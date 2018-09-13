Joy Behar wants you to believe she doesn’t wish the president ill

Joy Behar walked back a joke she made about President Trump on “The View” Wednesday, explaining that she doesn’t wish the president any harm.

The panel was discussing Mr. Trump’s comments Tuesday praising the Puerto Rico relief effort as “incredibly successful” as the Carolinas brace for Hurricane Florence.

Ms. Behar called Mr. Trump a “sociopath” who is incapable of apologizing or accepting fault.

“This man will never apologize, if he lives another 20 years, God forbid — not God forbid,” she said, catching herself.

“If he lives another 20 years, he could be like 105 … He will never ever backtrack,” she said, attempting to finish her thought.

Mr. Trump is 72.

Ms. Behar clarified her remark again when the show returned from a commercial break.

“The last segment, I don’t wish the president ill. I really don’t. I just want him out,” she explained. “I didn’t mean that — what I said.”

Later in the show, Ms. Behar joked about how political correctness is negatively affecting comedy.

“We’re in a phase, hopefully we’ll come out on the other side where people will be more balanced,” she said, referring to the backlash against comedian Norm Macdonald for his comments about the Me Too movement.

Ms. Behar has sparked backlash with comments she made on the show before. Earlier this year, she was forced to apologize for joking about Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian faith.

