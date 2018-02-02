Joy Reid: ‘Nobody that doesn’t watch Fox News has ever heard’ of MS-13

MSNBC host Joy Reid slammed President Trump for highlighting the murderous MS-13 gang during his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, claiming that the only people who have “ever heard of” MS-13 are the people who watch Fox News.

During his speech, Mr. Trump honored the parents of two teenage girls who were murdered by the international crime gang.

“Many of these gang members took advantage of glaring loopholes in our laws to enter the country as unaccompanied alien minors,” the president said. “I am calling on the Congress to finally close the deadly loopholes that have allowed MS-13, and other criminals, to break into our country.”

Ms. Reid later downplayed the MS-13 threat as a partisan issue.

“He gives a speech tonight, in which he makes it sound like the biggest issue in the United States, the biggest threat is MS-13, a gang nobody that doesn’t watch Fox News has ever heard of,” she mocked. “So he makes it sound like they’re the biggest threat.”

Trump goes for the “immigrants are savage killers” gambit with a story about a killing by MS-13. Yep, we are well into the Stephen Miller portion of our evening. #SOTU

— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 31, 2018

MS-13 (which most Americans who don’t mainline Fox News likely have never heard of) has been mentioned tonight more than Russia. Actually, has Russia been mentioned at all? #SOTU

— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 31, 2018

Elizabeth Alvarado, the mother of one of the slain girls, told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Wednesday night that she had “no words” for Ms. Reid.

“I have no words,” Ms. Alvarado said, rolling her eyes. “I mean, these are gang members that decided to be a judge and a jury to take my daughter out like that. It’s unacceptable. I don’t want it to happen to anybody else’s family. But, something needs to be done. And I won’t stop doing what I’m doing until everything turns out right.”

She said it was “an honor” to see the president, who she called “genuine.”

Robert Mickens, the father of one of the girls, criticized the black Democrats who refused to stand when Mr. Trump talked about his daughter.

“Well, I thought it was very disrespectful for the simple fact the Democrats who were there that did not stand up, they were African-Americans,” he said. “So that hurts me a lot to show they did not have the respect or to honor what just happened to our lives and to Americans’ lives. It’s not right, you know. Regardless of how they feel about the president, they should show the respect because I would show them the respect if that was their loved one.”

