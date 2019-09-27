Juanita Broaddrick: Democrats put on ‘red MAGA hat’ every time Hillary Clinton speaks

Hillary Clinton is an unwitting “MAGA” voter machine for President Trump according to Juanita Broaddrick.

The woman who has claimed for decades that former President Bill Clinton raped her in 1978 is not shy about sparring with the Clinton family on Twitter. Her latest social-media jab came after Mrs. Clinton claimed Mr. Trump is a “clear and present danger” to the free world.

“The president of the United States has betrayed our country,” the Democrat tweeted Wednesday in reference to Mr. Trump’s now public phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“That’s not a political statement — it’s a harsh reality, and we must act,” Mrs. Clinton added. “He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free. I support impeachment.”

The president of the United States has betrayed our country. That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act. He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free. I support impeachment. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 25, 2019

“You idiot,” Ms. Broaddrick replied. “Every time you open your mouth, another Democrat walks straight to the Republican Party and puts on a red MAGA hat.”

At issue is the president’s decision to briefly mention an abandoned investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, and his ties to a Ukrainian energy company.

Mr. Trump said that Mr. Biden “went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution” and that it should be re-examined.

“See if you can look into it… it sounds horrible to me,” Mr. Trump said.

The Justice Department’s Criminal Division determined that no campaign finance laws were broken by the president’s comment.

The Clinton family has denied the rape allegations for decades and labeled them “false and outrageous” in 1999.

You idiot. Every time you open your mouth, another Democrat walks straight to the Republican Party and puts on a Red MAGA hat. https://t.co/pcsXoQiEdV

— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 25, 2019

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings

0 Shares









