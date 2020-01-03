Joy Reid wants ‘Trump’s Benghazi’? Iranian leader taken out by U.S., Ilhan Omar criticizes

Either she doesn’t realize what she’s saying or doesn’t care, but leftwing host Joy Reid is hoping that President Trump has his own Benghazi. An MSNBC anchor explains why the president will be tough to beat in November, and the U.S. takes out a major Iranian bad guy which then brings criticism from Ilhan Omar. All that and more on today’s show!

With just one short sentence, Joy Reid revealed so much. Reid is actually hoping that President Trump has his own “Benghazi.” Four Americans died in Benghazi due to the complete lack of leadership from Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Is that what Reid wants?

President Trump’s airstrike that took out an Iranian general who was responsible for terrorist acts around the world was met with criticism from Ilan Omar. Our embassy in Baghdad was attacked. Our country made a swift reply. And Omar criticizes President Trump?

Bernie Sanders won’t even tell people how big the price tag is for his Medicare-for-all plan, because he thinks people will freak out when they hear it.

