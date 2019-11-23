Home » News

Joy Reid: White people with ‘Trumper’ uncles blind to ‘imminent danger’ posed by White House

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am November 23, 2019
MSNBC’s Joy Reid says America faces an uphill battle on unity as long as white people with “Trumper” uncles ignore the “imminent danger” posted by President Trump.

The “AM Joy” host told colleagues and left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore on Wednesday evening that it was tough to heal political and cultural divides while “just being black or brown feels dangerous.”

Her comments came after Democratic presidential candidates sparred at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Could you happily live in an America with any of those ten as President?” journalist Brian Williams asked.

“I think not any of the ten, not — maybe not any, but I mean, I think the very big difference, I think, we’re seeing in the way that we’re all discussing this race is the difference in the Democratic Party,” Ms. Reid replied. “I think for — particularly for voters of color, there is no conversation of interest to talk about uniting, to be blunt, with the party that has given up not just its moral standing, but its soul to that — to the person who is President of the United States right now.”

Ms. Reid then referenced the El Paso Walmart shooting in August, along with a racist manifesto by the gunman, as an example why “just being black or brown feels dangerous,” NewsBusters reported.

“It’s about imminent danger,” she said. “Donald Trump is dangerous to our families, he’s dangerous to our lives. … Our youngest son goes to Syracuse University, where right now, you know, the manifesto of the Texas shooter is being sent around to immigrant students, to black students, to Asian-American students. People are afraid to be in school right now and just being black or brown feels dangerous.”

Ms. Reid then said that candidates like Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, are not resonating with many Democrats because of his stance on race relations.

The idea of uniting and coming together, that sounds fine for Pete Buttigieg to say, you know, to middle class white America that wants to come together with their uncle who’s a Trumper,” she said. “That’s not going to work in communities of color and I think one of the fundamental challenges that Pete Buttigieg has is that he’s not communicating to my community right now.”

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
8:07 am November 23, 2019 at 8:07 am

“just being black or brown feels dangerous,” to anyone of any color who embraces the Secular Liberal Democrat mantra of entitlement and social dependency on Government, because sooner or later you run out of other people’s money and adult guys like Trump get elected of necessity who demand ALL citizens embrace the workable American concept of Self-governing one’s own life instead of surrendering control to unfit others.
“That’s not going to work in communities of color”,,,,because secular socialists have driven out the concept of WORK from their communities offering the immediate gratification of a temporary handout, that leads to the long term inability for Blacks and their communities to be able to govern themselves or their collective disabled communities..

disqus_12U73tjphA
disqus_12U73tjphA
8:56 am November 23, 2019 at 8:56 am

Just plain old drop dead you ugly thing.

ike036
ike036
9:06 am November 23, 2019 at 9:06 am

This broad is a total embarrassment to bonafide news outlets. She should do the nation a favor and resign. She has a whole deck of race cards.

disqus_fufYZVAffQ
disqus_fufYZVAffQ
9:10 am November 23, 2019 at 9:10 am

Time to start suing these for slander, that’s exactly what it is.

attilathehun
attilathehun
9:15 am November 23, 2019 at 9:15 am

“… People are afraid to be in school right now and just being black or brown feels dangerous.” Yeah, it might “feel” dangerous. However, it actually is dangerous to be white.

“A black male is 40 times as likely to assault a white person as the reverse” (https://www.infowars.com/black-crime-facts-that-the-white-liberal-media-darent-talk-about/).

“Despite the fact that black people commit an equal or greater number of violent crimes than whites, whites are almost TWICE as likely to be killed by police officers” (ibid).

Off topic – not too long ago we heard the cry that black people wanted to see TV shows that were representative of the population as a whole. IOW, show more black people on TV and in movies. They also wanted to see them in major/leading roles (not unreasonable). Roughly 30% of the total population of the USA is straight white men. I think it’s time to get equal representation on TV and movies: 30% of the roles go to straight white men and not in the lame beta positions you see them in currently.

henryknox
henryknox
9:20 am November 23, 2019 at 9:20 am

One thing we have learned is that the ‘resistance’ or Socialists will always accuse their opponents of doing exactly what they themselves are doing. She is definitely part of our society that divides the nation. She takes one incident with one person and generalizes that to all Trump supporters. They can’t even find a true connection with that person and the President. They use fiction to do that. Pretending that the President said something even though it is clear that he didn’t mean what they interpret it to mean. We know them too well at this point to take them seriously.

teryn0069
teryn0069
9:21 am November 23, 2019 at 9:21 am

JOY REID is the racist, and it is VERY apparent. People like her are the real danger to America.

disqus_OADK9Ioe3E
disqus_OADK9Ioe3E
9:47 am November 23, 2019 at 9:47 am

Some trans women do the transition well. Joy has a LONG way to go…er…wait…

