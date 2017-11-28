Joy Reid of MSNBC calls rural voters ‘core threat to our democracy’

A recent article by the Wall Street Journal had MSNBC’s Joy Reid declaring rural Americans “the core threat to our democracy” over the weekend.
The host of “AM Joy” followed up her recent claim that the National Rifle Association seeks to create a landscape littered with murderous “warlords” with a new prediction over Thanksgiving: Rural voters will become de facto tyrants by 2040.
“This is the core threat to our democracy,” Ms. Reid tweeted Saturday night in response to a Journal piece titled “The Varied — and Global — Threats Confronting Democracy.”
One element of writer Gerald F. Seib’s piece mentioned that 70 percent of Americans are expected to live in the 15 largest states by 2040. That reality, if it came to fruition, would create a scenario where “the remaining 30 percent of Americans will have 70 senators representing them.”
“The rural minority — the people [author] @JYSexton just wrote a long thread about — have and will continue to have disproportionate power over the urban majority,” Ms. Reid continued.
She then told readers that “the abolition of the Electoral College” would help stave off the “core threat” posed by rural voters.
The Blaze noted on Monday that Ms. Reid’s fears run counter to those of the Founding Fathers, who feared heavily populated states would wield too much political power without the Electoral College.
“As of the 1790 census, 74 percent of America’s population lived in the seven largest states, which means that America’s population has always been concentrated in larger states, since the time of its founding,” wrote the conservative website’s Sara Gonzales. “Reid is not objecting to a threat to American constitutional democracy. She’s objecting to a central feature of American constitutional democracy — a central feature that has been present since the founding of the country.”
This is the core threat to our democracy. The rural minority — the people @JYSexton just wrote a long thread about — have and will continue to have disproportionate power over the urban majority. https://t.co/fzBHaZ9kzR
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 26, 2017
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Yeah, you gotta watch out for those farmers and country boys, whereas the urban black ghetto THUGS are no danger to anybody (even though they commit about 70% of the crime in the country, whereas the “rural voters” commit practically NONE.)
But then, look at Joy Reid. Naturally SHE would consider the white “rural voters” a terrible threat, since they represent a THREAT to the Commucrat Party getting back into power.
She is FULL OF IT. Time and time again, rural and small-town voters in states with large cities full of urban liberals find their votes negated by one city in the state because of population density. Actually, the OPPOSITE of what she said is true!
From the article above Joy Reid states: ” followed up her recent claim that the National Rifle Association seeks to create a landscape littered with murderous “warlords” with a new prediction over Thanksgiving: Rural voters will become de facto tyrants by 2040.” Hey Joy, the greatest threat of murderous “warlords” are the inner cities. Joy Reid, look at Obama’s hometown of Chicago and the black on black murders.
“the core threat to our democracy”
She was close. We are the core threat to democratic socialism.
Joy ws a dummy before and has now just shown she still is. She thinks they are a threat because they don’t buy all of the liberal B S. Remember, Joy, Stupid is as Stupid does. Get the picture?????
“This is the core threat to our democracy”
Think she forgot the “y”
It most likely is a threat to YOUR democracy, which looks a lot like a plantation, with a few living off the labor of the many because they were able to convince da masses that if they just let them rob the treasury they would give them some
Never mind the fact it was a small sum which cost them their independence, their families, brought them indoctrination rather than education which would allow them to be free to make up their own mind and to determine their own destiny, not hobbled and chained in cities ran by those who think they know how best everyone else should live their life.
Freedom always was a threat to that kind of a democracy