latest example of judicial activism that encourages migrants to take dangerous risks; empowers criminal organizations that spread turmoil in our hemisphere; and undermines the laws, borders, Constitution, and sovereignty of the United States,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.
The asylum system has become the soft underbelly of the country’s border control, with migrants having figured out how to say a few key phrases to get on the asylum track.
Few will actually qualify, but that is rarely the point. Once on the track, they are admitted and usually released into the U.S., where they disappear into the shadows. Often they don’t bother following through on claiming asylum, content to live in the U.S. illegally.
That chance has fueled a surge in asylum claims, which have risen from an average of fewer than 500 a month a decade ago to nearly 10,000 a month now.
The bar for immigrants stopped at the border who want to claim asylum is set very low. They need to show a fraction of a chance — not even 1-in-10 — that they could face persecution back home because of their situation.
Judge Sullivan said Congress intended for that to be a low threshold, and said the Trump administration can’t unilaterally raise the bar.
The immigrant-rights advocates who fought the case on behalf of asylum-seekers said they were “thrilled” with the victory.
“Judge Sullivan’s decision ensures that our asylum system remains open to refugees at our border, including those fleeing domestic violence and gang violence,” said Eunice Lee, at the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
“Because it is the will of Congress — not the whims of the executive — that determines the standard for expedited removal”,,,,What !!!!,,,show me the laws that THE EXECUTIVE is not LAWFULLY enforcing ??? …Crickets. It is the CONSTITUTIONALLY designed will and DUTY of the Executive branch, not the Courts or the Congress to protect and defend America from invasion through whatever LEGAL means are necessary. This judge is as unfit to lead the military, or Border patrol to protect our borders as an FBI threatened and blackmailed General Flynn. Somebody is doing a J. Edgar Hoover Vacuum job on this judge and has something on him, or else his revolving inane ever changing opinions are the result of drug overdose. If the CONGRESS would get off their duffs and rewrite the laws either one way or the other so long as THE PEOPLE are protected from Home invasions and illegal drugs. they could bind the executives hands or free them for action, instead of this paddy cake paddy cake political exercise in childish “Hand Jive” game playing, that would embarrass even Elvis. If sane people have not asked themselves WHY the FBI abused FISA court Judges are not aggressively going after the FBI miscreants but sit in silence, it is because THEY were in on the scam as well and are owned by their Democrat party nominating masters, or the corrupted FBI Dem lovers have dirt on them all.
O.K: Howard University(?). Now I get it. Southern judge gonna make Whites pay. President Trump has the authority to “Protect and Defend” The Constitution of the United States…” You and I, as well as this nincompoop are the CONSTITUENTS of the United states. We ARE the Constitution. What? Is this idiot going to run for president too?
“Today’s ruling is only the latest example of judicial activism that encourages migrants to take dangerous risks; empowers criminal organizations that spread turmoil in our hemisphere; and undermines the laws, borders, Constitution, and sovereignty of the United States,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.
And she is absolutely right. This one, originally appointed by Reagan, was put in his current position by none other than slick willie and is just another activist liberal judge and has gotta go.
Overwhelm the system? You bet it will. The system is bursting at the seams now as it is!
Great comment and right on the money! Well done I agree 100%
Ignoring national security measures, the Judge once again is legislating from the bench.
But who is this guy?
Appointed by Clinton in 1994, he also presided over the Lois Lerner/IRS email scandal and HRC’s 33,000 missing emails. But most recently, this is the bonehead who earlier this week berated General Flynn.
We really need to get our country back…
That’s what liberal judges do especially if it is a republican.
Since it was Clinton that appointed him that is all you need to know. Maybe he had bill’s cigar party. Looks to me like he should just get out of office and put his head in the sand! This is exactly what happened when President Trump took his Office, all of the asshat judges blocked him at every turn just so they can be seen as fighting The President
We have to get rid of these liberal out of touch judges.
Think that would be about 70% of our judges.
Well… you gotta start somewhere.
I think this too chicken to take on the FBI judge is acting like he is trying to get his face voted to replace the next celebrity face on the Colonel Sanders 20 piece left wing family bucket.
It would yes but None of the Government sitting office has anything saying that they are careers
Another judge who is absolutely ignorant of law and the Constitution.
We need a great Immigration Law that says if you want Asylum in America you need to pay the application fee of $50,000 per person (or guaranteed investments in America for that amount), get vetted, prove your case, and come on in! We do not want any Asylum Seekers coming into the USA without first being approved and having paid the fees or submitted the investment requirement. Why are they not trying to fix things in their country? We need good quality law abiding immigrants who will not go on any welfare programs and who will hire other US legal residents to work in their companies or go on to work for American companies, buy homes, pay taxes, be responsible residents. We do not need folks who will need welfare and who are not capable of supporting themselves in America. And this Judge seriously needs his cases appealed to the US Supreme Court and overruled. What a jerk!
Pres. Trump should NOT have to get the Supreme Court to overrule a Leftist LOON Judge on EVERY. SINGLE. THING. he tries to do! In THIS case, the Leftist LOON Judge is CLEARLY out of bounds. It is the CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY of the President to enforce Federal laws and protect our country from invasion, and this judge has NO AUTHORITY to interfere with the President’s LEGAL PERFORMANCE of those duties! As several others have mentioned, the damned, DO-NOTHING Republicans in Congress could have fixed this a long time ago, if they would simply update the asylum laws to put a stop to this fake asylum claim scam. Since there are no wars or OTHER qualifying events that merit asylum in ANY country south of our border, simply put a moratorium on asylum for ANYBODY from ANY of those countries, until, and unless that changes. Then there would be no question, and no FAKE claims of asylum. NONE OF THEM would be eligible, PERIOD, and that would put an end to this “caravan” BS, as we would then make sure the people in these countries KNOW they are not eligible for asylum, PERIOD, and would not be considered for it if they show up here.
While they are at it, they might do something about the never-ending LONG process that LEGAL immigrants must face for LEGAL entry. Most of the PARASITES who want welfare, etc., are coming in illegally, and are NOT going to apply for legal immigrant status, because they KNOW they do not qualify, and anyhow, they’re not really interested in being Americans–only in being IN America and living off the American taxpayers’ bounty!
Meanwhile, the productive people who WANT to be Americans and assimilate and be an asset to our country are left waiting ENDLESSLY for the bureaucracy to process their applications. This is backwards. If we get the damned wall built and prevent the FLOOD of illegals sneaking in, maybe the immigration officials will be able to spend less time chasing down the illegals and actually speed up the processing of LEGAL immigrants.
I guess these judges have not read the constitution lately. Particularly Article IV, section 4 which states that it is the responsibility of the federal government to protect the states from invasion.
These Judges wonder why we the people no longer trust them. Well, if they weren’t so liberal, I might rethink things. As it is, not gonna happen any time soon….trust that is.
Trump should tell this *** judge “enforce your ruling”.
Between the damned Leftist LOON judges, the OBSTRUCTIVE Dems and the COWARDLY, do-nothing RINOS, it’s a wonder that Pres. Trump is able to get ANYTHING done! He should try IGNORING these lame judicial orders and going ahead with what he is doing. OBAMA did that all the time–and nobody did ANYTHING to stop him! ESPECIALLY since THESE judicial orders are constraining powers that LEGALLY BELONG to the President and are likely UNCONSITUTIONAL, anyhow!
If I were President Trump, I would simply announce that whatever the Leftist LOON judges have enjoined him from doing would CONTINUE, because (a) they have NO legal authority to ISSUE such a ruling in the FIRST PLACE, and (B) he is legally and Constitutionally empowered to DO what he is doing, until such time as the SUPREME COURT rules that what he is doing is unconstitutional and must stop.
THAT puts the burden of proof–and the WAIT to get what they want–squarely on the Leftist LOONS, and NOT on the President. I’m betting there would be less incentive for Leftist LOON judges to legislate from the bench and a LOT of this obstruction-from-the-courts BS would STOP, because they KNOW they won’t win in the Supreme Court, and therefore would have NOTHING to gain from issuing these BS loony rulings!
The GOP has proven themselves to be political cowards! It’s no wonder Dems get elected. Democrats at least fight for what they believe, most conservatives (not all) are afraid of taking a stand on anything even remotely controversial. They don’t care what the voters want. It’s a damn shame they ever got elected. There are only a few TRUE conservatives in Congress and they are fighting the MSM, Dems AND their own RINOs, they can’t win!
Sadly, you are correct, Jimo. The Republicans will PRETEND to be “conservative” and promise us ANYTHING to get our votes, and once they are safely seated on the Congressional gravy train, proceed to do whatever they want–which, being the GUTLESS COWARDS they are, means they’ll do exactly NOTHING that they promised–just sit on their fat, USELESS career politician RINO FANNIES and whine that the mean ole Dems won’t LET them do what they promised. And the ONLY thing they will accomplish is to suck up their (way too generous and ever-increasing) paychecks and the lavish perks and benefits they have voted for themselves.
You know, I’ve said it time and time again: The answer to our illegal immigration problem is not working on the laws, securing our borders with a wall, etc. The answer is much simpler, my friends.
Pass a very simple law: Proof of legal presence in the US is required for education, welfare and health benefits. Done. Problem solved.
Once all these “refugees” realize that they won’t be getting anything by illegally entering the country, they’ll stop flooding our borders.
The problem is not our border, it’s not our immigration laws, it’s the plain and simple fact that we feed, shelter and provide medical care for those who shouldn’t be here in the first place. Remove the bait, and fish stop biting.