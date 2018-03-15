Judge blasts DACA argument as DOJ admits Sessions made legal error

The Justice Department said in court Wednesday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions made an “error” in his memo laying out the legal problems with the Obama-era DACA program, as a federal judge repeatedly blasted the Trump administration for weak reasoning in revoking the deportation amnesty.
Government lawyers say the error isn’t enough to sink their case, arguing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful and the risks of trying to defend it in court were enough to justify the six-month phaseout the acting Homeland Security secretary initiated last year.
But Judge John D. Bates seemed skeptical, prodding government lawyers on what he suggested was questionable legal reasoning by the Justice Department and thin justifications from Homeland Security.
“There isn’t that much in the agency decision,” the judge, appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush, told the government.
He repeatedly asked lawyers what would happen if he were to send the phaseout decision back to the department to try again.
Both sides agreed that depending on how the judge wrote that decision, it could mean kick-starting the DACA program again. That would mean not only taking renewal applications — which the department is already doing, thanks to two other judges’ orders — but even allowing perhaps tens of thousands of brand new Dreamers to sign up for DACA.
Judge Bates is just the latest court to consider the phaseout. Two other federal judges in California and New York have ruled the phaseout illegal, while one in Maryland ruled it legal.
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke announced the phaseout Sept. 5, citing a letter from Mr. Sessions that told her to rescind DACA because it lacked legal backing.
In his letter, Mr. Sessions said DACA “was an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch.” He pointed to a ruling by a federal appeals court in 2015 that found a similar deportation amnesty for millions of additional illegal immigrants — a program called Deferred Action for Parents of Americans.
“Because the DACA policy has the same legal and constitutional defects that the courts recognized as to DAPA, it is likely that potentially imminent litigation would yield similar results with respect to DACA,” Mr. Sessions said.
But Judge Bates said that was wrong. He said while courts had ruled DAPA was illegal because it cut procedural corners, no court had ruled it unconstitutional.
“So the attorney general is not correct” on how the 5th Circuit judges ruled, Judge Bates demanded of Kathryn C. Davis, a Justice Department lawyer.
She concurred: “It was an error to assert they reached a constitutional issue.”
Judge Bates isn’t the first to call Mr. Sessions on the error in the memo.
The federal judge in New York who ruled against the phaseout last month also said Mr. Sessions got the legal issues wrong.
The Justice Department is appealing that ruling, and in briefs filed last week government lawyers said the mistake was “plainly harmless.”
The government said Ms. Duke would have gone through with the phaseout based on the rest of the information she saw beyond Mr. Sessions’ letter, including the 5th Circuit’s DAPA ruling and threats by conservative states to sue over DACA.
In a statement to The Washington Times after Wednesday’s hearing, the Justice Department said Mr. Sessions’ letter was intended to reflect his own legal conclusions.
“Read in its entirety, the attorney general’s letter should not be interpreted as attributing constitutional holdings to the Texas courts, but rather as invoking the legal grounds they adopted in support of his own view that DACA was unconstitutional,” the department said. “As the department of Justice correctly explained at argument, DACA violates separation of powers principles because the executive branch is taking action that Congress had chosen not to allow.”
Legal analysts have faulted the government’s approach to defending the phaseout in courts.
Josh Blackman, an associate professor at the South Texas College of Law, has called parts of Mr. Sessions’ letter “confounding,” and has written that the Justice Department isn’t arguing it properly in the cases.
Mr. Blackman also wondered why the Justice Department has not rescinded an Office of Legal Counsel opinion issued in 2014 declaring DACA and DAPA legal.
Judge Bates wondered the same thing, saying he’d been looking in either Mr. Sessions’ or Ms. Duke’s documents for an explanation of why they were ignoring the OLC.
“It’s not there,” he said.
Like Gregg Jarrett on Fox News stated, Jeff Sessions is incompetent. Secondly, with regard to his “reasoning” being faulty, with regard to DACA, why weren’t other attorneys at the DOJ, reviewing what Sessions came up with, before the DOJ went to court. Thirdly, Judge John D. Bates, appointed by Bush, is obviously a liberal. DACA was created by Obama and it was put into effect by an executive order, so in essence this is not the law of the land, as it was not passed by Congress. So Trump has every right to rescind DACA. So this is a case of Judicial over reach. If I would have been Trump, I would have defied the courts, I would have told the courts that as President, I have every right to rescind DACA and I would have done it. Screw these liberal Judges appointed by the Bushes, Clinton and Obama! Sessions has to go. Trump, what are you waiting for?
Sessions got to go home to Alabama and lay out on the beach. That is all what he does best.
I agree. IF sessions made that error, imo it was done intentionally, or cause of incompetence.. EITHER WAY, its proof sessions needs to get booted out!
Agreed, WHAT is Trump waiting for? If these unconstitutionally ruling communist judges want to keep all these illegal aliens in the USA, let’s have ICE round up the judges for hundreds of individual counts of aiding & abetting a fugitive from justice. If we put a bunch of them in federal custody without bond [multiple offenders usually have a hard time getting bond] the problems with the federal judicial idiocy will go away. Mirandize them & then “Book ’em”, preferably into a federal facility in ‘fly-over” country.
I’ve often said, Sessions or trump needs to make examples of these illegal invader coddling judges.
Given that DACA is in and of itself the product of an illegal XO, the court has no standi to speak of “legal errors” about its binning!
It should. but this is yet another libtard activist judge who feels ANYTHING obama did was legal, and anything trump does is illegal..
Exactly. Having Sessions try to find legal reasons for discontinuing DACA only serves to make it look valid. Get on TV, rip it up, the end. It was administrative over-reach to begin with and now sanity is restored. Any Bush-appointed judge who feels otherwise will be ignored. That’s the right attitude toward the ignorant. You ignore them.
If these judges want to destroy any faith and confidence people have in the law keep doing what they are doing
Sessions MUST have good reasons for why he should not obey an illegal order
But any reason at all will serve Obama for not obeying the laws before him from issuing an order which contradicts them
This is legal lunacy
To spare illegal aliens from deportation they are making the law itself the criminal
I know many folk, who already HAVE LOST all faith in the judiciary.. ALL CAUSE OF SJW libtard idiot judges like this..
If these “kids” are over 18 why haven’t they applied for US citizenship?
Laziness. Just like we’ve seen countless stories on adult illegals, who’ve been here 15+ years and STILL DON’T speak one lick of english.
The Judge is an IDIOT. He needs to read the Constitution and the separation of powers clause which will tell him that DACA is an UNCONSTITUTIONAL act by a TRAITOR and EGOTISTICAL MORONIC CLOWN. Obozo had no right,authority or power to do as he did in creating DACA. This Judge and all those who have tried to force that program on America need to be removed from the Bench and barred for life from anything to do with law ever again. Judges and the Executive Branch CANNOT MAKE LAWS. That falls to the Congress and Congress alone. The President can say NO to a law but Congress can override that NO. But NEITHER Judges or the President can make a law and DACA is a law which means it is NOT a REAL law.
Question for GOPUSA or The Washington Times: In which court is Judge Bates seated?
From Wikipedia:
John Deacon Bates (born October 11, 1946), is a Senior United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. He was appointed by President George W. Bush in December 2001, and has adjudicated in several cases directly affecting the office of the President. On June 11, 2013, Chief Justice John Roberts named Bates to serve as Director of the Administrative Office of the United States Courts, effective July 1, 2013.[1] He took senior status on October 12, 2014.